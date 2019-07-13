WCLV Program Guide 07-13-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 7:45

00:10:10 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

00:19:33 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

00:26:32 Paul Schoenfield: Five Days from the Life of a Manic-Depressive Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 19:33

00:47:50 Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto Op 54 Jan Lisiecki, piano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano DeutGram 4795327 29:40

01:22:37 Nicolò Paganini: Sonata per la Gran Viola Op 35 David Aaron Carpenter, viola Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 12:51

01:36:26 Alexander Scriabin: Eight Etudes Op 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 15:09

01:52:54 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:44

01:58:35 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 455 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 1:39

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Schimmel: Roadshow for Otto: Movement 2 and 4 The Clown Mandeville and Camel and Monkey Alex Sopp, flute; Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet; Sumire Kudo, cello; Steven Beck, piano Album: Roadshow: Music of Carl Schimmel New Focus 167 Music: 4:40

Carlos Guastavino: Sonata No. 3 Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 12:58

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring members of East Coast Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege, conductor Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 24:56

Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 6 Renana Gutman, piano Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA Music: 4:42

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for 2 Violins and Viola Movement 1 Allegramente Ani Kavafian, Joseph Silverstein, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Album: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center; Bartok, Kodaly, Dohnányi Delos 3151 Music: 4:37

Daniel Temkin: Time Capsule Ani Kavafian, violin; Ida Kavafian, violin Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Portland, OR Music: 7:51

Joel Puckett: Short Stories Karen Johnson, violin; Chaerim Smith, violin; Sarah Hart, viola; Charlaine Prescott, cello United States Marine Band Maj. Michelle A. Rakers, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, Virginia Music: 20:49

John Williams: Schindler's List Alexandre Da Costa, violin; Alexandra Nguyen, piano UCCS Presents/Classical 88.7 KCME/Adventure Culture Fund, Ent Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:51

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 K 183 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 26:16

04:29:38 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 10 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 8:42

04:40:47 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 2:54

04:44:24 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449923 3:37

04:50:11 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 20 D 959 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448 38:32

05:32:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Alfred Prinz, clarinet Vienna Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4795448 9:30

05:42:52 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève Op 58 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 13:59

05:57:42 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Stephanie Blythe, mezzo Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 2:46

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone: Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone: Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553

06:30:53 Federico Mompou: Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet: Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi: Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem: Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz: Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 04:27

Reinhold Glière: Huit Morceaux for violin and cello, Op. 39 Evin Blomberg, violin; Natalie Helm, cello DuoSkope (self-produced recording session) Recorded at Hoxa HQ studio in West Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Music: 17:26

Piano Puzzler: Contestant Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Maud Moon Weyerhaueser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:00

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 17:29

Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse Russe from Swan Lake op. 20 Act 3 Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for flute and orchestra in D minor, Wq. 22 Matvey Demin, flute; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Christian Knapp, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 20:29

Peter Tchaikovsky (trans. by M. Santos): Andante Cantabile for Horn and Strings (from String Quartet No. 1 Op. 11) Yun Zeng, French horn; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Arseny Shuplyakov, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 7:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Zlatomir Fung, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia in St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:52

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:34 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 2:41

10:07:02 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

10:16:57 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

10:36:19 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

10:46:43 Gabriel Fauré: Romances without Words Op 17 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 6:39

10:54:05 John Williams: Superman: March Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:24

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Charles Ives & the ‘Country Band March’ ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:09 Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme William Tritt, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:47

11:13:53 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

11:27:32 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 24:48

11:56:11 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine Les Boréades de Montréal Atma 2218 1:58

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018 - Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:32 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

13:11:26 Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer Hallé Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 65119 11:15

13:26:04 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

13:51:58 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella Suite No. 1 Op 107 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 550968 29:33

14:24:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 Op 14 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 15:13

14:43:08 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

14:54:37 Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 John Alley, piano London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 7:02

15:05:00 Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Garrison Keillor, narrator Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91109 24:50

15:33:02 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

15:56:01 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 6:48

16:03:39 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 21:01

16:27:25 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 9:57

16:41:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

16:53:48 Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners ‘80s-‘00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Put It There, Pal - Songs about friendship, which means we'll bring on such famous buddies from stage and screen as Ethel Merman and Bert Lahr, Bing Crosby and Bob Hope, Angela Lansbury and Bea Arthur, and Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:02:52 Cole Porter Friendship Bert Lahr and Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Fanfare CDD473

18:04:13 00:01:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Barbara Cook Barbara Cook The Broadway Years Koch 3-7905-2H1

18:05:59 00:02:44 Bob Merrill You're My Friend Thelma Ritter, Cameron Prudhomme New Girl in Town -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61996

18:08:51 00:01:11 Galt MacDermot-John Guare That's a Very Interesting Question Raul Julia Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017565

18:10:02 00:02:31 Galt MacDermot-John Guare I'd Like to Be a Rose Clifton Davis, Raul Julia Two Gentleman of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017565

18:12:48 00:03:12 Roger Miller River in the Rain Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way MCAD-6147

18:16:00 00:04:02 Stephen Sondheim Poems Sab Shimono, Isao Sato Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:20:44 00:03:13 Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen Don't Be a Do-Badder Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino Rs78285

00:23:57 00:03:20 Carol Hall Girl, You're a Woman Carlyn Glynn The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast MCAMCAD116832

18:27:25 00:04:08 Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK3000

18:32:53 00:02:19 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Put It There, Pal Bing Crosby, Bob Hope Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA906

18:35:39 00:03:34 Mel Brooks Til Him Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89646

18:39:27 00:03:11 Jacques Brel-Mort Shuman The Middle Class Mort Shuman, Shawn Eliot Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast Sony SK89998

18:42:55 00:04:40 Stephen Sondheim Old Friends Lonny Price, Ann Morrison, Jim Walton Merrily We Rolll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:47:49 00:03:41 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Old Friends Grethen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Masterwork B'way 88965-34524

18:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:50 Frank Loesser Filler: Marry the Man Today Josie DeGuzman, Faith Prince Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:05 Franz Schubert: Rondo D 438 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Hyperion 66840 14:08

19:19:42 Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 37:59

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano recorded live in Severance Hall

ROBERT SCHUMANN – Manfred Overture

ANTONIN DVOŘÁK - Piano Concerto

CARL NIELSEN - Symphony No. 4 (“The Inextinguishable”)

21:45:26 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 14:28

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Phone In – Python…Dr. Anne Fluthers What’s your problem and Chocolate Problem…Sensuous Phone in Show…Mike’s Phone in Show…Alan Bennett Defending Counsel; The Critics…Mark Levy: Neglecting one’s Hobby

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

23:09:06 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:14:40 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 3:59

23:19:48 Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 4795448 4:26

23:24:15 Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 11:40

23:35:55 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 10 Op 59 # 10 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:58

23:41:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:47:00 Janis Medins: Symphonic Suite: Aria Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:42

23:51:42 Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied Op 124 # 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:38

23:56:36 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 3:05