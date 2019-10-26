WCLV Program Guide 10-26-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:15 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

00:15:46 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 3140 8:42

00:25:39 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 Cleveland Brass Ensemble Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771 2:49

00:29:39 Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:37

00:33:16 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 21485 1:02:23

01:39:35 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 5:01

01:45:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

01:54:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 2:40

01:57:20 Ernö Dohnányi: March from Serenade for String Trio Op 10 Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 01:56

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Noch, Op. 60, No. 9 (Night) Mischa Maisky, cello and Pavel Gililov piano Album: Mischa Maisky: 10 Classic Albums Deutsche Grammophon 5831 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Arabeske, Op. 18 Anna Polonsky, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Center, Windham, NY Music: 6:17

Carter Pann: Extension of My Eye (Le Tombeau d'Henri Cartier-Bresson) ROCO; Alastair Willis, conductor ROCO, The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48 Strings Festival Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 28:25

Eric Ewazen: Concerto for Flute and Chamber Orchestra: 3. Adagio Marya Martin, flute; Czech Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra; Paul Polivnick, conductor Album: Orchestral Music & Concertos by Eric Ewazen Albany 477 Music: 4:27

Franz Schubert: Adagio and Rondo concertante for piano and strings, D. 487 Alexander Velinzon, violin; Michael Klotz, viola; Bion Tsang, cello; Inon Barnaton, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:48

Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Kolo Fugato Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello Ada Arts Council, East Central University in Ada, OK Music: 4:57

Eric Ewazen: Triple Concerto for Three Trombones and Orchestra Jonathan Lombardo, Timothy Smith, Jeffrey Dee, trombones; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Built for Buffalo: Aguila, Hagen, Ewazen Beau Fleuve Records 94951 Music: 24:34

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:54

04:27:53 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

04:39:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

04:45:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in d Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 3:00

04:49:39 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 Op 77 Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 63236 36:12

05:30:05 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

05:41:55 Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 60 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 13:05

05:56:00 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar Michael Schade, tenor Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:12

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:58 Anonymous: Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9809

0006:17:20 Jose Pablo Moncayo: Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:28:25 Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga: String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet CRD 33123

07:00:45 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:17:30 Sebastian Albero y Ananos: Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord Chandos 635

07:20:43 Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero: Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp Helios 55298

07:22:45 Antonio de Cabezon: Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:27:31 Jesus de Monasterio: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon Trito 0071

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:45

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866 Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:02

Marc-Antoine Chapentier; Ouverture to Acteon Les Arts Florissants; William Christie, conductor Album: Charpentier - Les Arts Florissants, William Christie – Acteon Harmonia Mundi 1901095 Music: 2:44

George Frideric Handel; Gavotte from Ottone Freiburger Barockorchester; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Album: Handel: Ottone Harmonia Mundi 907073 Music: 1:44

Claude Debussy: Prelude Bruyeres Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:46

Francois Couperin: The Mysterious Barricades Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 1:58

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 3 Adagio. Feierlich langsam New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 26:40

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 3, No. 2, HWV 313 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, GA Music: 10:48

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:23 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 Alexander Velinzon, violin Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 4:07

10:07:40 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:18

10:17:08 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

10:45:21 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 159 Béla Fleck, banjo Sony 89610 2:13

10:50:01 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 5:35

10:56:18 Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Hallowe’en Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:22 Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 4:25

11:16:15 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

11:45:02 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:51

11:51:07 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 5:14

11:57:01 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 2:13

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 31, 2019 - World-renown cellist Paul Katz joins From the Top as guest host for a broadcast featuring outstanding musicians from all over the world participating in the 23rd Annual Morningside Music Bridge program held at New England Conservatory in Boston. We meet a 13-year-old cellist from Israel, a teenage violist from Shanghai performs Brahms, and two musicians join Paul Katz in a finale performance of Beethoven’s “Ghost Trio”

18-year-old cellist Anthony Choi from New York, New York, Guest Host Paul Katz, cello, and Susanne Ruberg-Gordon, piano performing I. Andante, II. Allegro from Sonata for Two Cellos in G Minor, Op. 2, No. 8, by George Frederic Handel (1685-1759)

