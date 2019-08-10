© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2019

Published August 10, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:24  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'    Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00

00:15:54  Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

00:24:58  Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

00:32:53  Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10   Atlanta Symphony Chorus  Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

00:42:06  Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 Op 16    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 68904 43:19

01:28:42  Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet  D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 13:44

01:43:31  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 8:05

01:52:25  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Jean-Baptiste Singelee: Premier Quatuor, Op. 53: 5. Allegretto Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA Music: 4:41

Peter Tchaikovsky: Trio for violin, cello and piano in A minor, Op. 50: 2. Theme and Variations Andrew Wan, violin; Julie Albers, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 26:01

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet Estancia, Op. 8 New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, NY Music: 11:44

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo Andras Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 Op 53   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 24:46

04:27:00  Zdenek Fibich: Poème     Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 4:54

04:34:33  Emmanuel Chabrier: España     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

04:42:08  Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains'    Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir  Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:10

04:50:32  Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 Op 77    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 63236 36:12

05:31:06  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

05:42:46  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' Op 66   Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 80740 9:37

05:53:47  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia  Lang Lang, piano  Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro  Thomas Tirino, piano  BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano  Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain  Martha Argerich, piano  Orchestre de Paris  Daniel Barenboim  Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70  Angel Romero, guitar  English Chamber Orchestra  Raymond Leppard  EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance  Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano  Sono Luminus 90188

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:18

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movements 1 & 2 Calidore String Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Ted Mann Concert Hall University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN Music: 16:06

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo") Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano Decca 6590 Music: 2:38

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Violin Partita No. 2: IV. Giga Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:31

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:35

Richard Wagner: Prelude und Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 16:20

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:49  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 3:48

10:08:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

10:26:08  Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale Op 98   Benjamin Pasternack, piano   Naxos 559777 2:58

10:31:07  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 17:19

10:49:42  Leroy Anderson: Serenata     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:46

10:54:33  Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Copland’s Cowboy Ballets ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:09  John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies    American Boychoir Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 4:57

11:13:05  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 9:53

11:24:11  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

11:30:41  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 4:16

11:37:47  Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 7:44

11:47:16  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

11:58:28  Thomas Morley: Galliard "Can She Excuse'     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 1:03

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh  a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:10  Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite Op 46    Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 19:20

13:23:41  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto  RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

13:35:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

13:51:44  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights    Roberta Alexander, soprano New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 31:22

14:26:06  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

14:44:43  Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23   Krystian Zimerman, piano   DeutGram 4795448 9:31

14:55:32  Victor Herbert: Festival March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

15:05:40  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 439779 21:40

15:28:55  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 Op 96    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 18:30

15:48:37  Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

16:04:43  Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

16:18:00  Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet     Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 15:01

16:34:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66    Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 435619 19:57

16:55:43  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:56

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound: The Broadway Chorus

18:00 00:51           George and Ira Gershwin   Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom    Songs by Gershwin             Nonesuch                979151-2

18:01 01:33           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein               Oklahoma!            Chorus   Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival First Night                014636-206922

18:03 02:52           Jonathan Larson  Season of Love    Chorus   Rent -- Original B'way Cast                Dreamworks         DRMD2-50003

18:06 00:42           Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Opening of The New Moon Chorus   The New Moon -- Encores! Revival                Ghostlight              4403-2

18:07 02:13           Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Stouthearted Men Chorus   The New Moon -- Encores! Revival  Ghostlight                4403-2

18:10 03:40           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein               There Is Nothin' Like a Dame            Chorus   South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast        Sony       SK-53327

18:14 01:56           Frank Loesser      Song of a Summer Night   Chorus   The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony       S2K-48010

18:16 04:34           Marc Biitzstein      We're Alive!           Chorus   Juno -- Original B'way Cast                Fynsworth Alley   FA-2134

18:21 03:00           Charles Strouse-Lee Adams             The Telephone Hour           Chorus   Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast                SK-89254              SK-89254

18:24 02:11           Maury Yeston       Godspeed, Titanic               Chorus   Titanic -- Original B'way Cast            RCA        09026-68834

18:28 01:32           George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus   Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast          Telarc     CD-80434

18:30 01:45           Jule Styne-Leo Robin          Sunshine               Chorus   Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast         Sony                SK-48013

18:32 00:40           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein               One Foot, Other Foot          Chorus   Allegro -- Studio Cast          Masterworks B'way     8697-41738

18:36 02:22           A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe            Ascotte Gavotte    Chorus   My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony       SK-66128

18:39 02:55           J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green             Simple Little System           Chorus   Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast                Sony       SK-89545

18:42 04:10           Stephen Sondheim             Evoe!      Chorus   The Frogs -- Studio Cast    Nonesuch             79638-2

18:46 03:03           Stephen Sondheim             Finale from Sweeney Todd Chorus   Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast              RCA                CBL2-3379

18:50 01:44           Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein           All the Things You Are        Chorus   Jerome Kern Treasury        Angel                CDC7548832

18:52 00:38           George and Ira Gershwin   Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell           Gershwin Fantasy                Sony                SK60659

18:53 03:38           Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson            Filler: Train to Johannesburg            Chorus   Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast                MusicMasters       01612-67100

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:47  Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto Op 82   Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 20:16

19:26:39  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6     Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHN ADAMS: The Chairman Dances

CLAUDE DEBUSSY:  “Iberia”

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

21:19:06  Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 41:47

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Muppet Theatre: Guento le Gusta, Sam the Eagle Editorial, Sea Chant…Veternarian Hospital, What Now My Love…Richard Howland-Bolton: Moseying for Dummies

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:57  Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16   Alexander Velinzon, violin Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 4:07

23:07:05  Alec Wilder: Air for Flute    Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 4:34

23:11:39  Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola    Jason Vieaux, guitar   Naxos 553449 4:36

23:17:17  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano   EMI 56780 6:20

23:23:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:31:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir    Alison Balsom, trumpet   EMI 58047 2:41

23:35:18  Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46   David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 8:39

23:43:58  Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla    Vicente Coves, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 6:19

23:50:18  Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse    Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 5:10

23:56:33  Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23

 

 