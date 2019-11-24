WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen; Leila Josefowicz, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

John Adams: Scheherazade.2

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Ottorino Respighi: Fountains of Rome--Manfred Honeck, conductor

John Corigliano: Symphony No. 1--Daniel Barenboim, conductor; John Sharp, cello; Stephen Hough, piano

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia--Zubin Mehta, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola’s Daughter--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto—Zino Francescatti, violin; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Mélisande from Pelléas & Mélisande--Sir Thomas Beecham, conductor

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2--Lorin Maazel, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Yet three more from Ricercar - Secular music of Josquin, penitential music in the Chiesa Nuova in Rome (1610), and motets by Natale Monferrato

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:34 Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 1:31

06:05:28 Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 18:49

06:25:11 Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:00

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Pioneers - The art of the organ in our country got a good start with the help of these fine fellows

WILLIAM BILLINGS (1746-1800): Chester E. Power Biggs and Philip Cooper (1800 Diefenbach/Berks County Historical Society, Reading, PA) Columbia MS6161 & AFKA 540

DAVID MORITZ MICHAEL (1751-1827): 3 Movements from Instrumental Suites E. Power Biggs (1804 Tannenberg/York County Historical Society, York, PA) Columbia MS6161

DUDLEY BUCK (1839-1909): Variations on The Star-spangled Banner, Op. 23 Adan Brakel (2000 Austin/Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Palm Beach, FL) Raven 933

ARTHUR FOOTE (1853-1937): Allegretto (ii.) & Festival March (i), fr Three Pieces, Op. 29 Kevin Birch (1905 Woodberry/Spanaway Lutheran Church, Tacoma, WA) OHS 2008

ALBERT BECKER (1834-18990: Adagio, Op. 20 Robert Murray, violin; Ardyth Lohuis (1893 Woodberry & Harris/1st Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, VA) Raven 230

HORATIO PARKER (1863-1919): Quick March (for two organists) Tim and Cheryl Drewes (1890 Kilgen/Trinity Lutheran Church, Tacoma, WA) OHS 2008

PARKER: Slumber Song, Op. 68, no. 1; Concert Piece No. 1, Op. 17, no. 2 Albert Ahlstrom (1895 Müller & Abel/St. Joseph’s Church, New York, NY) Raven 340 This is the centennial of the death of American organist, composer, and teacher Horatio Parker

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King - On this last Sunday of the liturgical year, we’ll celebrate with choral and organ music fit for a King – and look ahead to the coming of the Messiah

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Richter live at Carnegie Hall 1960 Part I

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.3, Op. 2 No 3: Movts.1 & 4 Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 9:49; 4:38

Robert Schumann: Aufschwung Op.12/2 Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 3:03

Frederic Chopin: Étude in C Minor “Revolutionary” Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 2:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.23, Op. 57 Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 23:20

09:55:03 Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

10:13:16 Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus Nancy Argenta, soprano English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423386 22:17

10:37:17 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530 8:03

10:47:49 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 9:04

10:59:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

11:12:26 Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis Gregg Smith Singers Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 8:11

11:23:06 Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:02

11:34:57 Ignacio de Jerúsalem: (attrib.): Polychoral Mass Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 20:16

11:55:39 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:48

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductors: various; Soloists: Sonora Slocum, flute; Tara Erraught, mezzo-soprano; Stephen Powell, baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

Witold Lutoslawski: Musique funebre Hans Graf, cond

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D major, Op. 283 Eun Sun Kim, cond

Claude Debussy: Syrinx for solo flute

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem, Op. 45 Eun Sun Kim, cond

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Calidore String Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 21 in D major, K. 575

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in G Major, Op. 77, No. 1

Preview: Pacifica Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in D Major, Op. 44, No. 1

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:01 Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

15:12:44 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 12:23

15:27:11 Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

15:44:57 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: ‘Te Deum’ for the Empress Maria Theresa

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’

Maurice Duruflé: Requiem

17:41:55 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 -From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists perform the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

- The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:10 David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 14:45

19:19:38 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

19:57:30 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez DeutGram 447057 56:46

20:55:39 Marjan Mozetich: Unfolding Sky La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 4:11

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

21:55:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 4:30

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Uncertain Future of Title IX - Eric Butler; Rachel Lutner; Darnell Parker

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:32 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

23:09:47 Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon Hila Plitmann, soprano London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 5:01

23:15:19 Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

23:21:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 6:46

23:27:56 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:22

23:35:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 9:43

23:45:41 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums tournent dans l'air du soir Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:32

23:50:14 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

23:54:52 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:17

23:58:28 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Erika Sebök, flute Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 1:57