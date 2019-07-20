© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2019

WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2019

Published July 20, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:43  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A  H 135 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 459614 6:33

00:08:26  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1  K 478 George Szell, piano Budapest String Quartet  Sony 86793 20:39

00:29:50  Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

00:36:31  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

00:46:15  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

01:17:23  Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind     Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu E1 Music 7725 12:32

01:31:02  Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata    Kyung Wha Chung, violin   Decca 4785437 13:13

01:45:07  Scott Joplin: The Entertainer    Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 5:02

01:51:25  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto  K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet Album: Music from Saint Paul Sunday MPR 203 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in E-flat major, H.XVI:52 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 21:07

Jim Stephenson: ROCOmotive ROCO Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 15:54

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Emerson String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:24

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio (Italy) Matthew Detrick & Anabel Ramirez, violins; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records Music: 4:36

Robert W. Butts: Viola Concerto (Selected Movements) Movement 1 Movement 3 Brett Deubner, viola Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey Robert W. Butts, conductor Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey, Grace Church, Madison, New Jersey Music: 18:38

Cecile Chaminade: Le Matin et le Soir, Op. 79 Nancy Cooper, piano; Barbara Blegen, piano Dr. Nancy J. Cooper, University of Montana Music Recital Hall, Missoula, Montana Music: 12:52

Terry Riley: In C Chitravina N. Ravikiran, chitravina (slide instrument); Erode Nagaraj, mrudangam; Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Houston, TX Music: 10:56

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:56  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

04:28:32  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests    Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4795448 8:54

04:38:11  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon     Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 3:25

04:43:12  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 2:53

04:48:26  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82    Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 32:05

05:24:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3  K 447 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 14:24

05:39:47  Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 9:12

05:49:49  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11    Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 4:07

05:55:44  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 4:21

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza)  David Russell, guitar  Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna  Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl  Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas  Jorge Luis Prats, piano  Decca  001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus  90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico  Dallas Symphony Orchestra  Eduardo Mata  EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f  María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM  Eduardo Mata  Sonopress 7742

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin Album: Forbidden Music: Klein, Schulhoff, Krasa, Ravel Nimbus 5702 Music: 4:27

Alan Fletcher: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Daniel Hope, violin; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 24:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:37

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Bob James: Heartstorm Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:16

Justin Hurwitz: End Credits from First Man Original Motion Picture Marcia Dickstein, harp; Studio Orchestra; Justin Hurwitz, conductor  Album: First Man: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Backlot 746 Music: 4:19

Aaron Copland: Our Town Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: Copland: Music for Films RCA 61699 Music: 9:06

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 36 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 19:51

Arthur Bliss: Hymn to Apollo Ulster Orchestra; Vernon Handley, conductor Album: Bliss: Cello Concerto, etc. Chandos 8818 Music: 11:20

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34  Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:17

10:07:26  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:13

10:15:21  Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore'     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 10:02

10:30:23  Claude Debussy: La mer     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 24:34

10:56:44  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song     Canadian Brass  RCA 68633 2:03

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical music that uses folk songs ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:07  Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05

11:11:52  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars Op 32    Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 7:08

11:20:55  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 19:44

11:42:17  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     Hot Club of San Francisco  Azica 72241 5:05

11:48:37  John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars     Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

11:56:43  Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 2:13

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - Guest Host Molly Yeh is a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm,” but before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a flutist who performs music inspired by the great Maya Angelou and a 14-year-old cellist who gives a dazzling performance of the music Tchaikovsky

14-year-old cellist Amy Goto from Kingston, Rhode Island performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs I. Allegro in D minor from Four Etudes, Op.2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

16-year-old harpist Priyanka Gohal from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel (1834-1910)

17-year-old flutist Laura Futamura from Middletown, New Jersey performs Fanmi Imèn, Poem for Flute and Piano by Valerie Coleman (b.1970), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old violinist Ethan Fischer Chavez from Charlton, Massachusetts performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs III. Toccata from Pour le piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:15  Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

13:05:28  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

13:18:18  Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 44   Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92509 26:38

13:46:12  José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen'     Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 33:05

14:24:01  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks     Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

