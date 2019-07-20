WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Andante from Piano Sonata in A H 135 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614 6:33

00:08:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 George Szell, piano Budapest String Quartet Sony 86793 20:39

00:29:50 Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

00:36:31 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

00:46:15 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

01:17:23 Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu E1 Music 7725 12:32

01:31:02 Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata Kyung Wha Chung, violin Decca 4785437 13:13

01:45:07 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 5:02

01:51:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto K 314 John Mack, oboe Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:40

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Antonin Dvorak: Nocturne for String Orchestra, Op. 40 Emerson String Quartet Album: Music from Saint Paul Sunday MPR 203 Music: 4:22

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in E-flat major, H.XVI:52 Imogen Cooper, piano Spivey Hall, Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, Georgia Music: 21:07

Jim Stephenson: ROCOmotive ROCO Brett Mitchell, conductor ROCO, St. John the Devine Church, Houston, TX Music: 15:54

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Emerson String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:24

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio (Italy) Matthew Detrick & Anabel Ramirez, violins; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records Music: 4:36

Robert W. Butts: Viola Concerto (Selected Movements) Movement 1 Movement 3 Brett Deubner, viola Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey Robert W. Butts, conductor Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey, Grace Church, Madison, New Jersey Music: 18:38

Cecile Chaminade: Le Matin et le Soir, Op. 79 Nancy Cooper, piano; Barbara Blegen, piano Dr. Nancy J. Cooper, University of Montana Music Recital Hall, Missoula, Montana Music: 12:52

Terry Riley: In C Chitravina N. Ravikiran, chitravina (slide instrument); Erode Nagaraj, mrudangam; Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Houston, TX Music: 10:56

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:56 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:36

04:28:32 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli DeutGram 4795448 8:54

04:38:11 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 3:25

04:43:12 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 2:53

04:48:26 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 Op 82 Boston Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 446157 32:05

05:24:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 K 447 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 14:24

05:39:47 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 9:12

05:49:49 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 4:07

05:55:44 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados: Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados: Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel: La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland: El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish Daniel Hope, violin Album: Forbidden Music: Klein, Schulhoff, Krasa, Ravel Nimbus 5702 Music: 4:27

Alan Fletcher: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Daniel Hope, violin; Zurich Chamber Orchestra; Daniel Hope, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 24:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco from Addleboro, MA Music: 10:37

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1 Op. 119 Orli Shaham, piano Album: Brahms Inspired Canary 15 Music: 4:16

Bob James: Heartstorm Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:16

Justin Hurwitz: End Credits from First Man Original Motion Picture Marcia Dickstein, harp; Studio Orchestra; Justin Hurwitz, conductor Album: First Man: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Backlot 746 Music: 4:19

Aaron Copland: Our Town Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Album: Copland: Music for Films RCA 61699 Music: 9:06

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 36 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 19:51

Arthur Bliss: Hymn to Apollo Ulster Orchestra; Vernon Handley, conductor Album: Bliss: Cello Concerto, etc. Chandos 8818 Music: 11:20

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34 Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:17

10:07:26 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 6:13

10:15:21 Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 10:02

10:30:23 Claude Debussy: La mer Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 24:34

10:56:44 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633 2:03

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Classical music that uses folk songs ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:07 Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05

11:11:52 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 7:08

11:20:55 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 19:44

11:42:17 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

11:48:37 John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

11:56:43 Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:13

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - Guest Host Molly Yeh is a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm,” but before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a flutist who performs music inspired by the great Maya Angelou and a 14-year-old cellist who gives a dazzling performance of the music Tchaikovsky

14-year-old cellist Amy Goto from Kingston, Rhode Island performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs I. Allegro in D minor from Four Etudes, Op.2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

16-year-old harpist Priyanka Gohal from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel (1834-1910)

17-year-old flutist Laura Futamura from Middletown, New Jersey performs Fanmi Imèn, Poem for Flute and Piano by Valerie Coleman (b.1970), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old violinist Ethan Fischer Chavez from Charlton, Massachusetts performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs III. Toccata from Pour le piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:15 Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

