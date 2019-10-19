WCLV Program Guide 10-19-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:29 Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 5:39

00:07:37 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 26:20

00:34:47 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

00:41:21 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

00:50:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 29:06

01:23:03 Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:38

01:38:34 Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683 11:21

01:50:53 Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 5:49

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alan Hovhaness: Alleluia and Fugue for String Orchestra: Fugue Philharmonia Orchestra; David Amos, conductor Album: Hovhaness: And God Created Great Whales Crystal 810 Music: 4:30

Alan Hovhaness: Lake of Van Sonata Sahan Arzruni, piano Other Minds Presents: Alan Hovhaness Centennial Celebration; First Congregational Church of Berkeley, Berkeley, CA Music: 7:32

Alan Hovhaness: "Star Dawn," Maestoso sostenuto from Symphony No. 53, Op. 377 United States Marine Band; Major Jason K. Fettig, conductor Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA Music: 8:47

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Piano Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat Minor, Op. 26 Daniel Phillips and Benny Kim, violins; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Eric Kim, cello; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe, NM Music: 24:09

Aaron Copland: Prelude for Piano Trio Michael Boriskin, piano; Nicholas Kitchen, violin; Wilhelmina Smith, cello Album: Music From Copland House Arabesque 6794 Music: 4:35

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285 Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:59:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

04:26:22 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

04:36:23 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 Op 34 # 1 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190 4:54

04:42:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Nathan Milstein, violin DeutGram 4796018 3:32

04:47:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Norman Krieger, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Decca 4815583 40:12

05:31:30 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:39:55 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 8:58

05:49:50 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

05:55:02 Gaspar Sanz: Canarios Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 2:44

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Astor Piazzolla: Adios, Nonino Emanuel Ax, piano; Pablo Ziegler, piano Sonari 62728

06:06:35 Astor Piazzolla: Triunfal Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango QuinTango 7002612433

06:09:38 Astor Piazzolla: Libertango Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra Edward Gardiner EMI Classics 53255

06:15:19 Jose Bragato: Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra Viktor Aepli, cello Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:24:22 Isaac Albeniz: Tango, Op. 165, No. 2 Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2026

06:27:05 Joan Albert Amargos: Tango Catala Michala Petri, recorder; Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226900

06:31:23 Jacob Gade: Tango Jalousie Tamara Smirova, violin Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart RCA Victor Red Seal 63717

06:39:13 Miguel del Aguila: Concierto en Tango, Op. 110 Roman Mekinulov, cello Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Beau Fleuve 094951

07:00:45 Antonio Soler: Concerto No.1 in C & Concerto No. 2 in A Anton Heiller, organ; Erna Heiller, harpsichord Vanguard Classics 35

07:16:01 Jose White: La bella cubana (arr. by Guido Lopez Gavilan) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:21:13 Moises Simons: El Manisero (or "The Peanut Vendor") (arr. by Jose A. Bornot) Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

07:28:00 Anonymous 18th century Bolivia: Sonata Chiquitanas No. 18 Florilegium Channel Classics 22105

07:37:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 Niurka Gonzalez, flute Musica Eterna Chamber Orchestra Guido Lopez Gavilan Egrem 0374

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1 Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:35

Antonin Dvorak: Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra; Yu An Chang, conductor Tanglewood - Ozawa Hall, Lenox, MA Music: 9:40

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Tallahassee, FL Music: 10:21

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik: Movement 1 Allegro Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 5:31 (excerpt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K 414 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; St. Lawrence String Quartet; Doug Balliett, double bass Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 23:22

Jerry Bock (arr. Ted Sperling and Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins) : Wedding Dance Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, guitar; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass Album: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition Broadway Records 09217 Music: 4:12

Eugene Ysaÿe: Sonata for Unaccompanied Violin in E Major, Op. 27 No. 6 Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin Album: Imagination Classical Impressions 888295039178 Music: 7:37

Jerry Bock (arr. Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins): Fiddler Rhapsody and Scherzo from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, mandolin; Jim Hershorn, guitar; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass Album: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition Broadway Records 09217 Music: 5:14

Jerry Bock (arr. Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins): Sunrise, Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof (excerpt) Danny Burstein, vocals; Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, guitar; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass Album: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition Broadway Records 09217 Music: 4:38 (excerpt 2:16 in clear)

Jerry Bock (arr. Ted Sperling and Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins): Chavaleh from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, guitar; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass Album: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition Broadway Records 09217 Music: 4:15

Jerry Bock (arr. Kelly Hall-Tompkins): If I Were a Rich Man from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin Album: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition Broadway Records 09217 Music: 2:47

Steve Sandberg: Thank You (excerpt) Jesse Blumberg, baritone; Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin 1; Ling Ling Huang, violin 2; Andrew Gonzalez, viola; Peter Seidenberg, cello Music Kitchen Music: 4:25 (very short excerpt)

Josef Suk: Liebeslied, Op. 7 Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Craig Ketter, piano Album: In My Own Voice MSR Classics 1278 Music: 5:52

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:43 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797208 15:03

10:19:42 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

10:30:14 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 15:24

10:47:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 K 184 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

10:57:41 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Gavotte Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 0:54

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Fire Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:28 Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire Op 60 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 20:17

11:27:33 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

11:33:41 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

11:41:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 53 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller Signum 434 8:31

11:50:45 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Adiemus London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:00

