WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:01 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 Op 127 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 14:41

00:23:40 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 8:11

00:33:26 Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

00:44:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 33:59

01:22:38 Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto Christian Lindberg, trombone Tapiola Sinfonietta Osmo Vänskä Bis 568 13:18

01:36:58 Veljo Tormis: Overture No. 2 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 11:05

01:49:43 Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 Op 49 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 6:22

01:56:44 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:07

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor Album: Celluloid Copland Telarc 80583 Music: 4:12

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 21:56

Jean Sibelius: from Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movements 1, 5, 6 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:29

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 10:51

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd movement Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica String Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms Cedille 147 Music: 4:34

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:53

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F Minor, FWV 7: Movement 1 Molto moderato quasi lento; Allegro Drew Petersen, piano; Pacifica Quartet American Pianists Awards, Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis, IN Music: 15:13

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to La cambiale di matrimonio (The Marriage Contract) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 5:19

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:59:47 Gustav Holst: Indra Op 13 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 15:42

04:16:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 8:34

04:28:46 Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:54

04:33:59 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 S 244/12 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 9:35

04:46:11 Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32 Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 49:24

05:39:27 Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:05

05:44:47 George Gershwin: Three Preludes Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798 7:12

05:52:42 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08

05:56:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 953 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 1:13

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:04:07 Gustavo Dudamel: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:05:28 Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea’r Concert) Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

06:11:19 Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:16:48 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata Pro-Arte 409

06:30:47 Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

06:53:15 Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero New West 6337

07:00:45 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851

07:05:38 Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI Classics 70836

07:21:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

The Hands Free: Kellam's Reel/Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, accordion; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: ~6:48

Frederic Chopin: from 24 Preludes: Nos. 6, 16, 18, and 24 Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836-2 Music: 5:46

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 28 and 33, Divertimenti Sony 8182 Music: 25:22

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay, Op. 17 Movement 1 Paisaje de Ollantaytambo BBC Philarmonic Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Album: Ginastera Orchestral Works: Vol. 1 Chandos 10884 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies, Op. 38 No. 3 Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 2:13

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:48

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe (excerpts) Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 31:05

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:27 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:44

10:06:44 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

10:22:43 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

10:30:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 25:13

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Waltz ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:04:28 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:40

11:12:09 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:48

11:43:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 5:33

11:50:54 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2019 - This week’s special episode of From the Top with guest host and concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein puts the spotlight on the piano ann all the ways it's configured in music. Recorded at the Texas State International Piano Festival, we’ll hear some of the country’s premiere young pianists perform as soloists and members of small ensembles with Ms. Dinnerstein – including a double keyboard concerto by J.S. Bach

Angelina Ning, piano, age 14, from Boca Raton, FL performing: Serried with a Tinge of Bop by Doug Opel (b.1967) – (Angelia Ning’s performance is part of From the Top’s New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Piano Duo – Beatrice (17) and Ben (16) Hoang, from Austin, TX performing: III. Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas from “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Theme and Variations from the Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 "The Trout" by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) performed by: Simone Dinnerstein – piano/guest host; Haeun Moon – violin, 17, from Woodway, TX; Yong-Ha Jung – viola ,19, from Flower Mound, TX; Hayoung Moon – cello, 17, from Woodway, TX; William McGregor – double bass, 19, from Malvern, PA

Emma Taggart, piano, 16, from Blaine, MN performing: Liebestraum No. 3 in A Flat Major by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Simone Dinnerstein – Guest host/artist performing: Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass (b.1937)

Ethan Yuen, 17, from Palo Alto, CA and pianist/guest host Simone Dinnerstein performing I. Allegro from Bach Double Concerto in C minor, BWV 1060 with Haeun Moon, violin; Nikki Naghavi, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; Hayoung Moon, cello; and William McGregor, double bass

Finale – Piano Ensemble – Eight hands, one piano: Regina Lin, 16, from Allen, TX; Erin Fitzgerald, 15, from Austin, TX; Antonio Ajero, 14, from Nacogdoches, TX; and Ella Sunyoung Kim, 11, from Herndon, VA performing: Galop-Marche for Eight Hands by Albert Lavignac (1846-1916)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:49 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

13:16:41 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

13:29:23 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

13:51:31 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

14:17:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 17:36

14:37:42 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 14:34

14:53:31 Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

15:04:25 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

15:38:15 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:31

15:56:45 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

16:03:11 Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto Jeffrey Biegel, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 19:18

16:25:12 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 4:53

16:32:01 Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 21:42

16:54:38 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Last Words (and Music) - Some of the final songs written by 13 giants of the American theater including Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein and more. An hour of fascinating and often deeply personal songs

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:10 George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Gene Kelly Gene Kelly at MGM Rhino R272437

18:04:01 00:02:31 Irving Berlin Wait Until You're Married Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano Unsung Irving Berlin Varese Sarabanda VSD2-5632

18:06:56 00:02:09 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Edelweiss Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:09:19 00:04:22 R.Rodgers-M.Charnin You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama Studio Cast

Jay 05288-13602

18:13:35 00:01:13 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama Studio Cast Jay 05288-13602

18:15:42 00:02:30 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Come In, Mornin' Arthur Siegel, Denise Nolan Kurt Weill Revisited Painted Smiles PS1359

18:18:08 00:03:39 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson River Chanty Steven Kimbrough Kurt Weill: This Is the Life Arabesque 26724-06579

18:22:03 00:02:37 Charles Strouse-Alan Jay Lerner Dance a Little Closer Liz Robertson, Len Cariou Dance a Little Closer Original B'way Cast TER CDTER1174

18:25:03 00:03:28 Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin My Heart Won't Say Goodbye David Atkinson The Girl in Pink Tights Origina B'way Cast

DRG19019

18:29:41 00:03:40 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill When It Happens to You Lynne Winterseller Unsung Musicals Varese Sarabande VSD5564

18:33:54 00:03:01 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Nobody Else but Me Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:37:11 00:06:42 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart To Keep My Love Alive Vivienne Segal A Connecticut Yankee Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013560

18:44:35 00:01:45 Cole Porter Wouldn't It Be Fun? George Hall Aladdin TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:46:48 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD2401

18:49:53 00:02:25 Yip Harburg-Phi Springer Time, You Old Gypsy Man Yip Harburg The Yip CD Harburg Fdn. N/A

18:52:25 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:11 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-Martin Charnin Every Day Comes Something Beautiful Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn I Remember Mama Studio Cast Jay 05288-13602

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:23 Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 23:08

19:29:24 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 28:39

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”

MAURICE RAVEL: Alborada de gracioso; Valse nobles et sentimentales; La Valse

21:33:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 25:50

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – From the 1970’s National Lampoon Radio Hour, we examine “Alternative Child;” “Indianapolis Academy of the French Accent;” “Front Row Center;” “Waiting for Godot;” “Great Mountain Valley Water;” “True or False;” “What do you recommend from the Menu?”… Richard Howland-Bolton expounds on” Nihongo Mango”…We don’t know what it means, either… This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

23:06:59 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:15:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:23:28 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:43

23:29:12 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:36:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 4:58

23:42:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 11:45

23:54:16 Gustav Holst: Soft and gently Finzi Singers Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 1:08

23:56:10 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 Op 59 # 8 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:31