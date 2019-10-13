WCLV Program Guide 10-13-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Michael Tilson-Thomas; Soloist: Gualtier Capuçon, cello

Igor Stravinsky: Scenes de ballet

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No.1

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Johannes Brahms (arr Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 25 (EXCERPT) Simone Young, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein, Bruno Walter, Kurt Masur; Soloists: various

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor Bruno Walter, conductor; Nathan Milstein, violin

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Mass in D, Missa Solemnis Kurt Masur, conductor; Christine Brewer, soprano; Florence Quivar, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Rolfe Johnson, tenor; Peter Rose, bass; New York Choral Artists; American Boychoir and Soloists

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Obrecht: Masses - The Ensemble Beauty Farm on the Fra Bernardo label is back with a vast new reinterpretation of Obrecht’s Masses Fortuna desperata and Maria Zart (which weighs in at an astounding 55 minutes!)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:54 Remo Giazotto: Adagio in g 'The Beatitudes' Oxford New College Choir Capricorn Edward Higginbottom Erato 21659 6:06

06:10:59 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

06:16:34 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80406 10:53

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In Germany - Delight in the sounds of some of the instruments that will be visited during the PIPEDREAMS tour in Germany this week

ARTHUR FOOTE: Festival March, Op. 29, no. 1 Matthias Schmelmer (1970 Hook/Holy Cross Church, Berlin) Hook-Orgel 2005

J.S.BACH: Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651 Hanns-Martin Lehning (1962 Schuke/Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtnis-Kirche, Berlin) Mitra 16212

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 865 George Bozeman (1723 Wagner/Marienkirche, Berlin) PD Archive (r. 9/11/04)

GEORGE GERSHWIN: The Man I Love. LOUIS LEFEBURE-WELY: Sortie in E-flat Theophil Heinke (1730 Trost/Stadtkirche, Waltershausen) Artifex 9902

BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 Hans Jürgen Scholze (1755 Silbermann-Hildebrandt/Hofkirche, Dresden) Querstand 9608

BACH: Christ ist erstanden, BWV 627/1. DAVID TIMM: Christ ist erstanden Reiko Brockelt, saxophone; David Timm (2000 Woehl/St. Thomas Church, Leipzig) Profil 04087

JOHANNES WEYRAUCH: Partita, Nun bitten wir den heiligen Geist Wolfgang Hofmann (1903-1988 Sauer/Nikolaikirche, Leipzig) Motette 11321

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Choral Convention - Every two years, choral conductors from around the US gather for a weeklong celebration of some of the best choral music and ensembles from this country and abroad. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share some of the sacred choral highlights of the American Choral Directors National Conference held in Kansas City this past February

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:

09:57:53 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 1:39

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:10 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Erato 45692 4:51

10:09:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

10:31:05 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall ASMF Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 10:37

10:43:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E RV 271 Felix Ayo, violin I Musici Felix Ayo Philips 4788977 13:26

10:57:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Twelfth BWV 1080 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 10765 1:54

11:00:53 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 10:31

11:13:01 Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:00

11:23:29 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

11:38:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

11:55:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio BWV 1006 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584 3:58

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Shelton – Conductor: Yaniv Dinur; Soloist: Vadim Gluzman, violin

Menachem Wiesenberg: Jerusalem

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35

J.S.Bach: Sarabande from Partita No. 2 in D minor

J.S.Bach: Gavotte en Rondeau from Partita No. 3 in E major

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 12 in D minor “The Year 1917”

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis & Chloe Suite No. 2 Ken-David Masur, cond

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt: Quartet for the End of Time

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time Gilad Harel, clarinet; Cyrus Beroukhim, violin; Arash Amini, cello; Jennifer Lim, piano

Preview: Joyce Yang

Domenico Scarlatti:Sonata in D Major

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra Op 111 Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 4785437 14:33

15:17:01 Zdenek Fibich: Spring Op 13 Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:59

15:33:11 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

15:47:35 Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14 Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

15:56:17 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 1 Op 10 # 1 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 1:53

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor - program in memory of Louis Lane (1923-2016), a member of the conducting staff of The Cleveland Orchestra 1947-1973

Leopold Mozart: Divertimento Militaire (recorded 2/28/74)

Domenico Scarlatti (arr Vincenzo Tommasini): The Good Humored Ladies Ballet Suite (Sony CD)

Jacques Ibert: Escales (recorded 3/10/69)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (recorded 4/27/72)

17:31:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 26:51

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 6, 2019 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this documentary style episode of From the Top features six of the 23 young pianists (age 13 to 17) chosen to participle in two weeks of high-level competition and intense artistic development at the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival in Dallas, Texas. From the Top’s special episode reveals the personal journeys and backstories of young artists in this midst of this incredible experience, as well as some of their groundbreaking performances

Avery Gagliano, piano, 17, from Washington, DC performing Sonata in E-Flat Major, I Allegro by Franz Joseph Haydn (Audience Award winner)

Eva Gevorgyan, piano, 15, from Moscow, Russia performing Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, II Andantino Getragen by Robert Schumann (2nd place)

Jiwon Yang, piano, 17, from Seoul, South Korea performing Lowell Liebermann Gargoyles, III. Allegro moderato and IV. Presto feroce (3rd place)

Chun Lam U, piano, 16, from Hong Kong performing Sonata for Piano Sz. 80 by Bela Bartók (Semifinalist)

J J Jun Li Bui, piano, 14, from Toronto, Canada performing Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52 by Frederic Chopin (Peer Award winner)

Shuan Hern Lee, piano, 16, from Perth, Australia performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3, I. Allegro ma non tanto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ruth Reinhardt

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Vienna Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt RCA 54331 13:40

19:18:31 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 35:44

19:56:36 Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Peter Mattei, baritone Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 1:00:01

20:58:56 Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:33

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Lorenzo Salvagni: Cello Sonata in G Minor (2017) Malina Rauschenfels, cello; Lorenzo Salvagni, piano (CCG 10-15-17) 6:45

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 12:58

Michel Leese: Solus for Flute Sean Gabriel, flute (CCG 09-08-02) 9:36

Liam Cummins: Cello Duet Andris Koh, Lauren Denseath, cellos (CCG 05-05-17) 2:44

Margaret Chen: Jazzy Dream Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 05-05-17) 1:23

Cooper Wood: Ghost Interlude Beth Woodside, violin; Lauren Denseath, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 05-05-17) 4:45

Bain Murray: Excursions Mary Kay Fink, flute; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 11:13

21:53:42 Aaron Copland: Letter from Home Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Coming Out and Coming Back: Building Respect and Acceptance in the Workplace - Billy Beane; Ambassador for Inclusion: MLB

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:59 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:05

23:12:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich François Leleux, oboe d'amore Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili DeutGram 4792479 6:44

23:21:02 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76 # 3 Takács Quartet Decca 421360 7:42

23:28:45 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:37:29 Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 4:15

23:42:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:48

23:45:37 Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12 Silesian Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser MarcoPolo 223196 11:12

23:56:48 Emmerich Kálmán: What does a rosy mouth that has never Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:55