11:56:30 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 Op 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452 1:45

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 3, 2019 - This week’s From the Top celebrates the 125th Anniversary of one of the great teaching grounds for classical musicians, the Walnut Hill School for the Arts! You might recognize this episode’s guest host from his roles on The Wire and HBO’s The Deuce, but you may not know Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is also a fantastic clarinetist. Listen as he introduces to us current students and a few illustrious alumni of Walnut Hall

Walnut Hill String Chamber Orchestra performs the fourth movement, Finale. Vivace ma non troppo, from String Quartet No.12, Op.96 by Antonín Dvořák, arr. Beatrice Affron

Cellist and Walnut Hill Alum Tony Rymer performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 by Robert Schumann

16-year-old pianist Taylor Wang from Dayton, Ohio performs "Ondine" from Gaspard de la Nuit by Maurice Ravel

Soprano and Walnut Hill Alum Lauren Michelle performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, with Jung-A Bang, piano

19-year-old trumpet player Huanyi Yang from Beijing, China performs “Legende” by Georges Enescu

Walnut Hill Alumni Piano Trio (Tony Rymer, cello; Gergana Haralampieva, violin; Evren Ozel, piano) performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro con brio, from Piano Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op. 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

12:59:46 Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01

13:13:31 Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite Op 46 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 19:20

13:34:52 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 13:15

13:49:42 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 29:20

14:21:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a RV 461 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 9:26

14:33:32 Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes London Symphony Sir Charles Groves Lyrita 323 10:52

14:46:09 Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

14:59:00 George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9253 35:15

15:36:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 659 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

15:48:30 Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 8:17

15:58:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein Helen Watts, alto Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 17:57

16:20:03 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

16:34:47 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 S 244/9 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:41

16:47:27 Percy Grainger: Green Bushes BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:27

16:56:22 William Bolcom: Incineratorag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 3:29

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: King Max

Max Steiner: A Stolen Life: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 1:37

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Main title—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 4:24

Max Steiner: King Kong: Main title & Entrance of Kong—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 3:02

Max Steiner: The Informer: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 4:33

Max Steiner: The Charge of the Light Brigade: Forward the Light Brigade!—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 2:37

Max Steiner: Four Wives: Symphonie Moderne—Earl Wild, piano; National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 8:06

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 2:33

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:26

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 8:36

Max Steiner: Dodge City: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 1:33

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 4:15

Max Steiner: They Died with Their Boots On: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 8:41

Max Steiner: The Searchers: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 7:21

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1975 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "A Chorus Line," "Chicago" and "Shenandoah" on Broadway, plus "Funny Lady," "Nashville" and "The Little Prince" on screen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:01 00:01:48 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:02:49 00:02:49 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban One Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:06:23 00:02:24 Charlie Smalls Ease On Down the Road Stephanie Mills, Tiger Haynes The Wiz -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-18137

18:08:43 00:00:50 Garry Geld-Peter Udell Pass the Cross to Me Orchestra Shenandoah -- Original Broadway Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:09:28 00:03:30 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Meditation John Cullum Shenandoah -- Original Broadway Cast RCA 3763-2-RG

18:13:06 00:02:29 Cole Porter Friendship Cybil Shepard, Burt Reynolds At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack RCA ABL2-0967

18:16:34 00:04:19 Richard O'Brien Sweet Transvestite Tim Curry The Rocky Horror Picture Show -- Film Soundtrack Ode OSVCD-21653

18:21:47 00:03:13 John Kander-Fred Ebb All That Jazz Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952

18:25:24 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle-Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952

18:28:57 00:02:35 Keith Carradine It Don't Worry Me Keith Carradine Nashville -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABCD-893

18:31:32 00:04:10 Hank Beebe-Bill Heyer Delicatessen Company Tuscaloosa's Calling Me… Vanguard VSD-79376

18:36:27 00:02:52 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These/Within This Empty Space Company Philemon -- Original Cast Harbinger HCD3503

18:39:41 00:03:15 John Kander-Fred Ebb Let's Hear It for Me Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Film Soundtrack Bay Cities BCD-3006

18:43:25 00:00:45 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Why Is the Desert? Richard Kiley, Steven Warner The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABDP-854

18:44:06 00:03:14 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Little Prince Richard Kiley The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABDP-854

18:47:42 00:03:46 Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban What I Did for Love Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65282

18:51:54 00:01:06 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:14 00:03:38 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Nowadays Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

19:24:50 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 34:01

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Hanna-Elisabeth Mueller, soprano; Simon Keenlyside, baritone; Vienna Singverein; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Johannes Brahms: “Song of Destiny” (recorded in Severance Hall)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem (recorded in the Abbey of St. Florian, Linz, Austria)

21:36:01 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – At first, a mixture of Rachmaninoff and Bach with Nichols and May’s “ Second Piano Concerto” and “Bach to Bach”… Then Peter Schickele’s “Birthday Ode to Big Daddy Bach”… Stuart McLean’s story is “Dave’s Inferno”… and Jan C. Snow warns about “Designer Food”… This Week in the Media.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:39 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24

23:11:03 Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:34

23:16:38 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:22:30 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 4:18

23:26:49 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

23:35:48 Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 3:41

23:39:30 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

23:45:13 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 9:01

23:54:45 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03

23:58:04 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 S 172/5 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:20