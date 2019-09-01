WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch—From Broadway to Hollywood

Gene DePaul (arr Adolph Deutsch): Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Do Unto Udders—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 1:40

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano (EMI 64668) 3:32

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:46

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 71966) 5:51

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 1:56

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch (TCM 72253) 5:22

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 3:47

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 7:05

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 6:43

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart, cond; Soloist: Daniel Gingrich, horn

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (excerpt)--Marin Alsop, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: John Wummer, flute; Isaac Stern, violin; John Bogart, boy alto; Maynard Ferguson, trumpet; Sigurd Rascher, saxophone; Betty Allen; mezzo; McHenry Boatwright, bass; Lee Venora, soprano; Arnold Voketaitis, baritone; Robert Eckert, tenor; Choral Art Society

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide (not conducted)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Manfred

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, in D Major, BWV 1050--Leonard Bernstein, harpsicord

Virgil Thomson: Four Saints in Three Acts (III and IV), Abridged

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

William Russo: Symphony No. 2, ‘Titans’

Claude Debussy: Rhapsody for Saxophone and Orchestra

Howard Brubeck: Andante Ballad from Dialogues for Jazz Combo and Orchestra

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Stephen Darlington, Part 2 - The longtime director of the Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford Choir joins us once again with some of his remarkable history with English Choral music from the Eton Choirbook

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie (1781)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

John Rutter: God Be in My Head (1970)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From the Rogg’s Gallery - Highlights from the work of Swiss recitalist, teacher, and composer Lionel Rogg

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 Lionel Rogg (1965 Metzler/St. Peter’s Cathedral, Geneva, Switzerland) EMI Eminence 2189

LIONEL ROGG: 8 Chorale Preludes (Komm, Gott Schöpfer; Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland; Vom Himmel hoch; Lobt Gott, ihr Christen; Mit Fried und Freud; O Mensch, bewein’; Nun ruhen alle Wälder; Erscheinen ist der herrliche Tag) Lionel Rogg (1985 Taylor & Boody/Holy Cross College Chapel, Worcester, MA) PD Archive (r. 2/23/03)

J.S.BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 550 Lionel Rogg (1761 J. A. Silbermann/ Domkirche, Arlesheim, Switzerland) Harmonia Mundi 290772/83

ROGG: Le canon improbable Lionel Rogg (1975 Grönlunds/Hedvig Eleonora Church, Stockholm, Sweden) BIS 346

ROGG: Introduction, Ricercare & Toccata Lionel Rogg (1975 Grönlunds/Hedvig Eleonora Church, Stockholm, Sweden) BIS 346

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Labor Day - The observance of Labor Day traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer AND, since it’s a quintessentially American holiday, on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll focus primarily on sacred choral and organ music by American composers and performers. Join Peter DuBois for this all new program

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music from the Western Reserve with Zsolt Bognar

Vittorio Monti (orch. Christopher Palma): Czardas Evelyn Glennie, percussion solo; National Philharmonic Orchestra (RCA 47629 CD) 5:16

Manuel Ponce: Sonatina Meridional Andre Segovia, guitar (Urania 4210 CD) 8:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F Major for Oboe and strings k.370: Rondo (Allegro) Harold Gomberg, oboe; Feliz Galimir, violin; Samuel Rhodes, viola; Fortunato Arico, cello (Vanguard 1509 CD) 4:49

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for violin and piano: Perpetuum mobile James Ehnes, violin; Wendy Chen, piano (CBC 1138) 3:39

Eric Ewazen: Sonata for trumpet and piano: finale Jack Sutte, trumpet; Christine Fuoco, piano (Live concert at Baldwin Wallace University) 4:57

Frederic Chopin: Sonata No.2 in B-flat minor: Scherzo Mindru Katz, piano (Cembal D’amour 132 CD) 6:56

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

06:04:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie K 341 La Chapelle Royale Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:17

06:12:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' K 165 Judith Raskin, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:43

