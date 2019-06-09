WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners Pt. 2 – The ‘30s & 40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Sir Mark Elder, conductor

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Overture to ‘The Wasps’

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of ‘Dives and Lazarus’

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Songs: ‘A time there was’

Sir William Walton: Crown Imperial--CSO Brass

Dmitri Shostakovich: Excerpts from Symphony No. 13 Op 113 ‘Babi Yar’--Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2--Robert Langevin, flute; Bernard Labadie, conductor

Tan Dun: Concerto for Water Percussion & Orchestra--Christopher Lamb, percussion; Kurt Masur, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto--Anthony McGill, clarinet. Alan Gilbert, conductor

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto--Robert Langevin, flute; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Tallis and Parsons - Our friend Andrew Carwood of the Cardinall’s Musick is back with his latest two works: Votive Antiphons of Thomas Tallis, and the composer who is a link to (and possible teacher of) William Byrd, Robert Parsons.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:49 Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' Op 78 # 1 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 6:41

06:12:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:53

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Soler Power - the delightful and sun-shiny music of the gifted Spanish virtuoso and priest, Padre Antonio Soler.

PADRE ANTONIO SOLER: 3 Sonatas in G (Nos. 12-33-4) –Martin Schmeding (1762 Bosch/Sant Andreu, Santanyi, Majorca) Cybele 001404

SOLER: Double Concerto No. 2 in a –Jeremy Joseph (1695 Sesma) & Jürgen Essl (1735 Nassare Cimorra/Metropolitan Cathedral, Mexico City) Cybele 031802

SOLER: Organ Quintet No. 3 in G --Gabriela Diaz & Gabriel Boyers, violin; Noriko Herndon, viola; Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello; Heinrich Christensen (1964 Fisk/King’s Chapel, Boston, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/26/14)

SOLER: Sonata No. 48 en Modo Dorico –Martin Schmeding (1762 Bosch/Sant Andreu, Santanyi, Majorca) Cybele 001404

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pentecost - The “Birthday of the Church” gives rise to music of the Spirit. Join Peter DuBois for a variety of anthems and hymns to celebrate The Day of Pentecost.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Concertos Rare But Well Done - 1

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Mandolins and Strings, P.133: Allegro – Bonifacio Bianchi & Alessandro Pitrelli, mandolins; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 70545 LP) 4:27

Nicolai Budashkin: Concerto for Domra & Folk Instrument Orchestra: Allegro – Vladimir Yakovlev, domra; Osipov Balalaika Orchestra/Viktor Dubrovski (Angel 40200 LP) 6:58

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No.2 Op.56: Finale – Raymond Lewenthal, piano; London Symphony Orchestra/Eleazer de Carvalho (Columbia 7394 LP) 8:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in d for 3 Trumpets, 2 Oboes, Timpani, Strings & continuo – Theodore Weis, Alan Dean, Richard San Filippo, trumpets; Henry Schuman, Philip West, oboes; The Esterhazy Orchestra/David Blum (Vanguard 70695 LP) 11:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto: Allegro – Gwydion Brooke, bassoon; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Capitol 7201 LP) 7:26

Nicolai Chaikin: Concerto for Accordion: Finale – Allegro vivo – Yuri Kazarov, accordion; Symphony Orchestra of the Moscow Region/Veronika Dudarova (Westminster 18464 LP) 5:27

09:56:16 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:02 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:26

10:20:17 Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 13:05

10:35:03 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 812 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:40

10:48:21 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:55

10:56:43 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:15

11:00:45 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

11:12:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 BWV 1066 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 21:09

11:37:33 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:43

11:48:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 9:29

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’ - Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:53 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

15:18:21 Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 16:16

15:37:05 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 14:54

15:54:09 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus Vienna Singverein Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 3:47

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women’s Voices; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

17:51:06 Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 8:28

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2019

This week’s From the Top is a special program celebrating Jewish contributions to classical music featuring concert pianist Lara Downes as our guest host. We’ll hear a 14-year-old share what it’s like to grow up in a Korean and Jewish household, a new piece by a Jewish-American teenage composer gets its broadcast debut, and a spectacular 18-year-old clarinetist performs a movement from Leonard Bernstein’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano.

Cellist Sarah Kave, 14, from Tarzana, CA performing: III. Jewish Song from “From Jewish Life” for Cello and Piano by Ernest Bloch (1880-1959), with Lara Downes, piano.

Violinist Takumi Taguchi, 17, from Shoreline, WA performing: Figaro Variations on Rossini’s ‘Barber of Seville’ by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1895-1968), edited by Jascha Heifetz, with Lara Downes, piano.

Pianist Helen Bryant, 17, from Waleska, GA performing - I. Intermezzo and II. Mazurka from Arabesques for Piano by Alexandre Tansman (1897-1986)

Composer Benjamin Beckman, 18, from Los Angeles, CA presents his composition “Three Views” for Piano Quartet, performed by violinist Takumi Taguchi; violist Jackie Liu, 15; cellist Sarah Kave; and pianist Ben Beckman.

Clarinetist Javier Morales Martinez, 18, from Los Angeles, CA performing: II. Andantino - Vivace e leggiero from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), with Lara Downes, piano.

“Somewhere” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Lara Downes performed by Lara Downes, piano; Takumi Taguchi, violin, Jackie Liu, viola; Sarah Kave, cello, Javier Morales Martinez, clarinet, Ben Beckman, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:06 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 János Starker, cello Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies RCA 68027 25:21

19:31:02 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 Op 50 Stanley Drucker, clarinet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein CBS 44708 33:14

20:06:50 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin State Orchestra Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4794899 50:48

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magnus — Matthew Holm, marimba (CCG 10-07-18) 13:55

Stephen Stanziano: Suite for Flute and Guitar — Linda White, flute; Robert Gruca, guitar (CCG 10-07-18) 14:48

Sebastian Birch: Suite for Flute Quartet — Diane Rechner, Elizabeth Root, flute; Meghan Naxer, alto flute; Carrie Heavrin, bass flute (CCG 10-07-18) 12:56

Jack Gallagher: Intimations of Finzi — Nancy Garlick, clarinet; Content Sablinsky, piano (private CD) 9:22

21:54:04 Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 Kenneth Sillito, violin Chandos 8771 6:15

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, What Hospitals Are Getting Wrong and How We Can Fix It with Akrahm Boutros, MD; President and CEO: The MetroHealth System

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:23 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:04:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:10:21 Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:48

23:16:02 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:45

23:20:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:14

23:28:01 Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304 8:50

23:37:54 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

23:42:41 Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 10:50

23:53:32 Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:46

23:59:01 Emmanuel Chabrier: Feuillet d'album Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 2:02