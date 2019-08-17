© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2019

Published August 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:06  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

00:10:01  John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine'     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 3:12

00:14:00  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3  S 541/3 Jenny Lin, piano   Hänssler 98037 4:30

00:19:51  Nicola Porpora: Polifemo: Alto Giove    Bejun Mehta, countertenor Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:22

00:29:51  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 446715 48:54

01:23:02  Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka'    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 15:21

01:40:34  Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:09

01:50:35  Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

01:58:18  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4791728 1:29

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levant Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Camille Saint-Saens: The Swan Karl Davidoff: At the Fountain Ifetayo Ali Landing, cello; Martial Besombes, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:50

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in C Raymond Riccomini, trumpet; Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 15:37

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in c minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:10

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:40

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:09  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:05

04:25:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4  BWV 849 Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 12504 7:27

04:35:41  Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

04:42:57  Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Lacrimosa    Birgit Nilsson, soprano Boston Symphony Erich Leinsdorf RCA 300350 5:30

04:51:24  Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23   Gary Graffman, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37263 33:50

05:29:05  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 11:00

05:41:05  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

05:50:52  Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite     Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra  Gisèle Ben-Dor  Naxos 570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22  Jorge Bolet, piano  Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp  Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music  Cambria  8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1  Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra   Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings  Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble  Miguel de la Fuente  Lyrinx  0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  Minneapolis Guitar Quartet  0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73  Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano  Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars  Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony Classical 89935

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claudio Grafulla: Washington Grays United States Marine Band; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor

Joel Puckett: It Perched for Vespers Nine United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor

United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 Prelude

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata C minor, Op. 119: Movement 1 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser, St. Paul, MN

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice  Mallory McHenry, harp

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64: Movement 3

GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 4:11

10:10:45  Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 17:09

10:30:40  Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture     Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

10:37:32  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

10:51:45  Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back     Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:09  Maurice Ravel: Boléro    Evelyn Glennie, percussion National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth RCA 61386 5:52

11:14:34  Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67   David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

11:43:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet  K 407 Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 3:54

11:49:33  John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 4:23

11:54:36  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'     Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 - From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:21  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

13:15:33  Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4  G 448 Giangiacomo Pinardi, guitar Europa Galante  Virgin 45607 19:57

13:36:29  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

13:50:51  Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances Op 64    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 31:03

14:25:08  Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 14:10

14:41:26  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53   Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:06

14:53:37  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

15:03:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds  K 452 Radu Lupu, piano   Decca 414291 24:44

15:32:03  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

15:50:10  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5  D 557 András Schiff, piano   Decca 440307 12:29

16:03:59  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal    Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 29:18

16:36:09  Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 10:10

16:48:14  Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet  D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 61964 7:41

16:56:56  Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture     Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 4:01

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 9:19

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 7:40

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 13:52

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 6:49

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 2:09

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:20

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Hello, Dollies!”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin   Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom    Songs by Gershwin             Nonesuch                979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman       Overture from Hello, Dolly! Orchestra              Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA        09026-61404

18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman       I Put My Hand In  Carol Channing   Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival              Varese Sarabande                VSD5557

18:06:09 00:05:22 Jerry Herman       Put On Your Sunday Clothes            Carol Channing and Company         Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast            RCA        82876-51431

18:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman       Before the Parade Passes By            Carol Channing   Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival                Varese Sarabande              VSD5557

18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman       It Only Takes a Moment     Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries     Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival                Varese Sarabande              VSD5557

18:19:04 00:05:53 Jerry Herman       Dancing Mary Martin           Hello, Dolly! -- Original London Cast RCA        LSOD-2007

18:27:09 00:02:46 Jerry Herman       So Long, Dearie   Pearl Bailey          Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast   RCA        LSO-1147

18:31:13 00:03:10 Jerry Herman       Just Leave Everything to Me             Barbra Streisand  Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack                Paramount            DTCS-5103

18:34:51 00:00:37 Jerry Herman       It Takes a Woman               David Burns          Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast   RCA                82876-51431

18:35:28 00:00:59 Jerry Herman       It Takes a Woman               Walter Matthau     Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack        Paramount                DTCS-5103

18:36:27 00:00:55 Jerry Herman       It Takes a Woman               Cab Calloway       Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast   RCA        SO-1147

18:38:52 00:03:39 Jerry Herman       Love, Look in My Window  Ethel Merman      Mermania!            Harbinger              HCD-1711

18:42:54 00:02:41 Jerry Herman       So Long, Dearie   Bette Midler          Hello, Dolly! -- 2017 Revival              Masterworks B'way                88985-40592

18:46:21 00:05:43 Jerry Herman       Hello, Dolly!          Carol Channing   Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast   RCA        82876-51431

18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin   Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell           Gershwin Fantasy                Sony                SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman       Filler: Finale from Hello, Dolly!          Pearl Bailey, Cab Calloway               Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast        RCA        LSO-1147

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:11  John Ireland: A London Overture     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

19:20:04  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 Op 53    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 38:22

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano -  Concert in observance of the 50 th anniversary of  Blossom Music Center from 07/28/68

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”
W..A. MOZART: Arias from Don Giovanni, Cosi fan tutte, The Marriage of Figaro
RICHARD STRAUSS.: Four Last Songs
R. STRAUSS: Death and Transfiguration
21:49:29  Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bookshop: Monty Python…Bookshop: Dr. Spooner Ronnie Barker…Stuart McLean: Stephanie and Tommy

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 5:15

23:09:38  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5  Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:13:35  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

23:19:33  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:23:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine'    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:30:50  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 7:38

23:39:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5  K 593 Sarah Kapustin, violin   Marlboro 80001 7:00

23:46:43  Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso    Marianne Thorsen, violin Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:55

23:52:38  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:57:20  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 Op 23 # 10 Wu Han, piano   ArtistLed 10701 3:25

 

 