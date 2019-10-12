WCLV Program Guide 10-12-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

00:09:04 Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano Maurice Bourgue, oboe Decca 421581 12:52

00:22:54 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

00:27:01 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

00:37:01 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80138 48:55

01:30:33 Vincent d'Indy: Istar Op 42 Iceland Symphony Rumon Gamba Chandos 10585 13:07

01:44:33 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

01:52:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 5:02

01:58:56 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:00

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie: Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Album: Here/After Pentatone 186515 Music: 4:25

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 40 in F Major, Op. 50, No. 5 "The Dream" Omer Quartet Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delaware County, NY Music: 16:37

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Lake George Music Festival, Tannery Pond Community Center, Lake George, NY Music: 6:48

Jake Heggie (arr. Cristian Macelaru): Suite from Moby Dick Aspen Festival Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 18:54

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp, Movement 3 Finale Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Jonathan Biss, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:46

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:02

Claude Debussy: Iberia Suite from Images Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 18:44

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:57 Sir Edward Elgar: Romance Op 62 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 5:40

04:07:39 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

04:16:45 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

04:23:13 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23

04:28:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Lucia Popp, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 38868 1:05:25

05:38:19 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:32

05:43:24 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

05:55:15 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 1:44

05:57:35 Max Reger: Wiegenlied Op 79 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:34

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F Major for oboe, violin, viola, & cello, K. 370(368b): 3. Rondeau. Allegro Boston Symphony Chamber Players Album: Boston Symphony Chamber Players: Mozart Chamber Music for Winds and Strings BSO 601 Music: 4:22

Jenő Hubay: Scenes de la Csárda No. 3, Op. 18 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:40

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Matthew Johnson calling from Chattanooga, TN Music: 8:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, Prelude and Fugue No. 15 in G Major András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II Decca 417236 Music: 3:55 (excerpted)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 15, K. 421 Members of the Manhattan Chamber Players: Grace Park, Michelle Ross, violins; Luke Fleming, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY Music: 28:00

Peter Maxwell Davies (arr. Scott Tennant): Farewell to Stromness Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: L.A.G.Q. (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet) Sony 60274 Music: 4:16

Komitas: Two Armenian Folk Songs (Kela-kela, Etchmiadzin) sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 4:41

Dave Brubeck (arr. Cohen/Sybarite5): Blue Rondo a la Turk sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 4:47

Gioacchino Rossini (arr. John Dearman): Overture from the Barber of Seville Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:43

Louis Spohr: Double String Quartet No. 1 in D minor, Op. 65 Adam Barnett-Hart, Jessica Lee, Aaron Boyd, Soovin Kim, violins; Roberto Diaz, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Dmitri Atapine, Brook Speltz, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 24:53

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:32 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1773)

10:34:51 Duke Ellington: Come Sunday Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 4:49

10:43:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 16:19

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Stravinsky’s ‘The Firebird’ ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:10:22 John Williams: Hook: Main Themes Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

11:19:28 Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 9:37

11:29:52 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Passo mezzo Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:38

11:35:11 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 6, 2019 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this documentary style episode of From the Top features six of the 23 young pianists (age 13 to 17) chosen to participle in two weeks of high-level competition and intense artistic development at the 2019 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival in Dallas, Texas. From the Top’s special episode reveals the personal journeys and backstories of young artists in this midst of this incredible experience, as well as some of their groundbreaking performances

Avery Gagliano, piano, 17, from Washington, DC performing Sonata in E-Flat Major, I Allegro by Franz Joseph Haydn (Audience Award winner)

Eva Gevorgyan, piano, 15, from Moscow, Russia performing Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, II Andantino Getragen by Robert Schumann (2nd place)

Jiwon Yang, piano, 17, from Seoul, South Korea performing Lowell Liebermann Gargoyles, III. Allegro moderato and IV. Presto feroce (3rd place)

