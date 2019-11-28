WCLV Program Guide 11-28-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:44 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22

00:08:14 Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 8:22

00:18:23 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

00:26:57 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

00:39:03 George Gershwin: Catfish Row [Suite from 'Porgy & Bess'] Audra McDonald, soprano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68931 41:24

01:24:58 Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] Grant Gershon, piano Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Grant Gershon Delos 3222 14:42

01:41:05 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

01:48:20 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

01:57:04 Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Schumann Op 72 # 9 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 2:57

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99: Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:27

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor Movement 1. Allegro (select mvt) Harriet Krijgh, cello; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC Music: 6:09

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld, Can-Can Vienna Philharmonic; Lorin Maazel, conductor Album: Mad about the Classics DG 439513 Music: 2:11 (excerpt)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No 2 in A major, Op.100 Paul Huang, violin; Warren Jones, piano Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 20:16

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Album: Field: Complete Nocturnes Decca 4789672 Music: 4:24

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 1 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 16:16

Georges Enescu: Trio No. 1 for Violin, Cello and Piano in G minor: Movements 2-4 James Ehnes, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Angela Draghicescu, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:03

Lennon/McCartney: Let It Be Anderson & Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson & Elizabeth Joy Roe, pianos Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 6:12

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:14 Michael Torke: Ash Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 14:56

04:17:10 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

04:27:27 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 6:05

04:34:42 John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:03

04:48:32 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

05:28:32 Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 Op 44 Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 13:35

05:43:08 George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

05:52:07 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

05:56:57 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

06:01:30 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

06:27:44 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

06:44:46 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

07:01:31 John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

07:05:42 John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies American Boychoir Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 4:57

07:10:40 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

07:20:22 Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving Jayna Nelson, flute Willow 1036 9:14

07:29:37 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 5:11

07:34:49 John Powell: Five Virginian Folk Songs Op 34 Debra Wendells Cross, flute Albany 1058 5:23

07:42:34 Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

07:45:54 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane Op 3 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 6:58

07:52:52 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00:34 Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 2:39

08:03:54 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335 9:19

08:14:40 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Turkey Trot Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 1:46

08:16:36 David Guion: Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

08:19:59 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 10:20

08:32:59 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

08:41:57 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

08:51:08 Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 3:09

08:54:42 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 4:13

09:00 SPECIAL: Let Us Break Bread Together – On this holiday of family and feasting, this hour of Thanksgiving pays tribute in American music and meaningful stories to the time-honored tradition of breaking bread with others. Autumn from Dan Locklair’s Symphony of Seasons and Eric Whitacre’s Lux aurumque bring you the golden hues of autumn through harvest and threshing, all the way to the Spiritual “Let Us Break Bread Together.” Also enjoy stories from people from cultures around the world about how family bread recipes make their holiday gatherings special.

Don Ray “The Farmhands’ Dance,” from Homestead Dances

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Virgil Thomson Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Dan Locklair “Autumn,” from Symphony of Seasons

Spiritual Let Us Break Bread Together

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

10:01:16 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439869 22:29

10:26:06 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

10:35:14 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

10:42:58 Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 7:04

10:51:00 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

11:01:30 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

11:15:47 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

11:36:58 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40

12:00 SPECIAL: Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops

Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra

Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra

Adam Gopnik on Turkey

Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro

Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra

Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”

Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony

Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”

Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll

Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving

Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi

Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra

Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First

Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne

Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Rick Sowash: Fantasia on Shenandoah John Pell, guitar; Shelbourne Quartet Album: Music for the Appalachian Trail Gasparo 236 Music: 14:15

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 In E Minor: Movement 1 Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4 Naxos 8.559827 Music: 16:34

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 11:40

Antonio Vivaldi: Recorder Concerto in G Major, Op. 10, No. 4, RV 435: I. Allegro, III. Allegro Giovanni Antonini, recorder; Il Giardino Armonico Album: Vivaldi: Concerti di Camera Vol. 1 Teldec 73267 Music: 4:36

Shelley Washington: Middleground PUBLIQuartet: Curtis Stewart and Jannina Norpoth, violins; Nick Revel, viola; Amanda Gookin, cello Album: Freedom and Faith Bright Shiny Things Music: 9:14

Johannes Brahms: Klavierstucke, Op. 118 Paul Lewis, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College - Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 21:48

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 3 in F major, Op. 8, RV 293, "Autumn" from Four Seasons Sarah Chang, violin; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Sarah Chang: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 94431 Music: 11:31

16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

16:01:42 John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

16:09:46 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward Op 62 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 2:45

16:12:31 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

16:17:34 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

16:27:07 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 3:43

16:33:25 Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations Earl Wild, piano Des Moines Symphony Joseph Giunta Chesky 98 25:49

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jim Mehrling

17:01:04 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 9:13

17:10:48 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 10:29

17:23:51 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

17:46:09 Frank Bennett: West Side Variants Richard Stoltzman, clarinet London Symphony Eric Stern RCA 61790 12:44

18:00 SPECIAL: Pilgrims’ Rest – An hour of American music, including Stephen Paulus’ sublime Pilgrims’ Hymn, Thomas Canning’s Fantasy on a Hymn Tune and George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, along with early American composer William Billings’ Anthem for Thanksgiving, and Barbara Harbach’s Emanations from the Sacred Harp.

William Billings An Anthem for Thanksgiving

Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune

Stephen Paulus “Pilgrims’ Hymn,” from The Three Hermits

Early American dances performed by Hesperus

Aaron Copland Quiet City

George Walker Lyric for Strings

Barbara Harbach Emanations from the Sacred Harp

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:31 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 14:04

19:18:52 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

19:58:47 Karen P. Thomas: To Mistress Margaret Hussey Seattle Pro Musica Karen P. Thomas SeattlePro 9806 1:39

20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

20:01:46 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

20:28:04 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

20:44:53 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

21:00 SPECIAL: Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops

Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra

Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra

Adam Gopnik on Turkey

Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro

Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra

Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”

Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony

Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”

Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll

Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving

Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi

Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra

Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First

Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne

Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:12 Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

23:05:09 William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 6:48

23:11:58 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08

23:19:42 Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:20

23:25:03 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

23:32:40 Dave Brubeck: Regret Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 6:03

23:39:45 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 4:34

23:44:19 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 7:07

23:51:27 Andrew York: Andecy Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 4:25

23:56:34 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:15