Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2019

Published September 21, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:01  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47   BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

00:08:07  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 12 Op 127    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 14:41

00:23:40  Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To    Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 8:11

00:33:26  Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32

00:44:34  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 33:59

01:22:38  Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto    Christian Lindberg, trombone Tapiola Sinfonietta Osmo Vänskä Bis 568 13:18

01:36:58  Veljo Tormis: Overture No. 2     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 11:05

01:49:43  Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 Op 49    Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 6:22

01:56:44  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 2:07

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor Album: Celluloid Copland Telarc 80583 Music: 4:12

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 21:56

Jean Sibelius: from Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movements 1, 5, 6 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:29

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 10:51

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd movement Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica String Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms Cedille 147 Music: 4:34

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:53

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F Minor, FWV 7: Movement 1 Molto moderato quasi lento; Allegro Drew Petersen, piano; Pacifica Quartet American Pianists Awards, Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis, IN Music: 15:13

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to La cambiale di matrimonio (The Marriage Contract) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 5:19

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:59:47  Gustav Holst: Indra Op 13    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 15:42

04:16:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 8:34

04:28:46  Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude     MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:54

04:33:59  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12  S 244/12 Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram 4779525 9:35

04:46:11  Gustav Holst: The Planets Op 32   Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 49:24

05:39:27  Hieronymus Praetorius: Quam pulchra es, amica mea    Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:05

05:44:47  George Gershwin: Three Preludes    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 44798 7:12

05:52:42  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08

05:56:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue  BWV 953 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 1:13

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:04:07 Gustavo Dudamel: Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador"  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:05:28 Otto Nicolai: "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor"  Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea’r Concert) Gustavo Dudamel  Sony Classical 537618

06:11:19 Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole  Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela   Maximiano Valdes  Sono Luminus 90227

06:16:48 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Marche slave, Op. 31  Dallas Symphony  Eduardo Mata  Pro-Arte  409

06:30:47 Joaquin Turina: Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra  Jesus Lopez-Cobos  Telarc 80574

06:53:15 Ben Folds: Piano Concerto (Movement 3)  Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra  Giancarlo Guerrero  New West 6337

07:00:45 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (The Trout)  Jorge Bolet, piano  Decca 444851

07:05:38 Enrique Granados: Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49  Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010  EMI Classics 70836

07:21:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58  Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra  Gerard Schwarz 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

The Hands Free: Kellam's Reel/Rusty Gully The Hands Free:  James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, accordion; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: ~6:48

Frederic Chopin: from 24 Preludes: Nos. 6, 16, 18, and 24 Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836-2 Music: 5:46

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 28 and 33, Divertimenti Sony 8182 Music: 25:22

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay, Op. 17 Movement 1 Paisaje de Ollantaytambo BBC Philarmonic Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Album: Ginastera Orchestral Works: Vol. 1 Chandos 10884 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Daisies, Op. 38 No. 3  Anna Han, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 2:13

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:48

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe (excerpts) Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 31:05

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:27  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:44

10:06:44  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

10:22:43  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

10:30:14  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 25:13

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Waltz ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:04:28  Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:40

11:12:09  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:48

11:43:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5  BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 5:33

11:50:54  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 8, 2019 - This week’s special episode of From the Top with guest host and concert pianist Simone Dinnerstein puts the spotlight on the piano ann all the ways it's configured in music. Recorded at the Texas State International Piano Festival, we’ll hear some of the country’s premiere young pianists perform as soloists and members of small ensembles with Ms. Dinnerstein – including a double keyboard concerto by J.S. Bach

Angelina Ning, piano, age 14, from Boca Raton, FL performing: Serried with a Tinge of Bop by Doug Opel (b.1967) – (Angelia Ning’s performance is part of From the Top’s New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music)

Piano Duo – Beatrice (17) and Ben (16) Hoang, from Austin, TX performing: III. Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas from “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Theme and Variations from the Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 "The Trout" by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) performed by: Simone Dinnerstein – piano/guest host; Haeun Moon – violin, 17, from Woodway, TX; Yong-Ha Jung – viola ,19, from Flower Mound, TX; Hayoung Moon – cello, 17, from Woodway, TX; William McGregor – double bass, 19, from Malvern, PA

Emma Taggart, piano, 16, from Blaine, MN performing: Liebestraum No. 3 in A Flat Major by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Simone Dinnerstein – Guest host/artist performing: Etude No. 6 by Philip Glass (b.1937)

Ethan Yuen, 17, from Palo Alto, CA and pianist/guest host Simone Dinnerstein performing I. Allegro from Bach Double Concerto in C minor, BWV 1060 with Haeun Moon, violin; Nikki Naghavi, violin; Yong-Ha Jung, viola; Hayoung Moon, cello; and William McGregor, double bass

