WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:06 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

00:10:01 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:12

00:14:00 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 4:30

00:19:51 Nicola Porpora: Polifemo: Alto Giove Bejun Mehta, countertenor Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:22

00:29:51 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 446715 48:54

01:23:02 Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 15:21

01:40:34 Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:09

01:50:35 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

01:58:18 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 Op 28 # 20 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 1:29

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levant Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Camille Saint-Saens: The Swan Karl Davidoff: At the Fountain Ifetayo Ali Landing, cello; Martial Besombes, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:50

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in C Raymond Riccomini, trumpet; Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 15:37

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in c minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:10

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:40

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:09 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:05

04:25:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 BWV 849 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 7:27

04:35:41 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

04:42:57 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Lacrimosa Birgit Nilsson, soprano Boston Symphony Erich Leinsdorf RCA 300350 5:30

04:51:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 Gary Graffman, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37263 33:50

05:29:05 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 11:00

05:41:05 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

05:50:52 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claudio Grafulla: Washington Grays United States Marine Band; Colonel Michael J. Colburn, conductor

Joel Puckett: It Perched for Vespers Nine United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor

United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 Prelude

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata C minor, Op. 119: Movement 1 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser, St. Paul, MN

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice Mallory McHenry, harp

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64: Movement 3

GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp

PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 4:11

10:10:45 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 17:09

10:30:40 Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

10:37:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:47

10:51:45 Thomas Newman: Passengers: You Brought Me Back Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Sony 535951 5:38

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:09 Maurice Ravel: Boléro Evelyn Glennie, percussion National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth RCA 61386 5:52

11:14:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf Op 67 David Attenborough, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 26:45

11:43:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet K 407 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 3:54

11:49:33 John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 4:23

11:54:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 - From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrallita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:21 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

13:15:33 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Giangiacomo Pinardi, guitar Europa Galante Virgin 45607 19:57

13:36:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 English Concert Trevor Pinnock DeutGram 4795448 11:00

13:50:51 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances Op 64 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 31:03

14:25:08 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 14:10

14:41:26 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:06

14:53:37 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

15:03:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds K 452 Radu Lupu, piano Decca 414291 24:44

15:32:03 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

15:50:10 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 D 557 András Schiff, piano Decca 440307 12:29

16:03:59 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 29:18

16:36:09 Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 10:10

16:48:14 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet D 667 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 7:41

16:56:56 Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 4:01

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 9:19

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 7:40

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 13:52

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 6:49

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 2:09

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Hello, Dollies!”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman Overture from Hello, Dolly! Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404

18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:06:09 00:05:22 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes Carol Channing and Company Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman It Only Takes a Moment Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD5557

18:19:04 00:05:53 Jerry Herman Dancing Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- Original London Cast RCA LSOD-2007

18:27:09 00:02:46 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147

18:31:13 00:03:10 Jerry Herman Just Leave Everything to Me Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack Paramount DTCS-5103

18:34:51 00:00:37 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman David Burns Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:35:28 00:00:59 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Walter Matthau Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack Paramount DTCS-5103

18:36:27 00:00:55 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA SO-1147

18:38:52 00:03:39 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania! Harbinger HCD-1711

18:42:54 00:02:41 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Bette Midler Hello, Dolly! -- 2017 Revival Masterworks B'way 88985-40592

18:46:21 00:05:43 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:52:30 00:00:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from Hello, Dolly! Pearl Bailey, Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Cast RCA LSO-1147

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:11 John Ireland: A London Overture London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 13:34

19:20:04 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 38:22

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano - Concert in observance of the 50 th anniversary of Blossom Music Center from 07/28/68

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”

W..A. MOZART: Arias from Don Giovanni, Cosi fan tutte, The Marriage of Figaro

RICHARD STRAUSS.: Four Last Songs

R. STRAUSS: Death and Transfiguration

21:49:29 Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bookshop: Monty Python…Bookshop: Dr. Spooner Ronnie Barker…Stuart McLean: Stephanie and Tommy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 5:15

23:09:38 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:13:35 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 4:44

23:19:33 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:23:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:30:50 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 7:38

23:39:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 K 593 Sarah Kapustin, violin Marlboro 80001 7:00

23:46:43 Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso Marianne Thorsen, violin Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:55

23:52:38 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:57:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 Op 23 # 10 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701 3:25