Chun Lam U, piano, 16, from Hong Kong performing Sonata for Piano Sz. 80 by Bela Bartók (Semifinalist)

J J Jun Li Bui, piano, 14, from Toronto, Canada performing Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52 by Frederic Chopin (Peer Award winner)

Shuan Hern Lee, piano, 16, from Perth, Australia performing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3, I. Allegro ma non tanto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Ruth Reinhardt

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:14 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

13:16:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op 42 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970 18:05

13:37:18 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 15:15

13:55:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

14:23:58 Joseph Fiala: English Horn Concerto Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

14:38:08 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

14:55:11 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

15:04:29 José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 33:05

15:39:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in E-Flat H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

15:53:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 9:06

16:04:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

16:22:09 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

16:37:21 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 3 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

16:52:18 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 2 Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Naïve 20012 8:41

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Growing Pains - Songs about that wonderful/terrible time known as adolescence, featuring selections from "Hairspray," "The Fantasticks," "Bye Bye Birdie," "West Side Story," "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and "Dear Evan Hansen"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:58 00:03:19 Scott Witman-Marc Shaiman Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Marissa Jaret Winokur Hairspray -- Original B'way Cast Sony B00006AALQ

18:04:57 00:02:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour Company Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:08:27 00:02:45 Bob Martin-Chad Beguelin-Matthew Skar Just Breathe Caitlin Kinnunen The Prom -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 9075-89574

18:11:25 00:04:06 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Gee, Officer Krupke! Male Chorus West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast SonySK60724

18:15:38 00:02:37 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Much More Rita Gardner The Fantasticks -- Original Cast Decca B'way 314-543665-2

18:18:09 00:03:14 Bob Merrill I Would Die Robert Morse, Susan Luckey Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:21:55 00:02:37 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Little Lamb Laura Benanti Gypsy -- 2008 Revival Sony SK60848

18:24:28 00:04:35 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Let Me Come In Company The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD-1566

18:30:02 00:02:03 Benj Pasek-Justin Paul Waving Through a Window Ben Platt Dear Evan Hansen -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 75678-66251

18:32:18 00:01:49 Stephen Sondheim I Know Things Now Danielle Ferland Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast RCA 6796-2-RC

18:34:22 00:02:09 Galt McDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Frank Mills Shelly Plimpton Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:36:55 00:03:29 Duncan Sheik-Stephen Sater The Song of Purple Summer Company Spring Awakening -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0008020-02

18:40:45 00:01:50 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer The Real Thing Paul Sand The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

18:43:13 00:02:36 William Finn Magic Foot Dan Fogler The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee -- Original B'way Cast 791558-44-72

18:46:05 00:02:21 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Earth and Other Minor Things Amanda Waring Gigi -- London Stage Production First Night OCR-CD7

18:48:23 00:03:26 Dorothy Fields-Arthur Schwartz Growing Pains Tony Bennett Basie/Bennett Roulette 7777-93899

18:52:09 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Please Stay Michael Rupert, Robert Goulet The Happy Time -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61016

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:40 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

19:18:28 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 39:57

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Leon Fleisher, conductor; Jonathan Biss, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture ‘The Hebrides’ Op 26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37

21:41:27 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – There’s some controversy surrounding Columbus Day. We thought we offer some background: “Columbus Day” with Flip Wilson; Stan Freberg presents “Columbus Discovers America,” and from the City Club Anvil Review as broadcast live by WCLV “The Politically Correct Theatre of the Air”…Two Handel parodies by Owen Brannigan – “Jack and Jill” and “Sing a Song of Six Pence”… Richard Howland-Bolton hides the real meaning of his essay with the title “Quaeritis Quem?”… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:49 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:07:01 Horatio Parker: Reverie from 'Six Lyrics' Op 25 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 4:53

23:11:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:17:33 Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 3:59

23:21:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:14

23:28:47 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:34

23:39:25 Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 6:55

23:46:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53

23:59:00 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille