WCLV Program Guide 08-25-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 7:47

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 2:18

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 4:07

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 63085) 19:34

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 2:53

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese 5480) 12:20

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 9:50

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Marin Alsop; Hilary Hahn, violin

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47

Sergei Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 36 (Excerpt)--Edo de Waart, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote--Carter Brey, cello; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Bernard Haitink, conductor

Oscar Bettison: Threaded Madrigals--Rebecca Young, viola

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben--Frank Huang, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Acronym Once Again - The superb ensemble was a featured group at the Indianapolis Early Music Festival this year; co-founder Kivi Cahn-Lipman joins us to talk of their work and their latest recording

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:33 Andrew Lloyd Webber: Requiem: Pie Jesu Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:40

06:10:26 Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Michael Small, boy soprano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559456 17:40

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Viva Vivaldi! - In original works and transcriptions, the irrepressible Red Priest continues to deserve our applause

ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Todorovski): Concerto in B-flat, Op. 4, no. 1, fr La Stravaganza Catherine Todorovski (1982 Grenzing/St. Cyprien, Périgord, France) Syrius 252474

VIVALDI (trans. Bach): Concerto in d, Op. 3, no. 11 (BWV 596) Gerhard Weinberger (1746 Hildebrandt/St. Wenzel Church, Naumburg, Germany) cpo777018

VIVALDI (arr. Boucher): Domine Deus, fr Gloria, RV 589 Benoit Loiselle, cello; Vincent Boucher (1973 Wilhelm/St. Matthias Church, MontrealATMA 2568

VIVALDI (trans. Anne Dawson): Conceerto/Sonata in F, Op. 3, no. 7 Davide Pozzi (1745 Ddoria/St. Bartolomeo Ap;ostolo, Ospitaletto, Italy) MVC 009/025

VIVALDI: Concerto in C for Violin, Cello, Organ and Strings, RV 554 L’Arte dell’Arco Ensemble/Federico Guglielmo, violin; Francesco Montaruli, cello; Roberto Loreggian (positive organ/Oratorio di S. Bovo, Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 94099/5

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Visit to the Program Archive - This week we make our annual visit to the Program Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, the show’s creator and original host. From a program originally broadcast in April 2001, he will share music by Maxime Kovalevsky, Grayston Ives and Franz J. Haydn, and performances by the Cambridge Singers, the Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral, London and the Choir of Church of St. Mary, Warwick

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Blooming Tunes

Giacomo Puccini: “Chrysanthemums” Orchestre d’Auvergne/Jean-Jacques Kantorow (Denon 3871 CD) 4:36

Alessandro Scarlatti: “Le violette” Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano BBC 4101 CD) 2:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Das Veilchen” Edith Mathis, soprano; Bernard Klee, piano (DG 2500319 LP) 2:34

Gustav Mahler: “Ich atmet’ einen linden Duft” from Five Rückert Songs Maureen Forrester, contralto; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin/ Ferenc Fricsay (DG 474383 CD) 3:21

Edward McDowell: “To a Wild Rose” Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60420 CD) 2:12

Franz Schubert: “Heidenröslein” Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano (DG 423956 CD) 1:43

Johann Strauss Jr: Roses from the South op.388 RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 474383 CD) 8:07

Karl Zeller: “Schenkt man sich Rosen in Tyrol,” from Der Vogelhändler Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Lawrence Foster. (EMI Classics 54626 2 CD) 3:27

Percy Grainger: “Beautiful Fresh Flower” Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Geoffrey Simon (Koch 7003 CD) 2:37

Franz Schubert: “Des Müllers Blumen” from Die schöne Müllerin Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Hubert Giesen, piano (DG 423956 CD) 3:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Columbia 38913 CD) 7:00

09:57:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 2:52

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 4 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 7:14

10:12:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 BWV 996 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 13:20

10:28:04 Thomas Crequillon: Congratulamini mihi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 7:15

10:36:39 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 19:44

10:57:20 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 425 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 2:45

11:01:09 Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium Oxford Camerata Jeremy Summerly Naxos 503293 12:14

11:14:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Michael Schönheit, harpsichord Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 19:23

11:37:21 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:43

11:48:51 Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 Concerto Copenhagen Andrew Manze Chandos 550 7:43

11:56:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1006 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 3:18

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Conductor: Gustavo Dudamel; Yuja Wang, piano

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?

Sergei Prokofiev: Toccata, Op. 11

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

John Adams: Chamber Symphony London Sinfonietta John Adams, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt - Itamar Zorman, violin & Kwan Yi, piano

Béla Bartók: Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano Sz 75, BB84

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major “Archduke”

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Freedom from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 June Anderson, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 28:39

15:32:47 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

15:39:26 Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 3 Vienna Youth Choir Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 09:43

15:50:35 Roy Harris: Fugue & Finale from Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 419780 7:04

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano – Brahms Cycle – Severance Hall and BBC Proms

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1

17:39:43 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 -

This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles.

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:26 Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 20:51

19:26:48 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 Op 50 Stanley Drucker, clarinet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein CBS 44708 33:14

20:02:38 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4795448 56:02

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Keith Fitch: Piano Quartet “Last Words” (2014) Steven Rose, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Kathryn Brown, piano (private CD) 25:32

Fredric Lissauer: Violin Sonata No. 1 “Shimmers from an Indigo Dusk” Op 27 (1996-97) Kia-Hui Tan, violin; Eric Charnosky, piano (private CD) 12:23

Kevin Krumenauer: String Quartet “Of Time and Place” Ruth Bridge, Andrea Belding, violins; Bonnie Yeager, viola; Joshua Roman, cello (private CD) 15:04

21:55:46 Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 4:18

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - We said Yes! What's Next? - Diane Downing, Lee Friedman, Eric S Gordon, Monyka S Price

22:59:26 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 1:05

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:15 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lucky To Be Me Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 3:55

23:06:11 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54

23:12:05 Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680 7:16

23:20:25 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:49

23:26:14 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19

23:35:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:38:28 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:53

23:46:22 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

23:50:58 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:55:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse sentimentale Op 51 # 6 Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 2:55

23:59:07 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27