13-year-old cellist Nahar Eliaz from Savyon, Israel performing I. Preludio-Fantasia from Suite for Solo Cello by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

16-year-old pianist Mohammad Alsheikh from Ramallah, West Bank, Palestine performing Ballade No. 2 in F Major, Op. 38 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

18-year-old violist Yizilin Liang from Shanghai, China and Qiuning Jonie Huang, piano performing III. Allegretto grazioso from Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op. 120, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

15-year-old violinist Hannah Pozorska from Gdansk, Poland and Akiko Tominaga, piano performing I. The Fountain of Arethusa from "Myths", Op. 30 by Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)

13-year-old violinist Anna Stube from Calgary, Canada, 15-year-old pianist Henry From from Bellingham, Washington, and Guest Host Paul Katz, cello, performing I. Allegro from Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1 “Ghost" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:29 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

13:15:43 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

13:31:09 Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:58

13:49:09 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Hanover Band Roy Goodman RCA 61931 34:33

14:26:39 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 15:46

14:45:16 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 10:07

14:56:13 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 4:30

15:05:02 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante H 105 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Virgin 59266 20:45

15:28:19 Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 21:59

15:51:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in D H 663 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

16:04:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 12:13

16:18:30 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 16:48

16:37:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 K 48 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 14:32

16:53:03 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 8:25

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 1:05

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 7:20

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 10:10

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 5:33

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann (Decca 443895) 8:16

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 15:43

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 5:38

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Martin Charnin Part 1 - Martin Charnin was, of course, the force behind "Annie," but there's so much more. In this first of a three-part tribute to the lyricist and director, who left us in July at 84, we'll go all the way back to his performance in the original production of "West Side Story."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:06:01 00:01:10 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke Company West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:15:09 00:02:30 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Gentleman of Breeding Hugh O'Brien, Cathleen Nesbitt Feathertop -- TV Cast Mars LB2931

18:18:34 00:02:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Perfect Strangers Jane Powell Feathertop -- TV Cast Mars LB2931

18:25:38 00:01:52 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin A Little Trouble Martin Charnin, Mary Rodgers Hot Spot (demo) Charnin collection N/A

18:27:31 00:00:49 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love The Eligibles The Eligibles Charnin collection N/A

18:28:20 00:02:59 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Hey, Love Margaret Whiting Incurably Romantic: Songs of M. Charnin Original Cast 9619

18:33:40 00:02:01 Vernon Duke-Martin Charnin Let Her Not Be Beautiful Alfred Drake Zenda -- Original Cast Blue Pear BP1007

18:36:30 00:01:42 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin I Could Be Good for You Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD2401

18:41:09 00:02:06 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Fish Go Higher Than Tigers Harold Arlen, Martin Charnin Softly (demo) Charnin collection N/A

18:44:43 00:02:57 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Suddenly the Sunrise Harold Arlen Softly (demo) Charnin collection N/A

18:48:31 00:03:34 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Come On, Midnight Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly Harbinger HCD2401

18:52:09 00:00:51 Charles Strouse Overture from Annie Orchestra Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60723

18:54:22 00:02:36 Harold Arlen-Martin Charnin Filler: That a Fine Kind of Freedom Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen CBS CBS62784

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:54 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 23:56

19:28:55 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 28:11

19:59:47 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 1:05

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Luba Orgonasova, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Antonin Dvorak: Stabat Mater

21:37:25 Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 22:53

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We offer two Ruth Draper stories – “Opening a Bazaar” and “A Class in Greek Poise”…

A big Weekend Radio hit from the 1960s – “How the Moa Bird became Extinct” by Jim Moran... Gracie Fields sings her main hit “The Biggest Aspidistra”… Mark Levy holds forth with “Weather”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:37 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 144 András Schiff, piano Decca 421422 4:14

23:06:51 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:12:54 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève S 160/9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 7:13

23:21:08 Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht Op 62 # 3 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80326 2:28

23:23:36 César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 11:10

23:34:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138 K 138 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 5:18

23:40:35 John Field: Nocturne No. 7 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:21

23:44:57 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55 Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 10:18

23:55:52 Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 48260 2:37

23:58:53 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00