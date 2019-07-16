WCLV Program Guide 07-16-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:18 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca

4785437 9:33

00:12:07 John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559748 12:03

00:25:29 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

00:31:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Great Fugue Op 133 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 15:13

00:48:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Sergei Girshenko, violin Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Erato 45963 30:50

01:23:25 Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio Clementi Trio Largo 56618 14:16

01:38:50 Eric Whitacre: Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 8:27

01:48:12 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

01:56:24 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2 Andante Dover Quartet with Michael Tree, viola Album: Dover Quartet Plays Mozart Cedille 167 Music: 04:25

Richard Strauss: Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85 Manhattan Chamber Players Luke Fleming, conductor Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York City Music: 11:35

Courtney Bryan: Eternal Rest Courtney Bryan, piano Album: This Little Light of Mine Courtney Bryan 819 Music: 6:00

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 (excerpt) Movement 4 Adagio. Sehr langsam Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 24:37

Simon & Garfunkel, arr. Anderson & Roe: Mrs. Robinson Anderson & Roe Piano Duo Album: Mother: A Musical Tribute SWR 19058 Music: 04:21

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata for Flute, Violin, and Piano, H. 254 Marya Martin, flute; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:28

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Anderson and Roe: Primavera Portena from The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 05:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201 Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope, violin and conductor Savannah Music Festival, Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts, Savannah, GA Music: 21:18

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 25:02

04:27:24 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

04:38:10 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:45

04:42:57 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23

04:49:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 37:33

05:29:31 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

05:40:13 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's Tannhäuser S 445/1 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:32

05:51:44 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Contredanse Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 3:00

05:55:28 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:34

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

06:15:25 Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 # 5 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 6:59

06:23:52 Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 8:09

06:32:25 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Choruses Cleveland Pops Chorus Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:50

06:42:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

06:53:14 Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51

07:03:44 Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite Symphony Orchestra Marshall Bowen III Sony 545050 6:11

07:12:14 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

07:21:34 William Grant Still: Bayou Home Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

07:26:51 Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto Op 20 # 3 John Browning, piano MusicMasters 67122 3:25

07:31:38 Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop OMAC 12 4:06

07:42:06 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

07:53:58 Traditional: Black is the Color of my True Love's Ross Hauck, tenor Apollo's Fire Avie 2329 4:33

08:07:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

08:16:13 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

08:25:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 3:52

08:30:52 Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7780 5:29

08:42:16 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Divertimento for String Trio Vienna String Trio Calig 50876 9:13

08:53:14 Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:43

09:03:53 Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (Mahler) Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 19:16

09:27:27 Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:11

09:33:26 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:47

09:48:38 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:13

09:54:53 Edward White: Puffin' Billy New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:38

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:21 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

10:02:57 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

10:07:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 11:29

10:20:30 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 6:57

10:29:44 Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli EMI 56535 6:02

10:39:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G K 494 Carol Wincenc, flute Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 431770 6:49

10:47:43 Cécile Chaminade: La Lisonjera Op 50 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 4:14

10:52:43 E. J. Moeran: Serenade Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

11:18:14 César Franck: Les Djinns François-Joël Thiollier, piano Arnhem Philharmonic Orchestra Roberto Benzi Naxos 553472 12:04

11:33:26 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 Op 4 # 2 Paul Nicholson, organ Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 67291 9:20

11:44:12 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

11:58:10 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern' S 565/1 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 1:34

12:06:19 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

12:17:55 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 9:10

12:29:20 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

12:37:36 David Guion: Arkansas Traveler New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30

12:42:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

12:58:02 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1029 2:15

13:00:49 Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4795448 1:41

13:02:47 Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:51

13:06:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 20:13

13:29:13 Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Oberlin Symphony Robert Spano Oberlin 8 6:11

13:39:24 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

13:46:14 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jennifer Higdon: String Poetic: Nocturne Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Album: String Poetic Cedille 103 Music: 4:44

Edward Elgar: Adagio "Nimrod" (Enigma Variations) Op 36 Adagio St. Olaf Orchestra; Steven Amundsen, conductor Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 4:13

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat minor, Op. 30 Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 37:07

Maurice Ravel: Sonata No.2, M.77 Jennifer Koh, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 17:11

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Album: Debussy: Images; Arabesques; Children's Corner; Clair de lune; L'Isle joyeuse EMI 272 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E minor, BWV 1034 Bach Collegium Japan: Kiyomi Suga, baroque wood flute; Masaaki Suzuki, harpsichord; Emmanuel Balssa, cello Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:34

George Gershwin: Blues, from 'An American in Paris' Italian Saxophone Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Jacksonville, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 2:45

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2 & 3 Simon Trpceski, piano; Beethoven Academy Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland Music: 24:43

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:08 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 6:34

16:08:17 Charles Ives: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 4:17

16:14:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 11:57

16:29:31 David Guion: Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

16:34:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 5:49

16:41:38 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:51:41 Ernesto Lecuona: Vals maravilloso Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:17

16:55:49 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Jawnuta: Overture Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 4:06

17:04:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 6:10

17:13:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

17:28:39 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

17:39:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 6:02

17:47:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée BWV 1066 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 2:10

17:52:43 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 7:13

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:58 Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 14:30

18:25:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 5:37

18:33:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:49

18:38:46 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 15:07

18:55:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Contrapunctus 9 BWV 1080 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 2:20

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40 Ottorino Respighi: Pastorale after Tartini Pinchas Zukerman, violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 12:03

19:17:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 Amanda Roocroft, soprano London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 38:46

19:58:05 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 119 # 3 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 1:29

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:34 Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto TWV 51:G9 Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

20:15:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 24:44

20:41:42 Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 69 Catherine Tunnell, cello German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 13:31

20:55:41 Amy Beach: Scottish Legend Op 54 # 1 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:13

21:02:24 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 13:10

21:17:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

21:26:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

21:35:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 K 162 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

21:46:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 37:07

22:24:33 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

22:44:14 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Pieces Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 11:28

22:56:10 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Op 28 # 13 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 3:50

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:45 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 4:14

23:05:59 Joseph Canteloube: La delaïssádo from 'Songs of the Auvergne' Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 4:55

23:10:54 Bill Evans: Since We Met Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:52

23:16:59 Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:54

23:20:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51

23:32:45 Eric Coates: Ballad for Strings Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 5:58

23:40:08 John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 3:43

23:43:51 Rupert Ignaz Mayr: Passacaglia-Grave Members of Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418 6:44

23:50:35 Arvo Pärt: Für Alina Bruce Levingston, piano Sono Luminus 92148 4:19

23:56:01 Traditional: Cockles and Mussels John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 3:23