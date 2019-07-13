© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2019

Published July 13, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 7:45

00:10:10  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

00:19:33  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

00:26:32  Paul Schoenfield: Five Days from the Life of a Manic-Depressive    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 19:33

00:47:50  Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto Op 54   Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 29:40

01:22:37  Nicolò Paganini: Sonata per la Gran Viola Op 35   David Aaron Carpenter, viola Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 12:51

01:36:26  Alexander Scriabin: Eight Etudes Op 42   Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 15:09

01:52:54  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:44

01:58:35  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 455 Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 1:39

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Schimmel: Roadshow for Otto: Movement 2 and 4 The Clown Mandeville and Camel and Monkey Alex Sopp, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Sumire Kudo, cello; Steven Beck, piano Album: Roadshow: Music of Carl Schimmel New Focus 167 Music: 4:40

Carlos Guastavino: Sonata No. 3 Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:58

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring members of East Coast Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege, conductor Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 24:56

Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 6 Renana Gutman, piano Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 4:42

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for 2 Violins and Viola Movement 1 Allegramente Ani Kavafian, Joseph Silverstein, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Album: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center; Bartok, Kodaly, Dohnányi Delos 3151 Music: 4:37

Daniel Temkin: Time Capsule Ani Kavafian, violin; Ida Kavafian, violin Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Portland, OR Music: 7:51

Joel Puckett: Short Stories Karen Johnson, violin; Chaerim Smith, violin; Sarah Hart, viola; Charlaine Prescott, cello United States Marine Band Maj. Michelle A. Rakers, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, Virginia Music: 20:49

John Williams: Schindler's List Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Alexandra Nguyen, piano UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:51

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25  K 183  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 26:16

04:29:38  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10  Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 8:42

04:40:47  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 2:54

04:44:24  Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid    Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 449923 3:37

04:50:11  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 20  D 959 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 16448 38:32

05:32:18  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Alfred Prinz, clarinet Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4795448 9:30

05:42:52  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève Op 58    German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 13:59

05:57:42  George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'    Stephanie Blythe, mezzo Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 2:46

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956)  Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet  Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017  Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano  Warner Classics 557553

06:30:53 Federico Mompou: Ballet  Jordi Maso, piano  Naxos  8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio)  Houston Symphony  Andres Orozco-Estrada   Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet: Le Cid, ballet suite selections  Moscow Symphony Orchestra  Antonio de Almeida  Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine  Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera  Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia  Joseph Jennings  Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia  Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz: Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66  Miguel Baselga, piano  BIS 1953

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 04:27

Reinhold Glière: Huit Morceaux for violin and cello, Op. 39 Evin Blomberg, violin; Natalie Helm, cello DuoSkope (self-produced recording session) Recorded at Hoxa HQ studio in West Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Music: 17:26

Piano Puzzler: Contestant Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:00

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 17:29

Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse Russe from Swan Lake op. 20 Act 3 Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for flute and orchestra in D minor, Wq. 22 Matvey Demin, flute; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Christian Knapp, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 20:29

Peter Tchaikovsky (trans. by M. Santos): Andante Cantabile for Horn and Strings (from String Quartet No. 1 Op. 11) Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 7:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Zlatomir Fung, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia in St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:52

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 2:41

10:07:02  Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

10:16:57  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

10:36:19  Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella     Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

10:46:43  Gabriel Fauré: Romances without Words Op 17   Charles Owen, piano   Avie 2240 6:39

10:54:05  John Williams: Superman: March     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:24

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & the ‘Country Band March’ ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:09  Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme    William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47

11:13:53  Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9    Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

11:27:32  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 24:48

11:56:11  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine     Les Boréades de Montréal  Atma 2218 1:58

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:32  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

13:11:26  Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer     Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

13:26:04  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

13:51:58  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 550968 29:33

14:24:54  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 Op 14 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 15:13

14:43:08  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture     Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

14:54:37  Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1    John Alley, piano London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 7:02

15:05:00  Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the    Garrison Keillor, narrator Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91109 24:50

15:33:02  Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy  D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

15:56:01  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 6:48

16:03:39  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

16:27:25  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 9:57

16:41:01  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

16:53:48  Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners ‘80s-‘00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Put It There, Pal - Songs about friendship, which means we'll bring on such famous buddies from stage and screen as Ethel Merman and Bert Lahr, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur, and Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:59            00:02:52            Cole Porter       Friendship         Bert Lahr and Ethel Merman       Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

18:04:13            00:01:37            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Getting to Know You     Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook The Broadway Years Koch        3-7905-2H1

18:05:59            00:02:44            Bob Merrill        You're My Friend           Thelma Ritter, Cameron Prudhomme      New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     09026-61996

18:08:51            00:01:11            Galt MacDermot-John Guare      That's a Very Interesting Question          Raul Julia            Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way    440-017565

18:10:02            00:02:31            Galt MacDermot-John Guare      I'd Like to Be a Rose     Clifton Davis, Raul Julia Two Gentleman of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way           440-017565

18:12:48            00:03:12            Roger Miller      River in the Rain            Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way MCAD-6147

18:16:00            00:04:02            Stephen Sondheim        Poems  Sab Shimono, Isao Sato Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-4407

18:20:44            00:03:13            Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen          Don't Be a Do-Badder   Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr.            Frank Sinatra in Hollywood        Rhino    Rs78285

00:23:57            00:03:20            Carol Hall          Girl, You're a Woman     Carlyn Glynn     The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast MCAMCAD116832

18:27:25            00:04:08            Jerry Herman     Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur      Mame -- Original B'way Cast        Columbia          CK3000

18:32:53            00:02:19            Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen          Put It There, Pal            Bing Crosby, Bob Hope    Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA     MCA906

18:35:39            00:03:34            Mel Brooks       Til Him  Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick           The Producers -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89646

18:39:27            00:03:11            Jacques Brel-Mort Shuman        The Middle Class          Mort Shuman, Shawn Eliot            Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast  Sony    SK89998

18:42:55            00:04:40            Stephen Sondheim        Old Friends       Lonny Price, Ann Morrison, Jim Walton            Merrily We Rolll Along -- Original B'way Cast      RCA RCD1-5840

18:47:49            00:03:41            Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford       Old Friends       Grethen Cryer   I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast        Masterwork B'way 88965-34524

18:51:47            00:01:13            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:09            00:03:50            Frank Loesser   Filler: Marry the Man Today       Josie DeGuzman, Faith Prince   Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival           RCA     09026-61317

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:05  Franz Schubert: Rondo  D 438 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Hyperion 66840 14:08

19:19:42  Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 37:59

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano          recorded live in Severance Hall

ROBERT SCHUMANN – Manfred Overture
ANTONIN DVOŘÁK - Piano Concerto
CARL NIELSEN - Symphony No. 4 (“The Inextinguishable”)

21:45:26  Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 14:28

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Phone In – Python…Dr. Anne Fluthers What’s your problem and Chocolate Problem…Sensuous Phone in Show…Mike’s Phone in Show…Alan Bennett Defending Counsel; The Critics…Mark Levy: Neglecting one’s Hobby

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum     Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

23:09:06  Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:14:40  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 3:59

23:19:48  Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin    Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 4795448 4:26

23:24:15  Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11   Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 11:40

23:35:55  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 Op 59 # 10  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:58

23:41:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds  K 361  London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:47:00  Janis Medins: Symphonic Suite: Aria     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:42

23:51:42  Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied Op 124 # 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:38

23:56:36  Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May'    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 3:05

 

 