Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2019

Published August 24, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:03  Stephen Paulus: Berceuse    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 5:40

00:07:52  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1  Daedalus Quartet  Bridge 9326 19:35

00:28:13  Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

00:33:48  Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 7:39

00:43:43  Gabriel Fauré: Requiem Op 48   Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 459365 38:20

01:26:06  Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes Op 31   Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 14:49

01:41:57  George Gershwin: An American in Paris    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 5:02

01:47:52  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture     London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Seraphim 73295 7:10

01:55:24  Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins Op 25   Yehudi Menuhin, violin   Warner 1 4:10

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jake Heggie Soliloquy Carol Wincenc, flute; Jake Heggie, piano Here/After Pentatone 186515

Natalie Dietterich Bound: Movement 1 Ben Larsen, cello; Martha Cargo, flute Concerts on the Slope, Concerts on the Slope, Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY

Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Center for the Arts, Windham, NY

Jean Cras Quintet for Flute, Harp and Strings Carol Wincenc, flute; Mia Venezia, harp; Stefan Milenkovich, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Ching-Hung Chen, cello Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: Movement 10 October: Autumn Song Yefim Bronfman, piano Tchaikovsky: The Seasons. Balakirev: Islamey Sony 60689

Bela Bartok Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major, Sz. 95: Movements 1 & 3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Dmitri Shostakovich Five Pieces for Two Violins & Piano ASP Pre-Concert Chamber Music: Anastasia Agapova and Sissi Zhang, violins; Choo Choo Hu, piano Atlanta Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, Georgia

Jean Marie Leclair Sonata en Sol-majeur Op. 3, No. 12 Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:21  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

04:27:56  Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 8:50

04:37:34  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture     Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Decca 4785437 2:51

04:42:13  Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody    Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:46

04:50:20  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 35:44

05:29:18  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

05:39:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4  BWV 1055 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 13:36

05:54:34  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47   Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 5:07

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Traditional Mexican La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:05:25 Traditional Ecuadorian La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder Teldec 16676

06:11:42 Enrique Granados Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 06322

06:28:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 18079

06:48:59 Federico Mompou Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano Centaur Records 2055

07:00:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway RCA Victor Red Seal 7861

07:12:55 Isaac Albéniz Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin Tritó 00078

07:25:08 Claude Debussy Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:29:48 Claude Debussy La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway & Sons 30036

07:36:10 Astor Piazzolla Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor Delos 3345

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for cello and piano, Op. 65: Movement 3 Largo Truls Mork, cello; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Frederic Chopin - Robert Schumann - Truls Mork - Leif Ove Andsnes Simax 1063 Music: 4:15

Taraf de Haidouks (arr. Matt Van Brink): Turceasca Sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:48

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joseph Gewirtz from Harrisburg, PA. Music: 8:47

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:30

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 Truls Mork, cello; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 29:07

Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata No. 2: Movement 2 Adagietto Ransom Wilson, flute; Christopher O'Riley, piano Album: Flute Music by Les Six Etcetera 1073 Music: 4:27

David Lang: gravity Shai Wosner, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Congregation Beth Israel, Portland, OR Music: 5:56

David Lang: after gravity Shai Wosner, piano; Orion Weiss, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Congregation Beth Israel, Portland, OR Music: 6:42

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:12

Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2. H 374 Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Michelle Baker, horn; Christiano Rodrigues, violin; Susan Dubois, viola; Stephen Balderston, cello; Brett Shurtliffe, double bass Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:50

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:10  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 8 3:40

10:07:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

10:23:29  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

10:31:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56   Giuliano Carmignola, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 13:01

10:45:19  Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía Op 22    Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 4:13

10:49:58  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:45  Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel    Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 4:04

11:12:25  Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 11:50

11:25:12  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Alexandre Tharaud, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Alexander Vedernikov Erato 557829 11:44

11:38:37  George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore'     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 8:17

11:47:59  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum    Roberto Servile, baritone Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 4:37

11:53:36  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Quintet Op 143   Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 5:58

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 11, 2018 - This week’s show comes from our hometown of Boston, Massachusetts where we meet an accomplished local pianist who made her Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 7, a young musician who’s the second ever double bassist to win the prestigious Stulberg International Strings Competition performs Bottesini, and we get to know a teenage violinist who is also a whiz at New York Times crossword puzzles.

