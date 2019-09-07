WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:38 Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:24

00:06:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 22:17

00:29:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

00:37:08 Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet Boehm Quintet Premier 1006 7:50

00:46:39 Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Hilary Hahn, violin Oslo Philharmonic Marek Janowski Sony 89921 37:29

01:27:56 César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914 12:46

01:41:32 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six London Pops Orchestra Frederick Fennell Mercury 434356 6:08

01:48:36 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra S 359/3 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

01:56:37 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 16 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 2:44

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Triebensee: Variations on a Theme of Haydn from Symphony No. 94 "Surprise" Marilyn Zupnik, oboe; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Elizabeth Starr, cor anglais Album: Beethoven & Triebensee AVS 6192 Music: 4:11

Asako Hirabayashi: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Charles Ullery, bassoon; Asako Hirabayashi, piano Bauman Fine Arts Series, Parkway United Church of Christ, Minneapolis, MN Music: 10:59

Cesar Franck: Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano Benjamin Beilman, violin; Alessio Bax, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 25:40

Steven Reineke: Sedona Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 5:30

Greg Kurstin (arr. Rob Landes): Hello Rob Landes, violin; Christopher Janwong McKiggan, piano Album: Hello ARK Studios Music: 4:40

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movement 1 Allegro non troppo (Selected Movement) Joshua Bell, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 23:02

Aaron Copland: Duo for Flute and Piano Aaron Perdue, flute; Christopher McKiggan, piano Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:46

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Four Violins in D major, TWV 40:202 Francisco Fullana, Danbi Um, Paul Huang, Sean Lee, violins Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 5:43

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:47 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:54

04:28:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

04:37:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 4:33

04:43:18 Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella Suite Op 38 MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 15:34

05:00:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

05:23:33 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück Op 86 Anton Kuerti, piano CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5218 17:58

05:42:51 Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony TWV 50:1 Henry Peyrebrune, double bass Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:32

05:52:11 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

05:57:19 Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 1:56

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Nazareth: Odeon Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:03:29 Ernesto Nazareth: Gaucho Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:06:19 Ernesto Nazareth: Fon-Fon! Thomas Tirino, piano Koch International 7547

06:09:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D, Op. 102, No. 2 Antonio Meneses, cello; Menahem Pressler, piano Avie 2103

06:32:40 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba Enrique Perez Mesa

07:00:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E, K.162 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:06:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f, K. 466 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:14:05 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 432 Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79292

07:17:21 Antonio Carlos Jobim: The Girl from Ipanema (orch. by Patrick Hollenbeck) Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 422064

07:20:39 Antonio Carlos Jobim: Desafinado Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80235

07:23:19 Antonio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

07:30:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

07:33:21 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414348

07:42:18 Francisco Mignone: String Quartet No. 2 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major, . 448 (arr. for guitar quartet): IV. Fandango Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: The Best of Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 1607 Music: 4:33

Robert Beaser: Chaconne Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rainer K. from Madison, AL. Music: 6:45

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11, K. 331: Movement 1, variations 1 and 2 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: The Mozart Collection - Piano Sonatas 8, 11, 12 / Uchida Philips 552702 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Miklos Rózsa: El Cid: Love Theme Daniel Hope, violin; Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra; Alexander Shelley, conductor Album: Escape to Paradise: The Hollywood Album DG 4792954 Music: 4:22

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3: Movement 6 Langsam (selected mvt. - all that was played) Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY Music: 10:05

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 6:05

Ernö Dohnányi: Sonata in B flat minor, Op. 8, for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 26:52

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:11 Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations Boston Pops John Williams Philips 411185 3:36

10:08:41 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

10:36:22 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Viola Concerto Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:32

10:41:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

10:54:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Waltz Op 11 # 4 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 4:18

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:01 John Williams: 1941: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

11:12:53 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 8:10

11:23:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 K 503 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 42445 30:01

11:55:35 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 25, 2019 - From the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, this episode of From the Top features one of America's foremost pianists and winner of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship Jeremy Denk as guest host alongside special guests cellist Gabriel Cabezas and the full might of the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra with Filippo Ciabatti at the helm. We’ll enjoy a World Premiere performance of a tone poem for cello and orchestra and a conversation with a young violist that runs the gamut from Bob Marley to Nina Simone to Rebecca Clarke

Nygel Witherspoon, Cello, 17, from Minneapolis, MN performing: I. Allegretto from Concerto No. 1 for Cello and Orchestra by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Filippo Ciabatti.

