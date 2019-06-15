WCLV Program Guide 06-15-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:57 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

00:07:51 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

00:16:13 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

00:23:36 Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs Christine Brewer, soprano Atlanta Symphony Donald Runnicles Teldec 80661 20:10

00:46:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 K 551 Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 27:05

01:17:52 Herbert Howells: Three Dances Op 7 Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66610 14:07

01:32:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Missa Brevis K 275 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2967 18:09

01:51:53 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:05

01:57:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 3:04

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano Album: Vivace CAPC Music 884501469760 Music: 4:21

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight Sybarite5 Chamber Music Societ of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 5:45

Nikolai Kapustin: Variations Op. 41 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (excerpts) Los Angeles Philharmonic; James Conlon, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 30:03

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Marco Uccellini: Sonata No. 18 for Two Violins from Sonatas, Correnti, and Arias, Op. 4 Adam Barnett-Hart, Arnaud Sussmann, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Gloria Chien, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 6:04

Manuel Ponce (arr. Jascha Heifetz, Bion Tsang): Estrellita for Cello and Piano Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA Music: 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 "Jeunehomme" Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 33:55

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:04 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

04:28:00 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:26

04:34:06 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 2:35

04:38:06 Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:57

04:44:07 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80076 48:34

05:36:17 Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31 Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30

05:45:45 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in G H 666 Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 9:42

05:55:44 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 3:01

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:08:16 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:35:39 Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano Linda Chatterton 8032

06:47:29 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

06:52:54 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42070

07:00:50 Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios RCA Victor Red Seal 75478

07:03:50 Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado RCA Victor Red Seal 56654

07:12:28 Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano; Decca 001997702

07:21:32 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta Decca 002737502

07:33:25 Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Nick Canellakis

Sergei Prokofiev: Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119: 2. Moderato Truls Mork, cello; Lars Vogt, piano Album: Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Prokofiev Virgin 45274 Music: 4:38

Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings, Op. 20 Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 13:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Miller from New York City, NY Music: 08:08

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks) Album: Debussy: Preludes Deutsche Grammophon 17386 Music: 4:26

Sergei Prokofiev: Quartet No. 2 in F Major for Strings, Op. 92 Calidore String Quartet Franklin College Chamber Music Series, CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 21:19

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole in D minor, Op. 21 Scherzando Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Zubin Mehta, conductor Album: Bruch: Violin Concerto; Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole music, etc. Sony 44717 Music: 4:16

Claude Debussy: L'isle Joyeuse Frederic Chiu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 6:03

Tessa Lark: Appalachian Fantasy Tessa Lark, violin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 4:07

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1, in B-flat major, Op. 38, "Spring" Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 31:18

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:37 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

10:09:17 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro Alice Chalifoux, harp Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 10:31

10:21:43 James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

10:31:43 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 3:10

10:36:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80551 19:16

10:58:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 Op 30 # 3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:41

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Haydn’s ‘Farewell’ Symphony ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:08 Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country Royal Choral Society BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth DeutGram 457196 4:38

11:14:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

11:32:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite Philharmonia Orchestra Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 8:22

11:43:35 Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 6:12

11:51:29 James Scott: Ragtime Oriole Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:45

11:55:42 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2018

From the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, this week’s episode of From the Top features a teenage composer’s beautiful piece that was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece Fallingwater, a young violinist shares how she hasn’t missed a single day of practicing yet, and a classical guitarist performs Bach.

17-year-old violinist Hannah Duncan from Belle Plaine, Iowa performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs the third movement, Allegro con brio, ma non leggiere, from Piano Sonata No. 4, Op. 29 by Sergei Prokofiev.

