WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, ‘50s-‘70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Yuri Temirkanov, various; Denis Matsuev, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor

Jean Sibelius: Etude in A Minor from Thirteen Pieces for Piano (encore)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Major

Modest Mussorgsky (orch. Shostakovich): Two excerpts from “Khovanschchina” Kirill Petrenko, cond.

Arnold Schoenberg: Kol Nidre Riccardo Muti, cond.; Alberto Mizrahi, cantor/narrator

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony (excerpt) Semyon Bychkov, cond.

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony--Leonard Bernstein

Marc Blitzstein: Airborne Symphony--Orson Welles; Andrea Velis; David Watson; Choral Arts Society

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Stile Antico: In a Strange Land - The latest recording from this popular group looks at those Tudor composers driven from their homeland because of their Catholic faith

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:07 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 5:41

06:12:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:53

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Seventh Heaven - For the seventh day of the seventh month, scores by Widor, Rheinberger and Guilmant offer players and listeners a rainbow of tonal possibility!

EDWARD SHIPPEN BARNES: Esquisse fr Seven Sketches, Op. 34 –Adam Pajan (2004 Kegg/Basilica of St. John the Baptist, Canton, OH) Raven 149

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Organ Symphony No. 7, Op. 42, no. 3 (each of the work’s seven movements is played by a different artist on a different instrument):

Moderato (i.) Christian Schmitt (1890 Cavaillé-Coll/St, Ouen Abbey, Rouen) cpo 777 678

Choral (ii.) Pierre Pincemaille (1845 Cavaillé-Coll/La Madeleine, Paris) Solstic 183

Andante/Allegretto (iii) Christoph Maria Moosmann (2007 Späth/St. Georg Church, Riedlingen) Col Legno 20101

Allegro non troppo (iv.) Jeremy David Tarrant (2013 Casavant/1st Presbyteran Church, Kirkwood, MO) Raven 146

Lento (v.) Angela Kraft Cross (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/St. François-de-Sales, Lyon) Compass 7126

Finale (vi.) Daniel Roth (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Fugue State 10

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Festive Music for Summer - Summer is full of festivals of various sorts, and as we enter the height of the summer season, we’ll listen to festive sacred choral and organ music that matches the brilliance of the season! Join Peter DuBois for the celebration

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Concertos Rare but Well Done 2

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in G Major for Viola, String Orchestra and Continuo Georg Schmid, viola; Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Munich/Kurt Redel (MHS 518) 12:52

Paul Hindemith: Concerto for Horn & Orchestra: Movement 3 Dennis Brain, horn; Philharmonia Orchestra/Paul Hindemith (Angel 35491 LP) 9:33

Ginastera Alberto: Concerto for Piano & Orchestra: Movement One João Carlos Martins, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Erich Leinsdorf (RCA 3029 LP) 7:57

Johann Sebastian Bach: Triple Piano Concerto in C Major: III Allegro Robert, Gaby & Jean Casadesus, pianos; Orchestre de Concerts Colonne/Pierre Dervaux (Columbia 32110026 LP) 4:39

Niccoló Paganini: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No.4: Rondo galante Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Orchestre National de L’opera de Monte Carlo/Piero Bellugi (Philips 6500411 LP) 7:48

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:57 Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 4:42

10:08:46 Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore" Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 11:46

10:23:20 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 Op 7 # 3 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:45

10:40:30 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Bis 165 16:00

10:57:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

11:00:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto BWV 1052 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 22:29

11:24:50 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

11:36:29 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings RV 149 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

11:44:08 Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium Oxford Camerata Jeremy Summerly Naxos 503293 12:14

11:56:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 3:15

12:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Steve Reich: Music for Ensemble and Orchestra (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

14:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt ( season debut) - David Finckel, cello & Wu Han, piano

Beethoven Cello Sonatas Part 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 1 in F Major, Op. 5 No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 5 No. 2

Preview: Lara St. John - Franz Liszt [arr Kennedy/St. John]: Totentanz

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:30 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

15:23:12 Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' Op 100 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Thomas Dausgaard Bis 1569 8:35

15:34:06 Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 Barry Tuckwell, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 69395 6:43

15:42:18 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

15:56:57 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 Op 72 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:05

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Harry Bicket, conductor; Kiera Duffy, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART (arr BICKET) Fantasia Piece for Mechanical Clock

W.A. MOZART: Exsultate, jubilate

W.A. MOZART: “Eine kleine Nachtmusik

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 38 “Prague”

17:37:09 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 29, 2018 - From Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Room in New York City, this week’s From the Top features a young flutist with an incredible come-back story, a phenomenal young bassoonist who performs one of the most virtuosic pieces written for the instrument ... and an 11-year-old violinist performs a show piece by Geno Hubay

11-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs Carmen - Fantasie Brillante by Jenő Hubay (1858-1937) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old flutist Alison Addie from Louisville, Kentucky performs the fourth movement, Allegro con Moto, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old pianist Samuel Glicklich from Los Angeles, California performs the first movement, Grave. Doppio movimento, from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

16-year-old bassoonist Luis Manuel Marquez from Maracaibo, Venezuela performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The INN Piano Trio, comprised of three From the Top alums, perform the second movement, (b) Variazione Finale e Coda, from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) 17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer; 18-year-old cellist Noah Lee; 17-year-old pianist Wenfang (Ivan) Han

17-year-old violinist Nathan Meltzer from New York, New York performs the first movement, Obsession, from the Sonata for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 2, by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad – highlights from the annual chamber music festival curated by Diana and Franklin Cohen

From Sei Solo (You Are Alone) - Saturday, June 22, 7:30 pm, Mixon Hall

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 1 in G-minor for solo Violin, BMV 1001: I. Adagio (“Sei Solo”

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in F-minor, Op. 80

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio, Op. 80

From Folklorica - Sunday, June 23, 2:30 pm, Harkness Chapel

Bela Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1

Max Bruch: Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano, Op. 83

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Contrasts Daniel Pereira, cello; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 5:50

Dolores White: A Lovely Love; a woman who loves Diana Farrell, soprano; Diana White Gould, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:09

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 7:14

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG 09-30-12) 15:04

Loris Chobanian: Tango Fantasy Sungeun Kim, Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 14:51

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America - Jim Sciutto; Chief National Security Correspondent: CNN

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:38 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 8:19

23:10:58 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

23:16:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 6:19

23:22:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 6:31

23:29:07 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

23:36:06 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:40:55 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 11:51

23:53:44 Howard Hanson: Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:30

23:56:45 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 4:22