06:30:37 John Rutter: God Be in My Head Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 100 1:27

10:04:03 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 2:30

10:15:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata BWV 1020 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:15

10:27:20 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 14:49

10:44:17 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 2 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 11:06

10:55:52 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 4:57

11:01:31 Thomas Tallis: Te lucis ante terminum à 5 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:17

11:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards BWV 1061 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 17:56

11:25:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:35

11:38:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884 17:53

11:56:25 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:15

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Lionel Bringuier, conductor; Soloist: Hélène Grimaud, piano

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Cuban Overture

MAURICE RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G

MAURICE RAVEL: Valses nobles et sentimentales

GEORGE GERSHWIN: An American in Paris

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Gryphon Trio

Astor Piazzolla: Autumn

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2 in F, Op. 80

Christos Hatzis: Old Photographs (2000)

Preview: Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Diverimento for Violin, Viola and Cello in E-flat K. 563

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:02:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

15:17:14 Alexander Glazunov: Mazurka-Obéreque Itzhak Perlman, violin Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 10:07

15:30:10 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

15:46:46 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 H 16:40 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 11:57

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Severance Hall

EDVARD GRIEG: Peer Gynt Orchestra Selections

JEAN SIBELIUS: Songs

RICHARD STRAUSS: “Aus Italien”

17:42:26 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 17:02

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From the Texas Music Educators Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all-Texas performers alongside special guests Black Violin. An award-winning saxophone quartet performs an powerful piece by Guillermo Lago, and all the young performers join guests Black Violin on stage for their fun reimagining of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett

Haeun Moon, Violin, Age 16, from Woodway, Texas performing: Carmen Fantasie by Franz Waxman, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

John Kaiser, Bassoon, Age 17, from Frisco, Texas performing II. Aria from Sonatine for Bassoon and Piano by Alexandre Tansman with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Joanna Kim, Flute, Age 16, from Austin, Texas performing: III. Allegro giocoso from Sonata No. 1 for Flute and Piano, by Eric Ewazen with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Ages 15-17, from San Antonio, TX. (Soprano Saxophone - Ryan Montemayor, 17; Alto Saxophone - Jacob Brockett, 15; Tenor Saxophone - Matt Escobedo, 17; Baritone Saxophone - James Pachikara,15) performing ‘Sarajevo’ (Bosnia and Herzegovina) from Ciudades by Guillermo Lago

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet performing “Tango Virtuoso” by Thierry Escaich

Black Violin with From the Top performers performing “Shaker” based on variations of "Simple Gifts" by Joseph Brackett Jr. arranged for Black Violin by Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste. Arranged for From the Top’s performance by Evan Chapman.

Black Violin performing “Brandenburg" (based on I. Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048 by Johann Sebastian Bach), arranged by Wilner Baptiste and Kevin M. Sylvester.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:18 Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 26:16

19:31:24 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 58 Isabelle van Keulen, violin Bamberg Symphony Gilbert Varga Koch Intl 6522 33:11

20:07:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 1516 49:54

20:59:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Harlequinade Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 1:17

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Echo (2018) Shawn Head, shakuhachi (private CD) 7:30

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Larry Baker: Rainmusic Cornelia Monske, marimba (Audiomax 703 1330) 8:45

Jeffrey Mumford: linear cycles vii (1993) Lina Bahn, violin (private CD) 9:00

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 9, 10, 11 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 11:30

21:55:27 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - For the Love of Cleveland. Water: From Fire to Our Nation’s Future - Thomas E Bier, Ph.D; Crystal M.C. Davis

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:57:59 George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553430 3:02

23:02:45 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:06

23:06:52 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56

23:12:48 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 6:49

23:21:25 John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650 2:50

23:24:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50

23:34:05 George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 6:35

23:41:41 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

23:46:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Cello Concertino Op 132 Alexander Rudin, cello National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 5:36

23:51:49 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

23:56:40 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening Op 12 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 3:16