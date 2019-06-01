WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:29 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto H 439 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 7:35

00:09:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 # 4 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414 23:03

00:32:28 Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina Chanticleer Warner 574272 5:50

00:39:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Scène Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 3:07

00:45:06 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

01:16:16 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Sonata No. 1 Op 75 Midori, violin Sony 89699 21:29

01:38:30 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

01:46:43 Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners Joshua Rifkin, piano EMI 64668 4:07

01:52:34 Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno Op 70 # 1 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 7:20

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1: Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:33

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano: Movement 3 Stas Chernyshev, clarinet; Eliran Avni, piano; Brendan Speltz, violin

Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson, SC Music: 7:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F major, op. 135 St. Lawrence String Quartet South Carolina Public Radio and Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:19

Ben Hippen: American Nocturne Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra, Lviv National Philharmonie, Ukraine Music: 13:24

Kurt Weill: Walt Whitman Cycle: O Captain! My Captain! Steven Kimbrough, Baritone; Dalton Baldwin, Piano Album: This Is The Life Arabesque 6579 Music: 4:30

Carlo Farina: Capriccio Stravagante Soovin Kim, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang & Pierre Lapointe, violas; Brook Speltz, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Gilbert Kalish, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:40

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81: Movements 3 & 4 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano; Jeff Thayer, violin, Ling Ling Huang, violin, Abhijit Sengupta, viola, Jennifer Humphreys, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:18

Steven Sametz: Not an End of Loving: We Two Boys Together Clinging Chanticleer; Matthew Oltman, Music Director Album: Chanticleer by Request Chanticleer Records 2284 Music: 3:06

Brian Prechtl: Grand is the Seen Brian Prechtl, percussion; Edward Stephan, percussion; John Kinzie, percussion; Michael Mulcahy, narrator Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:00

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:22 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:25

04:25:52 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:07

04:36:23 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 3:08

04:40:32 Cyril Scott: Lotus Land Op 47 # 1 Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 5:05

04:47:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano Vienna Symphony Carlo Maria Giulini DeutGram 4796018 37:58

05:28:12 Paul Ben-Haim: Psalm from Symphony No. 1 Israel & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestras Zubin Mehta Sony 45968 8:54

05:38:32 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

05:48:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Minuet Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 4:16

05:54:02 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 116 # 4 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 5:36

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus DOR-90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch International 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends) Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 8557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen, Op. 132 Lebhaft, sehr markiert Jurg Dahler, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Francois Benda, clarinet Album: Fairy Tales Without Words Genuin Music: 4:38

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 12:36

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 6:51

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau Soir Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world") Jeremy Denk, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 24:01

Joseph Jongen: Danse Lente Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Album: Medieval Dances for Flute and Harp Cantilena 66034 Music: 4:16

Nikolai Medtner: Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 5: Movements 3 & 4 Aleksandra Kasman, piano Southeastern piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC Music: 16:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F major for oboe and strings, K.370 Frisson Ensemble; Tom Gallant, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 13:30

Joseph Jongen: Two Pieces for Four Cellos David Garrett, cello; Thalia Moore, cello; Janet Steinberg, cello; Amy Leung, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:55

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:38 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

10:10:55 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

10:29:58 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich DeutGram 4795448 19:58

10:51:03 Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso Combattimento Consort Olympia 342 7:20

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Joseph Haydn’s Life ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:01 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 H 16:40 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 11:57

11:20:43 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

11:52:29 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 28 Op 41 # 3 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79452 1:45

11:54:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 1:31

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 -

From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving story from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:00:57 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

13:12:24 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

13:28:46 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

13:49:41 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 30:21

14:22:48 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 11:15

14:35:35 Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 423608 14:58

14:51:59 Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza Op 28 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 5:58

15:02:53 Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 Op 12 NDR Symphony Orchestra Jörg-Peter Weigle CPO 999746 35:07

15:39:53 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 12:49

15:53:40 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 7:02

16:02:10 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

16:19:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 K 310 Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 18:12

16:39:10 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

16:52:10 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Television Musicals (Part 2)

On tap are Frank Sinatra in "Our Town," shows by Richard Rodgers and his daughter Mary, Stephen Sondheim's "Evening Primrose" and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:24 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh Overture from Peter Pan Orchestra Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:02:15 00:03:52 Cole Porter Come to the Supermarket in Old Peking Cyril Ritchard Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:05:59 00:02:13 Cole Porter I Adore You Sal Mineo, Anna Mara Alberghetti Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48205

18:08:21 00:04:01 Alec Wilder-William Engvick Evening Song Barbara Cook Hansel and Gretel --TV Cast Sepia Sepia1125

18:13:00 00:03:12 James Van Heusan-Sammy Cahn Our Town Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol C2-94777

18:16:10 00:02:38 James Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Love and Marriage Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra: The Capitol Years Capitol C2-94777

18:19:39 00:02:57 Richard Rodgers Velvet Paws Norman Wisdom Androcles and the Lion -- TV Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:23:28 00:04:59 Richard Rodgers Strangers Inga Swenson, John Cullum Androcles and the Lion -- TV Cast Masterworks B'way 88843-05260

18:29:23 00:03:09 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Gentlemen of Breeding Hugh O'Brien Feathertop -- TV Cast Mars LB2931

18:32:47 00:02:56 Mary Rodgers-Martin Charnin Perfect Strangers Jane Powell, Hugh O'Brien Feathertop -- TV Cast Mars LB2931

18:36:39 00:01:59 Burton Lane-Dorothy Fields I'll Buy It Jo Stafford Junior Miss -- Jo Stafford Columbia EP1263

18:38:37 00:02:12 BurtonLane-Dorothy Fields Happy Heart Jo Stafford Junior Miss -- Jo Stafford Columbia EP1263

1841:19 00:05:37 Stephen Sondheim Take Me to the World Anthony Perkins, Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94255-2

18:47:48 00:00:57 Matthew Gerrard-Robbie Nevill Start of Something New Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens High School Musical -- TV Cast Disney 050086142675

18:49:20 00:02:36 Moose Charlap-Carolyn Leigh I'm Flying Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:52:16 00:00:44 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Stephen Sondheim Filler: I Remember Sky Charmian Carr Stephen Sondheim: the Story So Far Masterworks B'way 82796-94255-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:51 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' S 122 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

19:17:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 38:51

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Massimo La Rosa, trombone Lakewood Residency concert of May 24, 2014

Richard Strauss: Don Juan

Ferdinand David: Trombone Concertino in E-Flat

Johann Strauss Jr.: From the Mountains Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Ritter Pazman Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr.: Die Fledermaus Overture

21:22:34 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 Op 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:37

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Excerpts from Dr. Demento’s 20 th and 30 th Anniversary collections…Lily Tomlin: Mrs. Judith Beasley; Strike: Dr. Dacey

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:43 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:06:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 6:50

23:13:18 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 3:49

23:18:56 Thomas Morley: Response Pavin Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 3:56

23:22:52 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:30:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:38

23:41:07 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 5:05

23:46:13 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 5:34

23:51:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:55

23:56:15 Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 3:11