WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Daniel Barenboim

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

R. Wagner: Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Ralph Vaughan-Williams:The Wasps (excerpt) Sir Mark Elder, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Valery Gergiev; Alan Gilbert (Petrushka); Soloist: ALEXANDER TIMCHENKO, tenor, DMITRY VOROPAEV, tenor, ILYA BANNIK, bass, ANDREI SEROV, bass/baritone; ALEC BALDWIN: Narrator; MATT CAVENAUGH: Soldier; DANIEL DAVIS: Devil

Igor Stravinsky: Renard

Igor Stravinsky: A Soldier’s Tale

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Stile Antico: Tenebrae Responsories - In the first of three programs with this celebrated group, we share the profound and moving Holy Week settings by Thomas Luis de Victoria

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:39 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

06:07:24 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

06:15:34 Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux Voces8 Decca 22601 4:22

06:20:37 Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:04

06:26:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 BWV 829 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 1:58

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

06:57:55 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Gavotte Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 0:54

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Twin Cities Trackers - Revisting some engaging mechanical-instruments in Minneapolis-Saint Paul neighborhoods

PETER PLANYAVSKY: Toccata alla Rumba. GERALD NEAR: Triptych of Fugues Carla Edwards (2004 Fisk/Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Shoreview) PD Archive (r. 6/24/2008)

MARIE-BERNADETTE DUFOURCET: Improvisation Marie-Bernadette Dufourcet (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul) PD Archive (r. 6/26/2008)

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH (trans.): Concerto in d, BWV 596 (after Vivaldi Opus 3, no. 11). DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Ciacona in e, BuxWV 160 Julia Brown (1977 Casavant/Maternity of Mary Church, Saint Paul) PD Archive (r. 6/24/2008)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: It’s A June Birthday Bash - On this edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll celebrate notable composer birthdays as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ music by Elgar, Stainer, and Distler, among other works. Join us for the party!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: June Brides

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata BWV 202: “Weichet nur Elly Ameling, soprano; Collegeum Aureum (Quintessence 2704 LP) 7:01

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces op. 65 no.6: “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” Andre Gavrilov, piano (DG 437 522 CD) 5:15

Felix Mendelssohn: Songs Without Words, op. 67 No.4: “The Bee’s Wedding” John O’Conor, piano (Telarc 80391 CD) 1:57

Marco Uccelini: The Marriage of the Hen and the Cuckoo Rheinisches Bach-Collegium (cpo 999083 CD) 3:16

André Danican Philidor: Fat Kate’s Wedding: Selections Marie Ange Petit, baroque percussion; London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin (Harmonia Mundi 907122 CD) 6:30

Camille Saint Saëns: Wedding Cake Op. 76 David Owen Norris, piano; I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky (Chandos 9246 CD) 6:13

William Corkline/Christopher Marlowe: “Come live with me and be my Love” James Bowman, counter-tenor; James Tyler, lute (DG Archiv 2533407 LP) 3:03

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Finale to Act III Cesare Siepi, bass; Alfred Poell, baritone; Chorus of the Vienna Opera; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 5:38

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony: Finale New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein (Columbia 7261 LP) 8:10

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:01:51 George Frideric Handel: Semele: Where'er you walk Bryn Terfel, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras DeutGram 453480 4:33

10:08:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 3 BWV 1054 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 16:06

10:27:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 18:07

10:47:30 Michael Praetorius: Missa gantz Teudsch: Gloria Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 4795448 7:33

10:56:18 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 9 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 2:44

10:59:54 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 14:10

11:16:09 Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus Nancy Argenta, soprano English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423386 22:17

11:41:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

11:49:13 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale Op 4 # 5 Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

11:56:44 Pietro Lappi: Canzon "La Seraphina" Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 2:05

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, cond; Soloist: Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Charles Wuorinen: Sudden Changes

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, Opus 26

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd - Made in America

Eric Wolfgang Korngold - Violin concerto - Nicola Benedetti, violin, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Aaron Jay Kernis - Invisible Mosaic III - Jerry Hou, conductor

John Williams - Schindler’s List - Nicola Benedetti, violin, Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:26 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60073 15:27

15:16:45 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 12:52

15:31:59 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

15:50:27 Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 4:55

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

JENNIFER HIGDON: “blue cathedral”

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: “Iberia”

JOSEPH HAYDN: “Te Deum for Empress Maria Therese”

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Five Mystical Songs

17:47:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 9:09

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 -

From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving story from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

19:26:12 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 38:16

20:06:25 Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 Op 55 BBC Philharmonic George Hurst Naxos 550634 49:18

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello) Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

21:56:12 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts Edward Tarr Brass Ensemble Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 2:19

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Breaking Down the State Budget; John R Corlett; Center for Community Solutions. Alesha Washington; Greater Cleveland Partnership

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

23:07:15 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:13:20 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:06

23:18:13 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:23:08 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 10:08

23:33:17 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

23:38:43 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:43:11 Franz Strauss: Nocturno Op 7 Peter Landgren, horn Elan 82260 6:50

23:50:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 4:58

23:55:38 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33