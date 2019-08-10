WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 13:00

00:15:54 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

00:24:58 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

00:32:53 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

00:42:06 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 2 Op 16 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 68904 43:19

01:28:42 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 13:44

01:43:31 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 8:05

01:52:25 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz Op 418 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 7:43

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Walter Wollenweber): Nocturne Sol Gabetta, cello; Munich Radio Orchestra; Ari Rasilainen, conductor Album: Sol Gabetta plays Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saens and Ginastera RCA 675951 Music: 4:13

Jean-Baptiste Singelee: Premier Quatuor, Op. 53: 5. Allegretto Washington Saxophone Quartet Wolf Trap Foundation, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA Music: 4:41

Peter Tchaikovsky: Trio for violin, cello and piano in A minor, Op. 50: 2. Theme and Variations Andrew Wan, violin; Julie Albers, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 26:01

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from the ballet Estancia, Op. 8 New York Philharmonic; David Robertson, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City, NY Music: 11:44

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo Andras Schiff, piano Album: Scarlatti Keyboard Sonatas Decca 421422 Music: 4:20

Domenico Scarlatti / Gabriel Pierné: Three Pieces: Presto giocoso, Andante, Scherzo Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:39

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 Juho Pohjonen, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 27:54

Francois Dompierre: Pavane New Orford Quartet Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:42

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 Op 53 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 24:46

04:27:00 Zdenek Fibich: Poème Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 4:54

04:34:33 Emmanuel Chabrier: España Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

04:42:08 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 24 'I Lift My Eyes to the Mountains' Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 2908304 6:10

04:50:32 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 7 Op 77 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 63236 36:12

05:31:06 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

05:42:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' Op 66 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 9:37

05:53:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 4:53

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:18

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movements 1 & 2 Calidore String Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Ted Mann Concert Hall University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN Music: 16:06

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo") Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano Decca 6590 Music: 2:38

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Violin Partita No. 2: IV. Giga Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:31

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:35

Richard Wagner: Prelude und Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 16:20

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:49 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 3:48

10:08:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

10:26:08 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale Op 98 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 2:58

10:31:07 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 17:19

10:49:42 Leroy Anderson: Serenata BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:46

10:54:33 Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Copland’s Cowboy Ballets ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:09 John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies American Boychoir Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 4:57

11:13:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 9:53

11:24:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

11:30:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:16

11:37:47 Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 7:44

11:47:16 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

11:58:28 Thomas Morley: Galliard "Can She Excuse' Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:03

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:10 Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite Op 46 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 19:20

13:23:41 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 82 Eduardo Fernández, guitar English Chamber Orchestra George Malcolm Decca 417617 10:00

13:35:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 9661 14:39

13:51:44 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights Roberta Alexander, soprano New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 31:22

14:26:06 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

14:44:43 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 Op 23 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 9:31

14:55:32 Victor Herbert: Festival March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

15:05:40 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779 21:40

15:28:55 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 Op 96 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 18:30

15:48:37 Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

16:04:43 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

16:18:00 Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 15:01

16:34:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 435619 19:57

16:55:43 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:56

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop (Naxos 557428) 10:29

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 0:28)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin (Decca 4785437) 4:12

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano (DeutGram 439514) 3:49

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado (Sony 304505) 11:42

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly (Decca 460596) 8198 3:04

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli (DeutGram 439514) 3:37

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391) 3:03

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 439514) 4:14

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi (DeutGram 439514) 4:00

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound: The Broadway Chorus

18:00 00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01 01:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma! Chorus Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival First Night 014636-206922

18:03 02:52 Jonathan Larson Season of Love Chorus Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:06 00:42 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Opening of The New Moon Chorus The New Moon -- Encores! Revival Ghostlight 4403-2

18:07 02:13 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Stouthearted Men Chorus The New Moon -- Encores! Revival Ghostlight 4403-2

18:10 03:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There Is Nothin' Like a Dame Chorus South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-53327

18:14 01:56 Frank Loesser Song of a Summer Night Chorus The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K-48010

18:16 04:34 Marc Biitzstein We're Alive! Chorus Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:21 03:00 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour Chorus Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast SK-89254 SK-89254

18:24 02:11 Maury Yeston Godspeed, Titanic Chorus Titanic -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68834

18:28 01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:30 01:45 Jule Styne-Leo Robin Sunshine Chorus Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48013

18:32 00:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot Chorus Allegro -- Studio Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-41738

18:36 02:22 A.J.Lerner-F.Loewe Ascotte Gavotte Chorus My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-66128

18:39 02:55 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Simple Little System Chorus Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-89545

18:42 04:10 Stephen Sondheim Evoe! Chorus The Frogs -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79638-2

18:46 03:03 Stephen Sondheim Finale from Sweeney Todd Chorus Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL2-3379

18:50 01:44 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein All the Things You Are Chorus Jerome Kern Treasury Angel CDC7548832

18:52 00:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53 03:38 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Filler: Train to Johannesburg Chorus Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast MusicMasters 01612-67100

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:47 Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto Op 82 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 20:16

19:26:39 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHN ADAMS: The Chairman Dances

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: “Iberia”

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

21:19:06 Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425941 41:47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Muppet Theatre: Guento le Gusta, Sam the Eagle Editorial, Sea Chant…Veternarian Hospital, What Now My Love…Richard Howland-Bolton: Moseying for Dummies

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:57 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 Alexander Velinzon, violin Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 4:07

23:07:05 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 4:34

23:11:39 Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 4:36

23:17:17 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:23:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:31:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 58047 2:41

23:35:18 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 8:39

23:43:58 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla Vicente Coves, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 6:19

23:50:18 Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 5:10

23:56:33 Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23