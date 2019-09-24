WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 19 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 6:56

00:10:03 Benjamin Britten: Phantasy Quartet No. 2 Op 2 Frank Rosenwein, oboe S&W 1 13:07

00:24:10 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

00:29:03 Arvo Pärt: Fratres for Strings & Percussion London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 55619 9:58

00:41:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons Chandos 40 43:10

01:29:17 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 13:25

01:43:39 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4795448 8:54

01:53:11 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 4:27

01:58:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Pierre et le Loup Jacques Brel, narrator Orchestre Lamoureux Jean Laforge Barclay 80406 26:21

03:58:47 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Paul Schoenfield: Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano: IV. Kroztzke Arnaud Sussmann, clarinet; Jose Franch-Ballester, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo 2012 Resonance Disc V: Herrmann – Schoenfield Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:13

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Opus 43: Movements 3 & 4 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 19:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence, Sextet for Strings, Op. 70: Movement 1 Musicians from the New York Philharmonic 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 11:19

Gioacchino Rossini: Introduction, Theme, and Variations David Shifrin, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Gloria Chien, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 11:14

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: Movement 2 Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Jean Sibelius: Finnish Folksongs (arr. for piano) William Hobbs, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:50

Jennifer Higdon: Fanfare Ritmico United States Marine Band; Gerard Schwarz, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 6:47

Franz Schubert: Octet in F major, D. 803: Movements 1-3 Camerata RCO University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music Time: 28:10

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:04 Franghiz Ali-Zadeh: Impulse Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 5:53

04:08:59 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 5:37

04:17:16 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:44

04:23:07 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:38

04:30:03 Sir William Walton: Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario Christopher Plummer, narrator Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Chandos 8892 1:00:55

05:35:03 Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Warsaw Philharmonic George Manahan MMC 2094 8:43

05:45:09 Scott Joplin: Solace Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:27

05:51:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

05:56:44 Traditional: She's Like the Swallow Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:15

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:08 John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 3:33

06:13:50 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 5 Op 66 Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:12

06:19:48 Ruth Gipps: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 61 BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 4:17

06:26:23 Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' Op 4 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 9:09

06:39:23 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11 London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 453436 10:07

06:51:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:34

06:57:59 Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

07:03:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 2 for Solo Violin BWV 1003 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4792479 22:28

07:11:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4777463 9:00

07:23:15 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:55

07:39:22 Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 6:16

07:48:36 Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Procession Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 4:16

07:54:42 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771 5:10

08:08:03 William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 3:11

08:14:45 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 8:41

08:25:41 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

08:40:21 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 11:04

08:54:47 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

09:05:40 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 16:40

09:24:40 John Williams: Star Wars: Main Theme London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 5:44

09:35:28 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 7:04

09:43:47 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 380 Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 5:25

09:51:39 Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 4:09

09:57:54 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 1:59

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:33 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 1:45

10:02:32 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cataluña Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 2:20

10:05:58 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

10:19:54 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:38

10:29:29 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:48

10:38:57 Leo Tolstoy: Waltz Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 1:33

10:42:49 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 4:35

10:50:51 Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 25:35

11:19:01 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann DeutGram 453485 13:30

11:35:16 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

11:47:44 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

12:06:32 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:19:28 Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture Op 247 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 7:43

12:29:02 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

12:36:14 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

12:44:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

12:57:40 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

13:00:40 Anonymous: The Agincourt Song Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 1:48

13:03:01 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Decca 4825281 2:10

13:07:24 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

13:29:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

13:37:00 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 10:35

13:48:44 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann (arr. Eric Ruske): Fantasiestucke, Op. 73 Rasch und mit Feuer Eric Ruske, horn; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Album: The Classic Horn: World Premiere Transcriptions Albany 615 Music: 4:26

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Opening Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:40

Kevin Puts: Arches Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:40

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio no. 2 in C Minor, Op. 66 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Christopher Costanza, cello The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 27:14

Sally Beamish: Concerto for Piano No. 3: Movement 3 Jonathan Biss, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Mischa Santora, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 7:40

Stephen Hough: On Falla Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough's Spanish Album Hyperion 67565 Music: 4:32

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches ROCO; Andres Cardenas, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 10:25

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello in D minor, Op. 11 Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Jakob Koranyi, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridghehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 23:05

Stephen Hough: Piano Sonata No. 4 (Vida Breve) Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 8:39

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:41 John Rutter: Distant Land Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 6:09

16:05:49 Traditional: The Willow Tree Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:58

16:12:36 Isaac Albéniz: Rapsodia española Op 70 Martin Roscoe, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 12:45

16:29:43 Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End Credits City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 4:37

16:36:56 Robert Fuchs: Finale from Serenade No. 5 Op 53 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 5:04

16:43:11 Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

16:53:27 John Rutter: O Clap Your Hands St. John the Evangelist Choir Chamber Ensemble Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:15

16:57:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 11 Op 30 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:01

17:04:35 Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 5:50

17:13:38 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern Hans-Werner Bunz, tenor Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 9:54

17:27:05 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 9:10

17:41:43 John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:10

17:48:22 Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' SWV 36 Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 4:20

17:53:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 7:00

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 20:47

18:31:26 Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:15

18:37:25 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

18:42:50 Percy Grainger: English Dance BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

18:52:58 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:07

19:14:23 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 Op 111 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 41:35

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:35 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

20:20:35 Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Chandos 40 25:34

20:47:26 Leopold Mozart: Symphony London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 10496 9:48

20:58:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 1:30

21:02:34 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

21:19:22 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

21:28:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22

21:34:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

21:47:12 Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Suite Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 32:47

22:21:45 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120 14:23

22:38:20 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

22:56:29 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F Kk 445 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:38

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:28 John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 5:13

23:06:42 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 5:09

23:11:51 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:58

23:16:58 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:22:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:29:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony K 45 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:37:46 Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Bert Lucarelli, oboe Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Koch Intl 7282 9:18

23:47:05 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit Op 15 # 1 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:3623:50:41 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 3:33

23:55:28 Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand Voces8 Decca 22601 2:45