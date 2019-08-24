WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:03 Stephen Paulus: Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 5:40

00:07:52 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 19:35

00:28:13 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

00:33:48 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 7:39

00:43:43 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem Op 48 Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 459365 38:20

01:26:06 Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31 Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 14:49

01:41:57 George Gershwin: An American in Paris William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 5:02

01:47:52 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Seraphim 73295 7:10

01:55:24 Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins Op 25 Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1 4:10

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Here/After Pentatone 186515

Natalie Dietterich Bound: Movement 1 Ben Larsen, cello; Martha Cargo, flute Concerts on the Slope, Concerts on the Slope, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY

Jean Cras Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-Hung Chen, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: Movement 10 October: Autumn Song Yefim Bronfman, piano Tchaikovsky: The Seasons. Balakirev: Islamey Sony 60689

Bela Bartok Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major, Sz. 95: Movements 1 & 3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Dmitri Shostakovich Five Pieces for Two Violins & Piano ASP Pre-Concert Chamber Music: Anastasia Agapova and Sissi Zhang, violins; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, Georgia

Jean Marie Leclair Sonata en Sol-majeur Op. 3, No. 12 Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

04:27:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 8:50

04:37:34 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Decca 4785437 2:51

04:42:13 Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:46

04:50:20 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 35:44

05:29:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

05:39:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 13:36

05:54:34 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 5:07

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for cello and piano, Op. 65: Movement 3 Largo Truls Mork, cello; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Frederic Chopin - Robert Schumann - Truls Mork - Leif Ove Andsnes Simax 1063 Music: 4:15

Taraf de Haidouks (arr. Matt Van Brink): Turceasca Sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:48

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joseph Gewirtz from Harrisburg, PA. Music: 8:47

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:30

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 Truls Mork, cello; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 29:07

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano Album: Flute Music by Les Six Etcetera 1073 Music: 4:27

David Lang: gravity Shai Wosner, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Congregation Beth Israel, Portland, OR Music: 5:56

David Lang: after gravity Shai Wosner, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Congregation Beth Israel, Portland, OR Music: 6:42

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2. H 374 Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn; Christiano Rodrigues, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello; Brett Shurtliffe, double bass Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:50

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:10 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 3:40

10:07:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

10:23:29 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

10:31:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 Giuliano Carmignola, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 13:01

10:45:19 Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22 Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

10:49:58 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:45 Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:04

11:12:25 Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 11:50

11:25:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Erato 557829 11:44

11:38:37 George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 8:17

11:47:59 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum Roberto Servile, baritone Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 4:37

11:53:36 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 5:58

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles.

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:48 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

13:21:38 Robert Schumann: Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 54 Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 14:29

13:39:15 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

13:51:38 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

14:23:17 Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto H 7:7e1 Michael Sachs, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1024 14:55

14:40:53 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:25

14:54:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

15:03:17 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 Op 7 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92885 33:21

15:39:21 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

15:56:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 BWV 1003 Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:03

16:02:28 Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 14:35

16:19:29 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

16:31:47 Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces Op 73 Peter Landgren, horn Elan 82260 11:12

16:45:52 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 7:47

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 2:18

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 4:07

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 63085) 19:34

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 2:53

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese 5480) 12:20

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 9:50

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unrequietdly Yours - If you have every been dumped in a romance, or if you've ever fallen hard for someone who didn't return your affection, this hour is for you! And we'll ease the pain by tossing in some laughter among the tears

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:15 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin The Man That Got Away Judy Garland A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack Columbia CK65965

18:05:15 00:02:05 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I Fall in Love Too Easily Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:07:20 00:02:16 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Party's Over Judy Holiday Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:09:49 00:01:55 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Superman Patricia Marand It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48207

18:11:59 00:02:28 Cole Porter I Loved Him Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:14:35 00:02:05 Cole Porter Make It Another Old Fashioned, Please Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:16:39 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:20:05 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer I Had Myself a True Love Helen Goldsby St. Louis Woman -- Encores Cast Mercury 314-538148

18:24:10 00:02:24 Alan Jay Lerner-Andre Previn When Your Lover Says Goodbye George Rose Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD11682

18:26:30 00:01:56 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Unrequited Love Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:29:40 00:02:39 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart A Ship Without a Sail Dawn Upshaw Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers & Hart Nonesuch 79406-2

18:32:22 00:03:43 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Dorothy Collins Follies -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64666

18:36:04 00:03:03 Cole Porter The Physician Gertrude Lawrence From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047-1

18:39:03 00:02:35 Mary Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim The Boy From… Linda Lavin The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG DRG19072

18:41:55 00:03:24 Kay Swift-Paul James Can't We Be Friends? Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast PS Classsics PS9419

18:45:33 00:06:09 Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein-Otto Harbach Can I Forget You?/Smoke Gets in Your Eyes Sylva McNair A Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Filler: Glad to Be Unhappy Barbara Cook Barbara Cook Sings From the Heart DRG DRG91485

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' S 103 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:26:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 K 503 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 30:31

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Robert Shaw, director - recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Missa Solemnis in D, Op. 123

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All LP Show…Mark Levy: Erics

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

21:27:09 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 Op 10 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 31:19

23:01:43 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:07:34 Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein Op 82 # 1 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:11

23:11:45 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47

23:19:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:24:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano CMS Studio 82503 7:01

23:31:41 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:36:45 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

23:44:43 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:49:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:40

23:55:39 Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 3:01