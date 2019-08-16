© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2019

Published August 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:12  Bill Evans: Your Story    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 5:37

00:08:43  Bill Evans: Peace Piece    Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 6:00

00:15:39  Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music    Polyphony  Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:30

00:21:12  Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

00:31:52  Franz Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2  D 929 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Bridge 9376 47:34

01:23:49  Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7    Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

01:37:27  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6     Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4785437 8:50

01:47:01  Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture     Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

01:55:55  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 Op 23 # 5 Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram 4795448 3:39

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Season 57 Highlights - 2018 (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Music: 4:14

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierne: Impromptu Caprice Mallory McHenry, harp PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:12

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64: Movement 3 GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 6:04

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp PT Young Artist in Residence in-studio, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Algerian Suite: French Military March Boston Pops; Arthur Fiedler, conductor Album: Fiedler's Favorite Marches RCA 60700 Music: 4:30

Ingram Marshall: Authentic Presence Sarah Cahill, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 11:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano in D minor, Op. 75 James Ehnes, violin; Boris Giltburg, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Whitney Crockett, bassoon; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 10:16

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:03:34  Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12    BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03

04:16:54  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Van Cliburn, piano   RCA 300350 4:43

04:24:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra  K 269 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

04:32:59  Franz Liszt: Liebestod from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde'  S 447 Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 7:36

04:42:31  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 Op 44    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 40:46

05:27:33  Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz Op 437    Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 10:10

05:38:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 8:30

05:48:13  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

05:55:34  Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese Op 64    London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:45

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

06:14:39  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings  RV 158  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

06:24:03  Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1    Paul Goodwin, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 431821 5:24

06:30:28  William Grant Still: Mother and Child    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 6:05

06:41:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 382 Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov RCA 60400 8:58

06:52:03  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:34

06:56:51  Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties'     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:47

07:04:05  Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 Op 98    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 6:01

07:13:06  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet  D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 10:42

07:26:01  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors     Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 2:18

07:29:29  George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

07:38:47  George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

07:52:06  Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole     Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:39

07:56:55  Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 1:50

08:08:14  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World    London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 5:09

08:16:09  Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 38    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 12:23

08:29:52  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite     Les Délices  Délices 2013 5:30

08:40:11  Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   Benny Wiame, trumpet I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 5:37

08:46:19  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 5:44

08:53:01  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue  BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 3:32

08:57:29  Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:38

09:08:00  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2    Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 19:53

09:31:39  Traditional: The Travel Set    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 6:55

09:40:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1  BWV 1046  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:06

09:46:50  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:07  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 1:45

10:04:11  Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1  Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 2:58

10:09:11  Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

10:25:15  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude     Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:14

10:30:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:26

10:37:55  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1     Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

10:45:42  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Royal Philharmonic Charles Rosekrans Telarc 80610 4:04

10:51:22  Zoltán Kodály: Symphony     Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52

11:18:36  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24

11:30:16  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

11:42:10  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56   Kathryn Stott, piano   Hyperion 66911 13:47

11:57:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March Op 113    St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 1:35

12:06:24  Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood'     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

12:18:45  Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes'     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 8:17

12:29:00  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 Op 18   Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 466357 4:58

12:37:14  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

12:44:40  Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9    Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

12:57:34  Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Das Wandern    Thomas Quasthoff, baritone   DeutGram 4795448 2:31

13:00:37  Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26    RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

13:02:34  Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Slavonic Dance     Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Rauf Abdullayev Delos 2009 2:38

13:07:13  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

13:28:39  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 5:17

13:37:23  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80149 7:00

13:45:40  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince Op 35   Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:59

13:57:32  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 2:30

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levant Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Camille Saint-Saens: The Swan Karl Davidoff: At the Fountain Ifetayo Ali Landing, cello; Martial Besombes, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:50

Henri Tomasi: Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra in C Raymond Riccomini, trumpet; Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 15:37

Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 14:50

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fugue in c minor for two pianos K.426 Andras Schiff, Peter Serkin, pianos Album: Andras Schiff - Peter Serkin: Music for Two Pianos ECM 1676 Music: 4:10

Yannis Constantinidis: Dodecanesian Suites Simos Papanas, violin; Simon Crawford-Phillips, piano Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 11:48

Adam Schoenberg: Finding Rothko United States Marine Chamber Orchestra; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 15:54

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K 540 Peter Serkin, piano CAMA, Lobero Theater, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 14:40

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:52  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 5:44

16:04:51  Johann Strauss Jr: Annen Polka Op 117    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 3:55

16:10:29  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green    London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 13:34

16:29:29  James Horner: Titanic: Back to Titanic     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:53

16:35:36  Traditional: Basle March     Philip Jones Brass Ensemble  Claves 600 3:30

16:41:01  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

16:52:06  Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto    Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 2:41

16:55:34  John Dowland: Time Stands Still     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

17:04:33  Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 6:12

17:14:43  Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture Op 60    Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:21

17:28:16  "PDQ Bach": Safe Sextet     I Virtuosi di Hoople  Telarc 80295 8:45

17:42:15  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52

17:50:20  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

17:53:25  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns  RV 539 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 7:22

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:59  Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Arthaus 101682 21:00

18:31:19  Johann Strauss Jr: Spanish March Op 433    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 5:03

18:37:58  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

18:42:51  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 77   Julia Fischer, violin Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 7:51

18:52:24  Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 54    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 6:36

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:16  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2012 15:23

19:19:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20081 36:45

19:58:11  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 11 Op 30 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 2:01

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:27  Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto Op 12   Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:33

20:21:35  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 19:56

20:43:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 14:36

 

21:00 SPECIAL: BBC PROMS 2019 – BBC Symphony Orchestra, Peter Eötvös, conductor; Isabelle Faust, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Peter Eötvös: Alhambra (violin concerto)

Bela Bartok: Dance Suite

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute – Colin Davies, conductor (Philips 416273)

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2—Jiri Belohlavek, conductor (Onyx 4061)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:49  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:06:38  Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:44

23:11:23  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Berlin Philharmonic Eugen Jochum DeutGram 4796018 10:04

23:22:38  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19   Wendy Warner, cello   Cedille 120 5:59

23:28:37  Bill Evans: Since We Met    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 4:52

23:33:30  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 2:20

23:36:43  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 7:08

23:43:51  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 6:37

23:50:29  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:56:56  Libby Larsen: Blue Piece    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Portrait 592079 2:39

 