WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:12 Bill Evans: Your Story Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:37

00:08:43 Bill Evans: Peace Piece Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 6:00

00:15:39 Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30

00:21:12 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

00:31:52 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 D 929 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 47:34

01:23:49 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

01:37:27 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 8:50

01:47:01 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

01:55:55 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 Op 23 # 5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:39

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Season 57 Highlights - 2018 (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Music: 4:14

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice Mallory McHenry, harp PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:12

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64: Movement 3 GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 6:04

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor Album: Fiedler's Favorite Marches RCA 60700 Music: 4:30

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano in D minor, Op. 75 James Ehnes, violin; Boris Giltburg, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Whitney Crockett, bassoon; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 10:16

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:34 Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03

04:16:54 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 4:43

04:24:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra K 269 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

04:32:59 Franz Liszt: Liebestod from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' S 447 Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 7:36

04:42:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 40:46

05:27:33 Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 10:10

05:38:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 8:30

05:48:13 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

05:55:34 Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese Op 64 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:45

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

06:14:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 158 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

06:24:03 Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 Paul Goodwin, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 431821 5:24

06:30:28 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 6:05

06:41:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 382 Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov RCA 60400 8:58

06:52:03 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:34

06:56:51 Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:47

07:04:05 Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

07:13:06 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 10:42

07:26:01 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 2:18

07:29:29 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

07:38:47 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

07:52:06 Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:39

07:56:55 Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 1:50

08:08:14 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 5:09

08:16:09 Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 12:23

08:29:52 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

08:40:11 Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

08:46:19 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 5:44

08:53:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:32

08:57:29 Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:38

09:08:00 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 19:53

09:31:39 Traditional: The Travel Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 6:55

09:40:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:06

09:46:50 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:07 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 1:45

10:04:11 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58

10:09:11 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

10:25:15 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:14

10:30:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:26

10:37:55 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

10:45:42 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 4:04

10:51:22 Zoltán Kodály: Symphony Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52

11:18:36 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24

11:30:16 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

11:42:10 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 13:47

11:57:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 1:35

12:06:24 Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

12:18:45 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 8:17

12:29:00 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 466357 4:58

12:37:14 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

12:44:40 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

12:57:34 Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern Thomas Quasthoff, baritone DeutGram 4795448 2:31

13:00:37 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

13:02:34 Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Slavonic Dance Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 2:38

13:07:13 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

13:28:39 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 5:17

13:37:23 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

13:45:40 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35 Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:59

13:57:32 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 2:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levant Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Camille Saint-Saens: The Swan Karl Davidoff: At the Fountain Ifetayo Ali Landing, cello; Martial Besombes, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:50

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in C Raymond Riccomini, trumpet; Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 15:37

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in c minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:10

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:40

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 5:44

16:04:51 Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55

16:10:29 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 13:34

16:29:29 James Horner: Titanic: Back to Titanic Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:53

16:35:36 Traditional: Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:30

16:41:01 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

16:52:06 Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 2:41

16:55:34 John Dowland: Time Stands Still English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

17:04:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 6:12

17:14:43 Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture Op 60 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:21

17:28:16 "PDQ Bach": Safe Sextet I Virtuosi di Hoople Telarc 80295 8:45

17:42:15 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

17:50:20 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

17:53:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns RV 539 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 7:22

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59 Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Arthaus 101682 21:00

18:31:19 Johann Strauss Jr: Spanish March Op 433 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 5:03

18:37:58 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

18:42:51 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77 Julia Fischer, violin Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 7:51

18:52:24 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:16 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2012 15:23

19:19:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 36:45

19:58:11 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 11 Op 30 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:01

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:27 Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto Op 12 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:33

20:21:35 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 19:56

20:43:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 14:36

21:00 SPECIAL: BBC PROMS 2019 – BBC Symphony Orchestra, Peter Eötvös, conductor; Isabelle Faust, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Peter Eötvös: Alhambra (violin concerto)

Bela Bartok: Dance Suite

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute – Colin Davies, conductor (Philips 416273)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2—Jiri Belohlavek, conductor (Onyx 4061)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:49 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:06:38 Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:11:23 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 10:04

23:22:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 5:59

23:28:37 Bill Evans: Since We Met Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:52

23:33:30 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:20

23:36:43 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 7:08

23:43:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 6:37

23:50:29 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:56:56 Libby Larsen: Blue Piece Rachel Barton Pine, violin Portrait 592079 2:39