14:44:45  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon    Anna Netrebko, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda DeutGram 4795448 4:59

14:51:25  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture     Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

15:02:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41  K 551  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 35:10

15:38:48  Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 469376 12:42

15:53:05  Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 7:00

16:01:16  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5  BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 21:08

16:23:32  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano   DeutGram 4797581 15:56

16:42:17  Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos     The Five Browns, pianos  E1 Music 2041 9:33

16:53:46  Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon    Royal Opera Chorus Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 2:41

16:56:54  Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Tambourins     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 2:29

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:55

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 8:33

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:41

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:51

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:03

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Decca 4789454) 2:28

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 3:39

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:25

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:11

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 2:55

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Stage - It's the year of the path-breaking "West Side Story," but since this is the period when there's something on Broadway for every taste, it's also the year of "The Music Man" (starring Robert Preston), "New Girl in Town" (with Gwen Verdon) and Lena Horne in "Jamaica."

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:41            Leonard Bernstein         Opening            Men's Ensemble            West Side Story -- Original Soundtrack       Sony    SK89226

18:02:30            00:02:40            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Something's Coming     Larry Kert          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60724

18:04:55            00:04:58            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Tonight Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence        West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60724

18:09:53            00:00:51            Harold Arlen      Ballet from Jamaica       Orchestra          Ballet on Broadway            Painted Smiles  PSCD-149

18:10:42            00:03:57            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Napoleon          Lena Horne       Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-68041

18:14:34            00:02:30            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Cocoanut Sweet            Lena Horne       Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-68041

18:17:42            00:01:57            Bob Merrill        It's Good to Be Alive      Gwen Verdon    New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-61996

18:19:47            00:03:25            Bob Merrill        Flings   Thelma Ritter    New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast  RCA            09026-61996

18:23:51            00:00:59            Meredith Willson           Overture from The Music Man    Orchestra          Opening Night    MGM    S003

18:24:48            00:03:57            Meredith Willson           Trouble Robert Preston  The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast            Angel    ZDM764663

18:28:52            00:02:46            Meredith Willson           Till There Was You        Robert Preston, Barbara Cook   The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast           Angel    ZDM764663

18:31:34            00:02:17            Meredith Willson           Finale from The Music Man        Orchestra          The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros.    BS1459

18:33:59            00:04:57            George Kleinsinger-Joe Darion  Flotsam and Jetsam      Eartha Kitt, Eddie Bracken            Shinebone Alley -- Original B'way Cast   Legends           6009

18:39:41            00:03:21            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        When You're Driving Through the Moonlight       Julie Andrews           Cinderella -- Original TV Cast     Sony    SK60889

18:43:01            00:02:11            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Lovely Night   J.Andrews, K.Ballard, A.Ghostley, I.Chase Cinderella -- Original TV Cast     Sony    SK60889

1845:25             00:04:08            Sheldon Harnick-David Baker     The Sea Is All Around Us           Bill McCutcheon            Shoestring '57 -- Original Cast    Painted Smiles  PS1360

18:50:07            00:02:02            Leonard Bernstein-S.Sondheim  Finale from West Side Story      Orchestra/Chorus            West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast   Sony    SK60724

18:52:21            00:00:39            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:04            00:03:54            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Filler: Ain't It the Truth    Lena Horne       Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-68041

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:33  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2     Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

19:34:07  Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26   Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa DeutGram 4764092 24:34

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerreo, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

AVNER DORMAN: Siklon

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Enigma Variations

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Steve Allen: Question Man 1, 2, 3…Simple Gifts and Lord of the Dance – Luxon and Crofut…Jim and Jean: Crucifiction; Lord of the Dance – Donald Swann…Richard Howland-Bolton: Plagues of Pianos

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:39  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 4:43

23:07:22  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'  S 558/7 Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 3:33

23:10:56  Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon    Hila Plitmann, soprano London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 5:01

23:17:32  Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant Op 14   Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:49

23:21:21  Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away'    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Telarc 80719 9:07

23:30:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante  K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:37:40  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50    English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

23:41:44  Philip Glass: Violin Concerto: Second movement    Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi DeutGram 4795448 8:45

23:50:30  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 5:31

23:56:37  Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17

 

 