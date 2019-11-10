© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2019

Published November 10, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 3:29

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 11:05

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:23

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Krassimira Stoyanova, soprano; Dmitry Korchak, tenor; Enea Scala, tenor; Ekaterina Gubanova, mezzo-soprano; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie in D Minor, K. 341

Luigi Cherubini: Chant sur la mort de Joseph Haydn 

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez--Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: various; Soloist: Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Anatoli Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (Excerpt)--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture & Nocturne from A Midsummer Night’s Dream--George Szell, conductor

Charles Ives: Central Park in the Dark--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Verklarte Nacht (Transfigured Night)--Pierre Boulez, conductor

Bruce Adolphe: Dark Sand, Shifting Light--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Hector Berlioz: Au Cimetiere: Clair de Lune (“In the Cemetary: Moonlight”) from Les Nuits d’ete (The Summer Nights), Op. 7--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: IV: Night Music: Andante amoroso from Symphony No. 7--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Anatoli Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (Excerpt)--Alan Gilbert, conductor

04:57:00  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:16

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Les Sacqueboutiers de Toulouse, Part 1 - For 45 years this superb ensemble has brought the world of early brass and winds alive; this week, the early Italian baroque

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in b  BWV 232  The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Collins 70322 5:56

06:12:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie    Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 15:01

06:28:19  Anonymous: Personet hodie    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 102 1:40

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Isabelle At Large: Concert and session recordings highlight one of today’s outstanding performer-teachers, Baylor University’s petite powerhouse, Isabelle Demers

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr. Guillou): Concerto in d. HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No. 6 in f#. AUGUSTIN BARIÉ: Intermezzo, fr Symphony, Op. 5. BACH: Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch, BWV 769a Isabelle Demers (2003 Blackinton/Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN) PD Archive (r. 3/24/19)

SERGEI PROKOFIEV (trans. Demers): Montagues & Capulets, fr Romeo & Juliet Isabelle Demers (1995 Marcussen/Tonbridge School, Kent, England) Acis 42386 

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Veterans Day/Remembrance Day - Following closely after All Saints come the observances of Veterans Day in the US, and Remembrance Day in the UK. Peter DuBois will share beautiful and poignant choral and organ music to mark these solemn occasions

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer”   1st movement   Nathan Milstein, violin; Georges Pludermacher, piano (Teldec 95998 CD) 10:05

Kurt Weill: Kleine Dreigroschenmusik: selections   Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (EMI 44012 CD) 8:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite #3: Gigue   Janos Starker, cello (YouTube 1998 Tokyo Recital) 2:28

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo in B-flat minor, Op.31  Arthur Rubinstein, piano (DG34445 DVD) 9:45

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: Final movement   Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst  (Private recording of the artist) 8:41

David Popper: Tarantella   Janos Starker, cello; unnamed pianist (YouTube 1976 TV broadcast) 4:42

09:59:31  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Air for the Followers of Saturn     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:16

 

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:54  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

10:19:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards  BWV 1065 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 9:37

10:32:15  Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude'  BWV 227 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 20:03

10:54:39  Hieronymus Praetorius: O quam pulchra es    Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 3:40

10:58:49  Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:51

11:01:52  François Couperin: Pièces en concert    Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg  DeutGram 474236 12:38

11:17:21  François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle'    Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices  Délices 2009 6:26

11:28:08  Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 24:23

11:53:40  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

 

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Alexander Shelley; Soloist: Blake Pouliot, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture ‘The Hebrides’ (‘Fingal’s Cave’) Op. 26

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra in E flat major, Op. 46

William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor

William Walton (arr Christopher Palmer): Final section of Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario--Edo de Waart, conductor

 

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Miró String Quartet

Antonin Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96, “American”

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 “From the Salvation Army”

Preview: Rachel Barton PIne

George Gershwin: Summertime

Robert Johnson: Sweet Home Chicago

 

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:03  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott'    St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch BerlinClas 2176 25:53

15:29:45  Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire'     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

15:40:45  Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:39

15:45:45  Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite    Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

15:57:00  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:13

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble  MIAMI CONCERT

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 “Gloria in excelsos Deo”

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 34 “O ewiges Feurer”

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “Wir danken dir Gott”

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E

17:45:33  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 6, 2019 - This week’s episode from Boston features the  duo Michael Thurber and Tessa Lark as guest hosts alongside outstanding musicians from across the country. We meet a teenage trumpet player who had to overcome major hardship in his home country of Macedonia to pursue music, an 11-year-old pianist  performs a piece by Chopin, and an award-winning string quartet teams up with the guest hosts for a high energy finale

Kalico String Quartet from New York, New York performs I. Allegro ma non tanto from String Quartet In C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Lena-Marie DeMayo Stoger, violin, 17; Cheng Io Lo, violin, 18; Kevin Wallace, viola, 17;         Andrew Wallace, cello, 17

16-year-old cellist from Radford, Virginia performs I. Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 in G Minor, BWV 1029, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) with Michael Thurber, bass and Tessa Lark, violin

18-year-old guitarist Thatcher Harrison from Dartmouth, Massachusetts performs his original composition “Iris at Sunrise”

11-year-old pianist Julia Zhou from Westford, Massachusetts performs Nocturne in D Flat Major, Op. 27, No. 2, by Frédéric François Chopin (1810-1849)

18-year-old trumpet player Aleksandar Vitanov, from Kavadarci, Macedonia performs III. Allegro con fuoco from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, by Eric Ewazen (1954-)

Kalico Quartet joins guest hosts Michael Thurber, bass and Tessa Lark, violin in a performance of “Cedar and Sage”, by Michael Thurber and Tessa Lark

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:49  Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

19:38:26  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

20:08:22  Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto Op 61   Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 51:04

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Fanfare for Three Trumpets   David Duro, Heather Zweifel, Larry Herman, trumpets (private CD) 2:38

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: How to Medicate   Laura Sabo, bass clarinet; Cara Chowning, Fender Rhodes piano; Mel Csicsila, percussion; James Brown, white noise and water glasses/Christopher Auebach-Brown, cond. (private CD) 13:00

Jennifer Conner: Sacred Reflections   Ray Liddle, baritone; Katherine DeJongh, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (private CD) 16:49

Larry Baker: Two Pieces for Organ   Karel Paukert, organ (private CD) 9:06

William Rayer: A Classical Gallery   Phil Goldenberg, Eric Riebe, Tobias James, Bryan Reichert, guitars (CCG 01-25-15)10:32

21:57:01  Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture     Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 61 4:28

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators that Changed America - Sherrod Brown, US Senator for Ohio

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:01  Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 4:14

23:09:16  John Rutter: Distant Land     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 6:09

23:15:25  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 10  K 330 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 6:08

23:22:47  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

23:26:33  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending    Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 16:03

23:43:26  Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3  S 172/3 Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 4:30

23:47:56  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 2    Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 5:47

23:53:43  Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 4:14

23:58:30  Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme    Sharon Isbin, guitar   Sony 745456 3:16

 

 