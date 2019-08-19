WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music from the Western Reserve – music from two programs from this past season

James Wilson, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 ‘Waldstein’

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine

Les Délices: Mozart in Paris

01:57:29 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

02:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

02:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

02:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

03:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

03:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

03:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

03:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:21 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

04:38:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' Ruth Holton, soprano English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 431809 24:33

05:04:43 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

05:31:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 24:52

05:56:19 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584 2:55

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:16 Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 3:55

06:13:24 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 591 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:18

06:21:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:17

06:27:31 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 9:36

06:42:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in D H 663 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

06:53:53 Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9 Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:04

06:59:30 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:44

07:06:34 Gustav Holst: Capriccio London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 5:44

07:13:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 7:19

07:22:35 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 Op 28 # 17 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 2:58

07:26:41 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 4:09

07:32:06 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

07:42:00 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

07:57:36 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 2:17

08:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 6:33

08:16:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Helmut Walcha, organ DeutGram 4796018 9:23

08:27:28 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Keep Your Hand on the Plow' Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:50

08:31:27 Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79 Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

08:43:50 Raimundo Penaforte: West Side Story Suite Eroica Trio EMI 7351 11:40

08:56:55 Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 4:19

09:06:09 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

09:27:36 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

09:34:36 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Herbert von Karajan EMI 18459 4:44

09:40:14 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 10:04

09:51:44 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 András Schiff, piano Denon 7573 15:55

09:56:41 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Nicht zu rasch Op 102 # 4 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 2:06

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 1:58

10:02:30 William Mathias: As You Like It: Final Dance English Serenata Meridian 84301 1:38

10:06:03 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 68345 12:14

10:21:58 Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen D 774 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312 2:58

10:25:36 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

10:33:34 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 4:30

10:41:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:06

10:47:00 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 3:00

10:50:43 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

11:16:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

11:30:02 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 79 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 10:12

11:42:44 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 11:57

11:55:31 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

12:06:26 Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1 Kyung Wha Chung, violin City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 54211 10:00

12:18:27 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:02

12:30:47 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 András Schiff, piano Denon 7573 15:55

12:38:11 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 4:11

12:45:00 Carl Nielsen: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 9:56

12:55:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 4:01

13:00:33 George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 0:50

13:01:42 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

13:05:44 George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds Op 14 Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 21:39

13:28:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 4:40

13:36:29 Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 5:18

13:43:08 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Hyperion 66533 11:31

13:55:39 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde 5. Der Trunkene im Fruhling Brennen Guillory, tenor; Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, conductor Album: Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde and Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen Somm 109 Music: 4:34

Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier De Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G, Op 11, No. 1 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 10:51

Olivier Messiaen: Le baiser de l'Enfant Jesus, from Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jesus Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 10:01

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor: Movement 1 Demondrae Thurman, euphonium; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:50

Domenico Gabrielli: Ricercar 6 Matt Haimovitz, cello Album: Matteo Oxingale Inc. 2018 Music: 4:12

Jocelyn Morlock: Solace ROCO; David Danzmayr, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 9:33

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70, B. 141: Movements 1-3 Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Greenville Symphony Association, Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville, SC Music: 28:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite VI in D Major, BWV 1012: Movement 5 Gavotte I & II Matt Haimovitz, cello University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:04

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:00 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 4:11

16:06:03 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece Op 73 # 2 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 3:56

16:13:14 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Jon Nakamatsu, piano Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Harm Mundi 807441 12:31

16:29:13 John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Suite Chamber Orchestra of London Alastair King Decca 16260 7:04

16:37:47 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

16:42:10 Paul Creston: Celebration Overture Op 61 United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 7:51

16:52:04 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

16:57:09 Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 1 Liverpool Philharmonic Choir Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559456 3:28

17:04:57 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

17:14:06 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

17:28:18 John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta New World 374 7:35

17:40:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Jagdlied Op 59 # 6 Cleveland State Univ. Chorale Brian Bailey WCLV 32211 3:18

17:48:43 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Celadná Dance Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 1:50

17:53:38 Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 6:16

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:31 Hans Pfitzner: Symphony in C Op 46 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 17:12

18:28:16 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 5:30

18:35:47 Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 3:03

18:40:20 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko Op 5 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 10:53

18:51:59 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:55 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 19:08

19:23:37 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto Jon Nakamatsu, piano Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Harm Mundi 807441 32:39

19:58:09 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:23 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 9:13

20:12:36 Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns Op 86 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 18:18

20:32:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431683 24:01

20:57:10 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001 2:42

21:02:44 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 14:15

21:19:06 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244 4:48

21:25:08 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244 5:18

21:32:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

21:47:50 David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3093 42:41

22:32:10 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 G 480 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25

22:51:28 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus D 797 Vienna State Opera Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 4:04

22:56:31 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:42 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:36

23:06:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 8:20

23:14:38 Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

23:21:12 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:15

23:24:28 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 7:38

23:32:07 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 4:43

23:37:25 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 25 Op 45 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018 4:02

23:41:27 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 8:06

23:49:33 Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar Sir James Galway, flute RCA 5679 4:56

23:56:13 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:55