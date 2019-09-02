WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Susanna Perry Gilmore, violin; Ezra Seltzer, cello; Debra Nagy, oboe; Stephanie Corwin, bassoon – recorded 10/12/2018 in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to ‘La finta semplice’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor K 550

Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Sinfonia Concertante in B-Blat

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Music from ‘Idomeneo’

01:16:29 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 Arion Baroque Orchestra Gary Cooper early-mus 7769 24:55

01:42:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet K 407 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 17:02

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 6 in e Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

02:02:54 Heitor Villa-Lobos Choros No. 5 "Alma Brasileira" Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Nonesuch 79179

02:07:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire bresilienne (Mazurka-Choro) Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

02:11:36 Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Batiz ASV 3046

02:21:43 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit (iii. Scarbo) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Grammophon 000721602

02:33:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1968) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 47294

03:00:45 Juan Bautista Plaza Vigilia (1928) Orquesta Filarmonica Nacional Pablo Castellanos Musica y Tiempo

03:18:00 Jose Antonio Garcia Suite de los Ninos Ensamble de Viento Nueva Camerata Haskell Armenteros Pons Cubasound 1934837603

03:23:58 Leo Brouwer Musica Incidental Campesina Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars Brasil Guitar Duo Naxos 573336

03:28:10 Rene Touzet Dancita Nos. 1-3 Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:21 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

04:40:01 Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 23:49

05:06:05 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

05:27:28 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

06:02:10 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 12:41

06:15:48 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

06:20:37 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

06:40:53 John Williams: The Reivers Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

07:01:59 Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

07:22:19 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:08

07:36:14 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

07:58:24 Paul Desmond: Take Five Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

08:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

08:02:10 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

08:25:31 Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:21

08:48:04 John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harm Mundi 807556 2:09

08:50:13 John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307 4:28

08:54:42 John Williams: Midway: March Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

09:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:03:44 Aaron Copland: John Henry Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 3:50

09:08:09 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

09:20:54 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

09:25:39 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

09:43:53 William Schuman: New England Triptych Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

10:02:37 John Williams: Cowboys Overture Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

10:11:29 John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 797528 8:03

10:22:14 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

10:43:24 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 16:09

11:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

11:02:02 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

11:13:31 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

11:21:46 David Diamond: This Sacred Ground Erich Parce, baritone Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

11:38:53 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

12:02:24 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

12:19:45 Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France Marek Janowski Harm Mundi 905197 17:57

12:40:37 Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow-Cheryomushki: Suite Op 105 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 19:52

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

13:03:04 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Katherine Hepburn, narrator Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 15:31

13:21:04 Gail Kubik: Gerald McBoing Boing Werner Klemperer, narrator XTET Chamber Ensemble Adam Stern Delos 6001 9:22

13:33:59 Francis Poulenc: Concerto for Organ, Strings & Timpani Michael Murray, organ Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80104 25:06

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Heinrich von Biber: Court Sonata No. 2 Purcell Quartet Album: Biber: Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes Chandos 591 Music: 4:29

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Passacaglia in G minor for Solo Violin: The Guardian Angel, from The Mystery Sonatas Yura Lee, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 8:42

Malek Jandali: Piano Dream Malek Jandali, piano; Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, Texas Music: 2:41

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 31:06

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words, Op. 109 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Works for Cello and Piano EMI 73498 Music: 4:14

Zoltan Kodaly: Hary Janos Suite: Movement 5 Intermezzo ROCO; Mei Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 5:09

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from The Soldier's Tale Corinne Stillwell, violin; Vanguel Tangarov, clarinet; Ekaterina Tangarova, piano Victoria Bach Festival, Trinity Episcopal Church, Victoria, TX Music: 15:14

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008 Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 21:30

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

16:04:06 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 12:41

16:17:39 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

16:22:28 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

16:42:09 John Williams: The Reivers Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

17:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

17:02:29 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

17:26:05 Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:21

17:49:23 John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harm Mundi 807556 2:09

17:51:32 John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 752307 4:28

17:56:01 John Williams: Midway: March Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:08

18:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

18:01:55 Aaron Copland: John Henry Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 3:50

18:06:21 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

18:19:06 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

18:25:00 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

18:42:55 William Schuman: New England Triptych Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:57 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550800 22:33

19:29:02 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

19:57:35 Traditional: Shenandoah Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:50

20:00 SPECIAL: Land of Harmony with Quire Cleveland

20:58:46 David Sanford: Promise Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:35

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

21:04:39 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

21:23:19 Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60149 7:16

21:31:34 Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:53

21:43:14 George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 4:55

21:50:26 William Schuman: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 419780 32:26

22:24:37 Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 'From the Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 435864 21:19

22:48:23 Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings Op 35 Sean Gabriel, flute Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 6:13

22:55:56 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:08

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:14 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

23:11:16 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Berceuse Op 47 Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014 4:47

23:17:01 Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 4:06

23:21:08 Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

23:33:34 Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp & Guitar Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 22:11

23:56:02 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:42

23:59:02 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:31