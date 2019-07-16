© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-16-2019

Published July 16, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:18  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1    Mstislav Rostropovich, cello English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca

4785437 9:33

00:12:07  John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 34    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:03

00:25:29  Johann Pachelbel: Canon     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

00:31:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Great Fugue Op 133    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 15:13

00:48:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20   Sergei Girshenko, violin Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Erato 45963 30:50

01:23:25  Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio     Clementi Trio  Largo 56618 14:16

01:38:50  Eric Whitacre: Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine    Elora Festival Singers  Noel Edison Naxos 559677 8:27

01:48:12  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

01:56:24  Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas     City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2 Andante Dover Quartet with Michael Tree, viola Album: Dover Quartet Plays Mozart Cedille 167 Music: 04:25

Richard Strauss: Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85 Manhattan Chamber Players Luke Fleming, conductor Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York City Music: 11:35

Courtney Bryan: Eternal Rest Courtney Bryan, piano Album: This Little Light of Mine Courtney Bryan 819 Music: 6:00

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 (excerpt) Movement 4 Adagio. Sehr langsam Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 24:37

Simon & Garfunkel, arr. Anderson & Roe: Mrs. Robinson Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother: A Musical Tribute SWR 19058 Music: 04:21

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:28

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Anderson and Roe: Primavera Portena from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 05:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope, violin and conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 21:18

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3  K 216 Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 25:02

04:27:24  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

04:38:10  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:45

04:42:57  Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23

04:49:10  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 37:33

05:29:31  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62    London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

05:40:13  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser  S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 10:32

05:51:44  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Contredanse     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 3:00

05:55:28  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 3:34

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

06:15:25  Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 # 5  Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann 310011 6:59

06:23:52  Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz'    Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09

06:32:25  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Choruses    Cleveland Pops Chorus Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:50

06:42:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

06:53:14  Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51

07:03:44  Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite     Symphony Orchestra Marshall Bowen III Sony 545050 6:11

07:12:14  Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture     London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

07:21:34  William Grant Still: Bayou Home    Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 4:02

07:26:51  Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto Op 20 # 3 John Browning, piano   MusicMasters 67122 3:25

07:31:38  Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown     Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 4:06

07:42:06  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

07:53:58  Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's    Ross Hauck, tenor Apollo's Fire  Avie 2329 4:33

08:07:21  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets  RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

08:16:13  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

08:25:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 3:52

08:30:52  Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   E1 Music 7780 5:29

08:42:16  Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio     Vienna String Trio  Calig 50876 9:13

08:53:14  Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:43

09:03:53  Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (Mahler)     Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 19:16

09:27:27  Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:11

09:33:26  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 3:47

09:48:38  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

09:54:53  Edward White: Puffin' Billy     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:38

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:21  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

10:02:57  Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay'    Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

10:07:30  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes Op 28    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 11:29

10:20:30  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11    Ying Quartet  Telarc 80685 6:57

10:29:44  Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli EMI 56535 6:02

10:39:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G  K 494 Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 431770 6:49

10:47:43  Cécile Chaminade: La Lisonjera Op 50   Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 4:14

10:52:43  E. J. Moeran: Serenade     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

11:18:14  César Franck: Les Djinns    François-Joël Thiollier, piano Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi Naxos 553472 12:04

11:33:26  George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 4 # 2 Paul Nicholson, organ Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 67291 9:20

11:44:12  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau     New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

11:58:10  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern'  S 565/1 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 1:34

12:06:19  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

12:17:55  Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 9:10

12:29:20  Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

12:37:36  David Guion: Arkansas Traveler     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30

12:42:05  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45    Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

12:58:02  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens     Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1029 2:15

13:00:49  Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin    Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 4795448 1:41

13:02:47  Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:51

13:06:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 20:13

13:29:13  Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for     Oberlin Symphony Robert Spano Oberlin 8 6:11

13:39:24  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo    John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

13:46:14  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale'     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Edward Elgar: Adagio "Nimrod" (Enigma Variations) Op 36 Adagio St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundsen, conductor Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Op. 30 Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 37:07

Maurice Ravel: Sonata No.2, M.77 Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 17:11

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Album: Debussy: Images; Arabesques; Children's Corner; Clair de lune; L'Isle joyeuse EMI 272 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E minor, BWV 1034 Bach Collegium Japan: Kiyomi Suga, baroque wood flute; Masaaki Suzuki, harpsichord; Emmanuel Balssa, cello Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:34

George Gershwin: Blues, from 'An American in Paris' Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:45

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 & 3 Simon Trpceski, piano; Beethoven Academy Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 24:43

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:08  Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1     Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 6:34

16:08:17  Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 4:17

16:14:17  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 11:57

16:29:31  David Guion: Turkey in the Straw    Michael Lewin, piano   Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

16:34:22  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

16:41:38  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:51:41  Ernesto Lecuona: Vals maravilloso    Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 2:17

16:55:49  Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture     Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 4:06

17:04:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 6:10

17:13:18  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72    Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

17:28:39  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

17:39:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 6:02

17:47:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée  BWV 1066  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 2:10

17:52:43  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:58  Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends     Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 14:30

18:25:08  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068  National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 5:37

18:33:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte  BWV 1068  National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:49

18:38:46  Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel     BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 15:07

18:55:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9  BWV 1080 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 2:20

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40  Ottorino Respighi: Pastorale after Tartini    Pinchas Zukerman, violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 12:03

19:17:35  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3    Amanda Roocroft, soprano London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 38:46

19:58:05  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 3 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 1:29

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:34  Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto  TWV 51:G9 Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

20:15:52  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 24:44

20:41:42  Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 69   Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 13:31

20:55:41  Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 3:13

21:02:24  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

21:17:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm    Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

21:26:11  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

21:35:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22  K 162  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

21:46:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 37:07

22:24:33  Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll     Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

22:44:14  Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces     Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 11:28

22:56:10  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Op 28 # 13 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 3:50

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:45  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy    Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 4:14

23:05:59  Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne'    Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 4:55

23:10:54  Bill Evans: Since We Met    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 4:52

23:16:59  Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:54

23:20:53  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51

23:32:45  Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings     Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:58

23:40:08  John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 3:43

23:43:51  Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave    Members of Cologne Musica Antiqua  Archiv 453418 6:44

23:50:35  Arvo Pärt: Für Alina    Bruce Levingston, piano   Sono Luminus 92148 4:19

23:56:01  Traditional: Cockles and Mussels    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:23

 

 