15-year-old violist Sophia Valenti from Santa Rosa, California performs Rhapsodie from Suite Hébraïque by Ernest Bloch, with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old guitarist Nicholas Padmanhaban from Paolo Alto, California performs Prelude and Gigue - Double from Suite in C minor, BWV 997 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

“Images from Fallingwater” composed by Alistair Coleman, 19, from Bethesda, Maryland performed by students from San Francisco Conservatory of Music

18-year-old pianist Cameron Akioka from Palo Alto, California performs Concert Etude no. 2 in F minor, "La Leggierezza" by Franz Liszt

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:36 Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon Op 47 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 15:58

13:19:26 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 19:56

13:43:35 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances Op 64 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 419431 31:03

14:19:15 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

14:34:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

14:48:31 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

15:02:49 Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24 Julia Fischer, violin Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Decca 15535 24:44

15:30:34 George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto Op 4 # 6 Maxine Eilander, harp Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Atma 2541 11:58

15:44:39 Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100 Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11

16:00:39 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 15:46

16:20:24 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 9 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 13:44

16:38:54 Aaron Copland: El Salón México New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

16:52:27 Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 6:02

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith, LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 4:57

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith (Telarc 80433) 11:30

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith (Silva 1183) 8:04

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 7:30

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80535) 4:41

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell (Fanfare Cincinnati 2) 4:04

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 11:53

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1948 on Stage - The best of the year: Cole Porter's "Kiss Me, Kate" got all the attention, of course, but let's not forget Frank Loesser's "Where's Charley?," the first and only collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, and an extraordinary score by Heitor Villa-Lobos

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:51 Cole Porter Another Op'nin', Another Show Company Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel ZDM-764760

18:02:45 00:04:36 Cole Porter Wunderbar Patricia Morrison, Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:07:15 00:01:57 Cole Porter We Open in Venice Patricia Morison, Alfred Drake, Lisa Kirk, Harold Lang Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel ZDM-764760

18:09:09 00:04:22 Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Alfred Drake Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:13:27 00:01:43 Cole Porter Brush Up Your Shakespeare Harry Clark, Jack Diamond Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60536

18:15:59 00:02:47 Hugh Martin I'm the First Girl in the Second Row… Nancy Walker Look Ma, I'm Dancin' -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B00003571

18:19:30 00:05:50 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Here I'll Stay Thomas Hampson, Jeanne Lehman Kurt Weill on Broadway Angel 2435-55563

18:25:09 00:03:10 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Love Song Alan Jay Lerner Lyrics by Lerner DRG DRG5246

18:29:15 00:02:15 Frank Loesser The New Ashmoleon Marching Society… Chorus Where's Charley? -- London Cast EMI 7-89058

18:32:13 00:03:32 Frank Loesser Make a Miracle Ray Bolger, Allyn Ann McClerie Front Row Center: The B'way Gold Box MCA 8811-13532

18:35:46 00:02:51 Frank Loesser Once in Love with Amy Ray Bolger Front Row Center: The B'way Gold Box MCA 8811-13532

18:39:00 00:01:03 Charles Gaynor The Yahoo Step Carol Channing Show Girl -- Original B'way Cast Roulette R80001

18:40:45 00:03:03 Arthur Schwarz-Howard Dietz At the Mardi Gras Beatrice Lillie Inside USA -- Studio Cast Sepia Sepia1056

18:43:40 00:02:47 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Rhode Island Is Famous for You Arthur Schwartz From the Pen of Arthur Schwartz RCA LPL1-5121

18:47:13 00:01:34 Wright-Forrest-Villa Lobos The Omen Bird Faith Esham Magdalena -- Studio Cast CBS MK-44945

18:48:47 00:03:02 Wright-Forrest-Villa Lobos The Singing Tree Kevin Gray Magdalena -- Studio Cast CBS MK-44945

18:52:25 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:42 Cole Porter Filler: So in Love Patricia Morrison Kiss Me, Kate -- 1960 Studio Cast Angel ZDM-764760

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:52 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

19:23:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto Op 35 Julia Fischer, violin Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 095 34:47

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

ANTON WEBERN: Six Pieces

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 4

RICHARD STRAUSS: Ein Heldenleben

21:40:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 K 200 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 18:11

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Allan Sherman: Crab grass…Jan C. Snow: Lawns…Stuart McLean: Morley’s Garden

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:56 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:04:50 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 4:09

23:08:59 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

23:15:21 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:19:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 8:53

23:28:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos K 242 Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 9:04

23:38:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 4:26

23:42:38 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Cradle Song Inger Dam-Jensen, soprano Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:48

23:46:27 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 9:01

23:56:07 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:39