13:05:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

13:18:18 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 44 Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92509 26:38

13:46:12 José Serebrier: Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 33:05

14:24:01 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

14:44:45 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon Anna Netrebko, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda DeutGram 4795448 4:59

14:51:25 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

15:02:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 35:10

15:38:48 Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 469376 12:42

15:53:05 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 7:00

16:01:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 21:08

16:23:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 15:56

16:42:17 Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041 9:33

16:53:46 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon Royal Opera Chorus Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 2:41

16:56:54 Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Tambourins Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:29

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Love Story

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:55

Richard Addinsell: Dangerous Moonlight: Warsaw Concerto--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 8:33

Jack Beaver (arr Philip Lane): The Case of the Frightened Lady: Portrait of Isla--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:41

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Unforgettable Year 1919: Assault on Beautiful Gorky--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:51

Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 4:03

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe--Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Decca 4789454) 2:28

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 3:39

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 4:25

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Christopher Warren-Green (Decca 4789454) 6:11

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Theme--Valentina Lisitsa, piano; BBC Concert Orchestra/Gavin Sutherland (Decca 4789454) 2:55

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1957 on Stage - It's the year of the path-breaking "West Side Story," but since this is the period when there's something on Broadway for every taste, it's also the year of "The Music Man" (starring Robert Preston), "New Girl in Town" (with Gwen Verdon) and Lena Horne in "Jamaica."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:41 Leonard Bernstein Opening Men's Ensemble West Side Story -- Original Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:02:30 00:02:40 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Something's Coming Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:04:55 00:04:58 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Tonight Larry Kern, Carol Lawrence West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:09:53 00:00:51 Harold Arlen Ballet from Jamaica Orchestra Ballet on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

18:10:42 00:03:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Napoleon Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:14:34 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Cocoanut Sweet Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:17:42 00:01:57 Bob Merrill It's Good to Be Alive Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61996

18:19:47 00:03:25 Bob Merrill Flings Thelma Ritter New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61996

18:23:51 00:00:59 Meredith Willson Overture from The Music Man Orchestra Opening Night MGM S003

18:24:48 00:03:57 Meredith Willson Trouble Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

18:28:52 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Robert Preston, Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM764663

18:31:34 00:02:17 Meredith Willson Finale from The Music Man Orchestra The Music Man -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS1459

18:33:59 00:04:57 George Kleinsinger-Joe Darion Flotsam and Jetsam Eartha Kitt, Eddie Bracken Shinebone Alley -- Original B'way Cast Legends 6009

18:39:41 00:03:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein When You're Driving Through the Moonlight Julie Andrews Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

18:43:01 00:02:11 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lovely Night J.Andrews, K.Ballard, A.Ghostley, I.Chase Cinderella -- Original TV Cast Sony SK60889

1845:25 00:04:08 Sheldon Harnick-David Baker The Sea Is All Around Us Bill McCutcheon Shoestring '57 -- Original Cast Painted Smiles PS1360

18:50:07 00:02:02 Leonard Bernstein-S.Sondheim Finale from West Side Story Orchestra/Chorus West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:52:21 00:00:39 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:54 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Filler: Ain't It the Truth Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:33 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

19:34:07 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 26 Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa DeutGram 4764092 24:34

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerreo, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

AVNER DORMAN: Siklon

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Enigma Variations

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Steve Allen: Question Man 1, 2, 3…Simple Gifts and Lord of the Dance – Luxon and Crofut…Jim and Jean: Crucifiction; Lord of the Dance – Donald Swann…Richard Howland-Bolton: Plagues of Pianos

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:39 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 4:43

23:07:22 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 3:33

23:10:56 Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon Hila Plitmann, soprano London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 5:01

23:17:32 Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant Op 14 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:49

23:21:21 Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Telarc 80719 9:07

23:30:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:37:40 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:04

23:41:44 Philip Glass: Violin Concerto: Second movement Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi DeutGram 4795448 8:45

23:50:30 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:31

23:56:37 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:17