Finale – Piano Ensemble – Eight hands, one piano: Regina Lin, 16, from Allen, TX; Erin Fitzgerald, 15, from Austin, TX; Antonio Ajero, 14, from Nacogdoches, TX; and Ella Sunyoung Kim, 11, from Herndon, VA performing: Galop-Marche for Eight Hands by Albert Lavignac (1846-1916)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:49  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2  English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 12:19

13:16:41  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:46

13:29:23  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

13:51:31  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

14:17:27  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth'     London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 17:36

14:37:42  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 14:34

14:53:31  Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

15:04:25  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

15:38:15  Maurice Ravel: Boléro     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:31

15:56:45  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song    Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

16:03:11  Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto    Jeffrey Biegel, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 19:18

16:25:12  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 4:53

16:32:01  Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2     The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 21:42

16:54:38  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Last Words (and Music) - Some of the final songs written by 13 giants of the American theater including Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein and more. An hour of fascinating and often deeply personal songs

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:10            George Gershwin-Ira Gershwin   Love Is Here to Stay      Gene Kelly        Gene Kelly at MGM    Rhino    R272437

18:04:01            00:02:31            Irving Berlin       Wait Until You're Married           Liz Larsen, Sal Viviano  Unsung Irving Berlin    Varese Sarabanda         VSD2-5632

18:06:56            00:02:09            Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein     Edelweiss         Theodore Bikel  The Sound of Music   Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60583

18:09:19            00:04:22            R.Rodgers-M.Charnin    You Could Not Please Me More George Hearn, Sally Ann Howes  I Remember Mama   Studio Cast
Jay       05288-13602

18:13:35            00:01:13            Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Time     Sally Ann Howes           I Remember Mama   Studio Cast       Jay       05288-13602

18:15:42            00:02:30            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      Come In, Mornin'           Arthur Siegel, Denise Nolan            Kurt Weill Revisited       Painted Smiles  PS1359

18:18:08            00:03:39            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      River Chanty     Steven Kimbrough         Kurt Weill: This Is the Life  Arabesque        26724-06579

18:22:03            00:02:37            Charles Strouse-Alan Jay Lerner            Dance a Little Closer     Liz Robertson, Len Cariou   Dance a Little Closer   Original B'way Cast TER  CDTER1174

18:25:03            00:03:28            Sigmund Romberg-Leo Robin    My Heart Won't Say Goodbye    David Atkinson  The Girl in Pink Tights   Origina B'way Cast
DRG19019

18:29:41            00:03:40            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    When It Happens to You            Lynne Winterseller            Unsung Musicals           Varese Sarabande         VSD5564

18:33:54            00:03:01            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      Nobody Else but Me      Sylvia McNair    Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook      Philips  442-129-2

18:37:11            00:06:42            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     To Keep My Love Alive  Vivienne Segal  A Connecticut Yankee   Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     440-013560

18:44:35            00:01:45            Cole Porter       Wouldn't It Be Fun?       George Hall       Aladdin   TV Cast          Sony            SK48205

18:46:48            00:02:44            Harold Arlen      I Had a Love Once         Peggy Lee        Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger          HCD2401

18:49:53            00:02:25            Yip Harburg-Phi Springer           Time, You Old Gypsy Man         Yip Harburg       The Yip CD  Harburg Fdn.    N/A

18:52:25            00:00:35            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:11            00:03:44            R.Rodgers-Martin Charnin          Every Day Comes Something Beautiful  Sally Ann Howes, George Hearn    I Remember Mama   Studio Cast            Jay       05288-13602

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:23  Gustav Holst: Symphony in F Op 8    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 23:08

19:29:24  George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 28:39

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”
MAURICE RAVEL: Alborada de gracioso; Valse nobles et sentimentales; La Valse

21:33:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 25:50

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – From the 1970’s National Lampoon Radio Hour, we examine “Alternative Child;” “Indianapolis Academy of the French Accent;” “Front Row Center;” “Waiting for Godot;” “Great Mountain Valley Water;”  “True or False;” “What do you recommend from the Menu?”…  Richard Howland-Bolton expounds on” Nihongo Mango”…We don’t know what it means, either…  This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     Hot Club of San Francisco  Azica 72241 5:05

23:06:59  Gregorio Allegri: Miserere    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano  Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 8:09

23:15:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11    Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:23:28  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cuba Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:43

23:29:12  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32   Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:36:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio Op 11    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 4:58

23:42:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9  K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 11:45

23:54:16  Gustav Holst: Soft and gently    Finzi Singers  Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 1:08

23:56:10  Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 Op 59 # 8 John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:31

 

 