WCLV Program Guide 08-07-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:29 Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 1:52

00:03:13 Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:03

00:06:13 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 5:45

00:13:11 Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata Op 65 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 25:16

00:41:12 Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 35:05

01:20:11 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 17:44

01:39:03 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 6:13

01:46:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:59

01:54:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 Op 32 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:39

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Martyrdom of Insects: The Cicada in Winter Francesca Anderegg, violin; Erika Ribeiro, piano Album: Images of Brazil Naxos Classics 8272 Music: 4:23

Nico Muhly: So Far So Good Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra; Christopher Rountree, conductor NY Phil Biennial, David Geffen Hall, New York, NY Music: 19:40

Aaron Copland: Duo for violin and piano Francesca Anderegg, violin; Greg Kostraba, piano New Harmony Music Festival & School, Thralls Opera House, New Harmony, IN Music: 7:40

Joan Tower: Rising Alice K. Dade, flute; Dennis Kim, Clinton Dewing, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 15:14

Franz Schubert: Violin Sonata in a minor, D. 385 Movement 4 Allegro Andrew Manze, violin; Richard Egarr, fortepiano Album: Schubert Sonatas for Violin and Piano Harmonia Mundi 907 445 Music: 4:36

Claude Debussy: Jardins sous la pluie (Estampes) Frederic Chiu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 03:11

Traditional (arr. The Danish String Quartet): Staedelil/The Dromer The Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:33

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 6 in E minor Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 34:11

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:16 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 23:45

04:25:19 George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 1 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 2:30

04:37:19 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202 2:48

04:41:06 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Fazil Say, piano Teldec 26202 2:48

04:45:31 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296 25:43

05:15:19 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 15:32

05:32:33 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:35

05:45:05 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:28

05:50:01 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:07

05:59:12 Igor Stravinsky: Polka Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30028 0:54

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:35 Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody Thomas Tirino, piano Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Michael Bartos Bis 874 4:42

06:15:17 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Osian Ellis, harp Melos Ensemble Decca 4785437 10:24

06:27:23 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:53

06:31:57 H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 5:32

06:43:14 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 11:58

06:57:18 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

07:04:48 Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53

07:12:57 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

07:26:09 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:13

07:30:35 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 4:09

07:42:34 Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 11:06

07:56:26 Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:03

08:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 16871 6:05

08:17:50 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

08:33:02 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 5:31

08:43:42 Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:19

08:56:55 Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Los Romeros, guitars Philips 442781 7:49

09:09:06 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 Op 71 # 2 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 17:18

09:25:18 Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Suite Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 9:30

09:42:06 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

09:46:15 Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:24 Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 3:28

10:04:18 Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:03

10:08:19 Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies English Chamber Orchestra Richard Bonynge Decca 440646 9:21

10:18:17 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

10:29:19 Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

10:36:10 Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 7:12

10:45:53 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 Op 89 # 3 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 3:30

10:51:15 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:25

11:17:19 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

11:30:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 9:59

11:42:26 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 15:15

12:06:32 Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody Thomas Tirino, piano Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Michael Bartos Bis 874 4:42

12:13:03 Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:19

12:25:20 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

12:29:14 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

12:38:34 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra S 359/3 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

12:48:04 James Hewitt: Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 11:50

13:01:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 BWV 803 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:37

13:04:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

13:09:12 Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 19:54

13:30:24 Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783 4:56

13:38:20 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 Op 21 # 4 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999174 8:06

13:48:33 Gustav Holst: A Winter Idyll Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 8:58

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet in D Major, K. 575 "Prussian": II. Andante (Live) Calidore String Quartet Album: Music@Menlo Live: Creative Capitals, Vol. 5 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:18

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13: Movements 1 & 2 Calidore String Quartet PT Young Artist in Residence, Ted Mann Concert Hall University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN Music: 16:06

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:00

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo") Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano Decca 6590 Music: 2:38

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 16:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Solo Violin Partita No. 2: IV. Giga Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; David Finckel, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:31

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Dover Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland, OR Music: 7:35

Richard Wagner: Prelude und Liebestod, from Tristan und Isolde Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 16:20

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:32 Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 4:49

16:06:19 Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 4:58

16:13:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant Op 29 Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 11:21

16:28:19 Harry Gregson Williams: Prometheus: Life London Music Works Silva 1398 2:34

16:33:24 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 7:01

16:42:21 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

16:51:46 Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:13

16:57:15 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

17:04:14 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

17:13:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 Op 111 São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 11:12

17:26:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E H 662 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

17:39:33 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 5:46

17:46:36 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Castilla Op 47 State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 2:57

17:52:57 Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 K 207 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:29

18:31:23 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Scherzo from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Andrés Segovia, guitar MCA 10056 4:42

18:37:52 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance Op 167 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 3:08

18:42:48 Maurice Ravel: Four Movements from Schumann's 'Carnaval' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 10:02

18:54:38 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

19:37:26 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Scherzo Op 7 Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 3:58

19:41:24 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 7:57

19:49:22 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel Op 7 Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 6:56

20:59:29 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 Op 59 # 5 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:23

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: Jack Sutte, trumpet; Christine Fuoco, piano

George Antheil (1900-1959): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1951)

Jiři Mittner (b. 1980): Sonata per tromba e pianoforte (2001)

Eric Ewazen (b. 1954): Sonata for Trumpet & Piano (1995)

21:00 SPECIAL: STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR, live from Mall ‘B’ downtown, The Cleveland Orchestra, Loras John Schissel, conductor

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner

Jerry Goldsmith: Closing Credits from ‘Star Trek the Motion Picture’

John Williams: Overture ‘The Cowboys’

John Philip Sousa: March ‘The Black Horse Troop’

Leroy Anderson: Serenata

George Gershwin: Hocter’s Ballet from ‘Shall We Dance’

Various (arr Loras John Schissel): Armed Forces Salute

John Williams: Adventures on Earth from ‘E.T. – The Extraterrestrial’

Samuel A. Ward (arr Carmen Dragon): America, the Beautiful

John Philip Sousa: March ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever’

22:30 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves

23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:32:11 Francisco Tárrega: Lagrima Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:00

23:34:12 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:23

23:36:36 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:40:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Barbara Bonney, soprano Philharmonia Zürich Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 242716 4:03

23:44:36 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:49

23:47:27 Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 D 384 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 5:13

23:53:22 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:57:03 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09