WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:03

00:05:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 15:58

00:23:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:47

00:29:59 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 Op 87 # 13 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 6:58

00:38:32 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 Op 43 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 41:29

01:24:13 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f Op 49 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388 13:08

01:38:27 Igor Stravinsky: Four Etudes for Orchestra Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 9:26

01:48:37 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

01:57:54 Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:32

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Giacomo Puccini (arr. Anderson and Roe): Madame Butterfly: Humming Chorus Accent Vocal; Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother SWR 19058 Music: 4:19

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 Montrose Trio Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 13:46

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Anderson and Roe): Oblivion Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 4:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op. 68: Movements 1 & 2 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 24:10

Johannes Rusten (arr. Danish String Quartet): O Fredrik, O Fredrik Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:11

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzi for piano, Op. 117 Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 16:06

Samuel Barber: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14 Simone Porter, violin; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 23:25

Traditional (arr. The Danish String Quartet): Sonderho Bridal Trilogy, Pt. II The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:02

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 K 447 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 14:24

04:15:55 Franz Schubert: Sixteen German Dances D 783 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229 11:02

04:29:33 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

04:34:56 Michael Torke: Bliss Univ. of Kansas Wind Ensemble Paul W. Popiel Ecstatic 92261 11:29

04:48:40 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 38:46

05:30:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

05:42:14 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

05:51:15 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:26

05:55:29 Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:49

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Fernando Sor: Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar ASV 685

06:09:43 Fernando Sor: Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672

06:19:43 Francisco Tarrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002

06:23:48 Francisco Tárrega: Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar Hungaroton 116

06:28:16 Joaquin Turina: Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42069

06:34:07 Joaquin Turina: Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tarrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar Sony 45522

06:39:09 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips Duo 438769

07:00:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

07:12:00 Carlos Guastavino: 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

07:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Sony 538244

07:41:44 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Tahiti Trot Moscow Chamber Orchestra; Constantine Orbelian, conductor Album: Shostakovich: Waltzes Delos 3257 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, Mourning (Trauersinfonie) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, fortepiano and conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 17:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE Music: 9:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro György Pauk, viola; Takács Quartet Album: Mozart: String Quintets 515/K516 Decca 430772 Music: 7:00 (excerpt as needed)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 4 Movement 22 Football Match Royal Scottish National Symphony; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 4:47

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 6 Movement 15 Final Dance of Solidarity Royal Scottish National Orchestra; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 5:37

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine, M. 40: I. Modere Julien Brocal, piano Album: Mompou & Ravel: Reflections Rubicon Music: 4:33

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 16:24

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Sinfonia in A Minor for Orchestra, ZWV 189 The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 21:31

Federico Mompou: Paisajes: Movement 1 The Fountain and the Bells Julien Brocal, piano Tippet Rise Arts Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:42

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:00 Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Overture BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 8:45

10:11:51 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 S 244/14 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 11:44

10:26:55 Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Choral Suite Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 18:15

10:46:27 Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 Jean-Philippe Collard, piano Royal Philharmonic André Previn EMI 49757 10:11

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Conversations in Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:59 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

11:21:15 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances Op 91 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:56

11:32:29 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Georg Tintner Naxos 503293 14:06

11:48:42 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 5:41

11:55:50 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Sonata No. 3 Op 58 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827 3:23

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 16, 2019 - From the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this week’s From the Top features the ground-breaking violinist Charles Yang as the guest host. He’ll share the stage with a joyful teenager whose winning personality propelled her to take home the gold medal at the prestigious 2018 Stulberg International String Competition. We’ll also meet a young erhu player, an instrument known to some as the “Chinese violin”, who plays “Taichi Warrior of Erhu” by Chen Jun

Charlotte Marckx, Violin, 16, from Bellevue, WA performing “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Lee, Erhu, 16, from Byron, MN performing Tai Ji Qin Jia (Taichi Warrior of Erhu), by Chen Jun (b.1968)

Scott Quirk, Flute, 17, from Simi Valley, CA performing III. Salmon Lake from Sonata “Three Lakes” for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Peter Dugan, piano

Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar, 16, from Denver, CO performing: I. India from Libra Sonatine by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Marc Soong, Piano, 15, from Alhambra, CA performing: Paraphrase on Figaro's Aria from Rossini's "Barber of Seville" by Grigory Ginzburg (1904-1961)

Finale: Collaboration between Charles Yang, Violin, Peter Dugan, Piano, and Gwenyth Aggeler, Guitar performing: “Loopy” by Charles Yang

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:57 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 14:55

13:18:06 Percy Grainger: English Dance BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

13:29:33 Kara Karayev: Don Quixote Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 20:27

13:52:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Manchester Camerata Gabor Takács-Nagy Chandos 40 29:04

14:25:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

14:39:20 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

14:44:34 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin Op 15 # 2 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 2:40

14:49:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Maria João Pires, piano Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:21

15:03:57 Isaac Albéniz: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 78 Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 24:51

15:31:47 Percy Grainger: Green Bushes BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:27

15:40:07 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

15:46:45 Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 3:04

15:49:50 Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:20

15:54:10 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:49

16:01:56 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé Op 50 Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 29:10

16:34:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

16:44:19 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

16:55:26 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 4:33

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3009) 7:51

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:05

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 7:46

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese Sarabande 5242) 6:58

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 1101) 2:11

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano (Marco Polo 223287) 7:06

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 2:11

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 10007) 10:14

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 4) 3:04

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Stage - The best of the year -- and what a year! -- including "Peter Pan," "Fanny," "House of Flowers," "The Pajama Game" and "The Threepenny Opera"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:05:10 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin Peter Pan BMG 3762-2-RG

18:06:00 00:02:55 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Captain Hook's Waltz Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan BMG 3762-2-RG

18:09:17 00:03:06 Harold Rome Fanny William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68024

18:12:20 00:02:10 Harold Rome Love Is a Very Light Thing Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68024

18:14:39 00:04:33 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote House of Flowers Rawn Spearman, Diahann Carroll House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:19:08 00:02:31 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Don't Like Goodbyes Pearl Bailey House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:22:14 00:02:37 Sandy Wilson The Boy Friend Julie Andrews The Boy Friend -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1717

18:25:14 00:01:28 Kurt Weill Mack the Knife Orchestra Kurt Weill: Music for the Stage MGM E3519

18:26:42 00:04:04 Kurt Weill-Marc Blitzstein Pirate Jenny Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera -- Off Broadway Cast Polydor P820260

18:30:43 00:03:14 Kurt Weill-Marc Blitzstein How to Survive Scott Merrill, Charlotte Rae The Threepenny Opera -- Off Broadway Cast Polydor P820260

18:34:24 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodbye David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19019

18:38:04 00:02:50 Jerome Moross-John Latouche Scylla and Charybdis Jack Whiting The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934

18:40:52 00:01:30 Jerome Moross-John Latouche Going Home Together Stephen Douglass, Priscilla Gillette The Golden Apple -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68934

18:42:59 00:01:54 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Hey There John Raitt The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK32606

18:44:49 00:03:13 Richard Adller-Jerry Ross There Once Was a Man John Raitt, Janis Paige The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK32606

18:48:16 00:03:24 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Never Never Land Mary Martin Peter Pan BMG 3762-2-RG

18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:49 Harold Rome Filler: Welcome Home Ezio Pinza Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68024

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:02 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 22:50

19:27:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 29:28

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; live from Severance Hall

OLGA NEUWIRTH: Masaot/Clocks without Hands (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 5

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – It’s trash day and time for Jan C. Snow to lecture on “Garbage”… Rawhide takes us on a tour of “Le College des Hommes de Garbage” in Montreal; Shel Silverstein recites “Sara Cynthia Stout wouldn’t take the Garbage Out;’ and Irving Taylor emotes “Beverly Hills Dump Truck”…The Bonzo Dog Band performs “I Left My heart;” “Intro and Outro,” and “Tubas in the Moon Light”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:48 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:09:15 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 Op 15 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:51

23:13:06 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:45

23:18:31 Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14 CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

23:29:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto H 439 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 7:35

23:37:37 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:41:38 Ola Gjeilo: Serenity Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:11

23:46:49 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 8:13

23:55:39 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20