Jack Kessler, Viola, 17, from Miami, FL performing: I. Impetuoso from the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with Jeremy Denk, piano.

Subin Cho, Flute, 17, from Keller, TX performing: III. Salmon Lake from "Three Lakes" Sonata for Flute and Piano by Daniel Dorff (b.1956), with Jeremy Denk, piano.

WORLD PREMIERE: The Epic of American Civilization, a Tone Poem for Cello and Orchestra, by Noah Luna (b.1984) performed by: From the Top Alum, Gabriel Cabezas, cello, with the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Filippo Ciabatti.

The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra's performance of “The Epic of American Civilization” featuring cellist and From the Top alum Gabriel Cabezas, is part of From the Top’s New Music Series, supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and the Aaron Copland Fund for Music.

Roxane Park, Piano, 11, from Hanover, NH performing: Nocturne in C sharp minor op. 19 no.4 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) And Prelude, from the Prelude & Fugue in D minor, BWV 875, Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II, No.6 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Finale: IV. Rondo alla Zingarese from Piano Quartet No.1, Op.25 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) performed by From the Top alumni: Robyn Bollinger, Violin, Matthew Lipman, Viola,

Gabriel Cabezas, Cello, and Guest Host Jeremy Denk, Piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:45 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 14:55

13:19:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 13:25

13:34:06 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e VB 141 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 554777 15:02

13:51:55 Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Chandos 40 22:26

14:16:40 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 19:49

14:37:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 12:43

14:52:35 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

15:03:37 Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 31:59

15:36:53 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 14:44

15:53:53 Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings Op 62 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 7:40

16:03:03 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

16:16:03 Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 14:30

16:33:05 Dorothy Howell: Piano Concerto Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 19:33

16:53:30 Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:04

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Conversation with Sheldon Harnick (Part 2) - The second of three installments saluting the great lyricist of "Fiddler on the Roof," who recently turned 95. This time the spotlight is on "Fiddler," "She Loves Me" and "The Apple Tree."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch

18:02:16 00:02:33 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock She Loves Me Boyd Gaines She Loves Me -- 1993 Revival Varese Sarabande

18:07:49 00:01:22 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Tell Me I Look Nice Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger

18:10:20 00:03:00 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Dear Friend Barbara Cook She Love's Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor

18:14:28 00:02:26 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Sabbath Prayer Zero Mostel, Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA

18:19:13 00:03:25 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Never Missed a Sabbath Yet Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger

18:23:16 00:04:10 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Tradition Company Fiddler on the Roof -- London cast Sony

18:28:34 00:01:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock If I Were a Rich Man Zero Mostel Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA

18:30:33 00:01:56 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Sunrise, Sunset Company Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast RCA

18:33:27 00:02:44 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Do You Love Me? Topol, Norma Crane Fiddler on the Roof -- Film Soundtrack EMI

18:38:16 00:02:07 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Dear Sweet Sewing Machine Sheldon Harnick, Kate Baldwin Kate Baldwin: She Loves Him PS Classics

18:40:37 00:01:55 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Gorgeous Kate Baldwin Kate Baldwin: She Loves Him PS Classics

18:44:45 00:03:12 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Eve Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony

18:49:09 00:02:39 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock What Makes Me Love Him? Barbara Harris The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony

18:52:14 00:00:46 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony

18:53:35 00:03:19 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Filler: What a Life! Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:40 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 16:50

19:24:03 Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 35:22

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

MASON BATES: “Sea-Blue Circuitry”

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Three Nocturnes

FRANCIS POULENC Gloria

21:45:32 Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436240 14:24

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bees are discussed by Peter Cook and Monty Python… The relationship between the early 20th Century song “Tea for Two” and Shostakovich’s “Tahiti Trot”…Stuart McLean tells the story of “Have Snake, will Travel… Mark Levy’s topic is Winning O.T.B…. This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:30 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375 2:53

23:05:26 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 5:39

23:11:06 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:18:49 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:51

23:21:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 8:14

23:29:55 Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202 9:38

23:40:45 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby Op 35 # 2 Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 2:28

23:43:14 Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82 Midori, violin Sony 63331 8:01

23:51:16 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Netherlands Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 058 5:29

23:57:35 Duke Ellington: I Got it Bad [and That Ain't Good] Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:42