15-year-old cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing from Chicago, Illinois performs Allegro appassionato Op. 43 for Cello and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old pianist Naomi Yamaguchi from Acton, Massachusetts performs "Ricercare and Toccata" on a Theme from The Old Maid and the Thief by Gian Carlo Menotti

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs I. Allegro Moderato from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Jeremy Davis from Chino Hills, California performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

17-year-old violinist Alex Goldberg from Andover, Massachusetts performs Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 - I. Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck by Robert Schumann with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old double bassist William McGregor from Malvern, Pennsylvania performs: II. Andante from the Concerto for Double Bass no. 2 by Giovanni Bottesini with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:48  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

13:21:38  Robert Schumann: Allegro from Piano Concerto Op 54   Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 14:29

13:39:15  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

13:51:38  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

14:23:17  Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto  H 7:7e1 Michael Sachs, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1024 14:55

14:40:53  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite     London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 471347 11:25

14:54:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello  WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 4:38

15:03:17  Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 Op 7    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92885 33:21

15:39:21  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

15:56:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2  BWV 1003 Chris Thile, mandolin   Nonesuch 535360 5:03

16:02:28  Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana     Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 14:35

16:19:29  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

16:31:47  Robert Schumann: Three Fantasy Pieces Op 73   Peter Landgren, horn   Elan 82260 11:12

16:45:52  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 7:47

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 2:18

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 4:07

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 63085) 19:34

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 2:53

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills (Varese 5480) 12:20

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 2:34

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 9:50

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Unrequietdly Yours - If you have every been dumped in a romance, or if you've ever fallen hard for someone who didn't return your affection, this hour is for you! And we'll ease the pain by tossing in some laughter among the tears

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:04:15            Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin          The Man That Got Away            Judy Garland     A Star Is Born -- Film Soundtrack  Columbia          CK65965

18:05:15            00:02:05            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            I Fall in Love Too Easily Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra in Hollywood     Rhino    R278285

18:07:20            00:02:16            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   The Party's Over           Judy Holiday     Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK89545

18:09:49            00:01:55            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Superman         Patricia Marand It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast       Sony SK48207

18:11:59            00:02:28            Cole Porter       I Loved Him       Kaye Ballard     The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast Painted Smiles  PSCD-124

18:14:35            00:02:05            Cole Porter       Make It Another Old Fashioned, Please  Ethel Merman    Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie  Decca B'way     0881-10521

18:16:39            00:03:02            Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer       One for My Baby           Frank Sinatra    Frank Sinatra in Hollywood     Rhino    R278285

18:20:05            00:03:54            Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer       I Had Myself a True Love           Helen Goldsby  St. Louis Woman -- Encores Cast    Mercury            314-538148

18:24:10            00:02:24            Alan Jay Lerner-Andre Previn     When Your Lover Says Goodbye           George Rose            Coco -- Original B'way Cast       MCA MCAD11682

18:26:30            00:01:56            Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Unrequited Love            Company          Promenade -- Original Cast     RCA     09026-63333

18:29:40            00:02:39            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     A Ship Without a Sail     Dawn Upshaw   Dawn Upshaw Sings Rodgers & Hart   Nonesuch         79406-2

18:32:22            00:03:43            Stephen Sondheim        Losing My Mind Dorothy Collins Follies -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    7777-64666

18:36:04            00:03:03            Cole Porter       The Physician   Gertrude Lawrence        From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter     Smithsonian      RD047-1

18:39:03            00:02:35            Mary Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim          The Boy From…            Linda Lavin       The Mad Show -- Original Cast         DRG     DRG19072

18:41:55            00:03:24            Kay Swift-Paul James    Can't We Be Friends?    Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli            Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast   PS Classsics PS9419

18:45:33            00:06:09            Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein-Otto Harbach  Can I Forget You?/Smoke Gets in Your Eyes         Sylva McNair     A Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook        Philips  442-129-2

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:19            00:03:33            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Filler: Glad to Be Unhappy         Barbara Cook            Barbara Cook Sings From the Heart       DRG DRG91485

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria'  S 103  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:26:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25  K 503 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 30:31

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – Robert Shaw, director -  recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Missa Solemnis in D, Op. 123

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All LP Show…Mark Levy: Erics

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

21:27:09  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 Op 10    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 31:19

23:01:43  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97   Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

23:07:34  Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein Op 82 # 1 Alisa Weilerstein, cello   Decca 19765 4:11

23:11:45  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby     Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 5:47

23:19:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13  K 525  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

23:24:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16   Wu Han, piano   CMS Studio 82503 7:01

23:31:41  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood     Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:36:45  Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1   András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet  Decca 421423 7:57

23:44:43  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:49:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October Op 37 # 10 Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 5:40

23:55:39  Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium    Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 3:01

 

 