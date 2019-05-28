WCLV Program Guide 05-28-2019

Tuesday May 28

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 (1797)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Arthur Honegger: Concerto da camera (1948)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Mary Kouyoumdjian: Aghavni (2009)

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Hymn To the Fallen Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square; Craig Jessop, conductor Album: Showtime! Music of Broadway and Hollywood Mormon Tabernacle Choir 4973811 Music: 5:59

John Philip Sousa (arr. Keith Brion): The Honored Dead Funeral March Royal Swedish Navy Band; Keith Brion, conductor Album: John Philip Sousa: Music for Wind Band Naxos 559691 Music: 4:18

Johannes Brahms: German Requiem: Movement 7 Blessed are the Dead Monteverdi Choir; Revolutionary and Romantic Orchestra; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor Album: Brahms: Ein Deutsches Requiem Philips 432140 Music: 9:35

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Selections from Nineteen American Folk Songs for Piano Virginia Eskin, piano Album: Music of Marion Bauer and Ruth Crawford Seeger Albany 297 Music: 9:26

John Duarte: Joan Baez Suite, Op. 144: Movements 2 & 6one? Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Journey To the New World Sony 45456 Music: 5:22

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor Album: He Got Game: The Music of Aaron Copland Sony 60593 Music: 3:18

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace (2003) Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Naxos 559722 Music: 3:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN Album: The Frederic Chopin Society (Live) MPR 091108 Music: 4:23

Franz Schubert: Introduction & Variations on "Trockne Blumen" for Flute and Piano Demarre McGill, flute; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:51

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:56

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 2 Summer Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, French horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 7:09

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)

Bruce Broughton: E-Flat Five Ways (2010)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme (1972)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5 (1739)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' (1880)

Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 (1773)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 2 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 (1809)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)

Sir George Dyson: Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare (1920)

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End Credits (2007)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 5 (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 (1710)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 (1811)

Jean Sibelius: Overture (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Johann Strauss Jr: Emperor Waltz (1888)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop (1941)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Two Waltzes from (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 (1791)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: Woodwind Quintet, Op. 43: 2. Menuet Susan Rotholz, flute; Elaine Douvas, oboe; Joaquin Valdepenas, clarinet; Stefanie Przybylska, bassoon; Robin Graham, horn

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet Courtney Hershey Bress, harp; Claude Sim, violin; Monique Mead, violin; Karen Dirks, viola; David Hardy, cello; Demarre McGill, flute Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavillion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, Op. 15, D. 760, "Wanderer" Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo, Atherton, CA

Franz Schubert (arr. Dan Graser): Quartettsatz in C Minor, D. 703 Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Rockport Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Carl Nielsen: Overture to An Imaginary Journey to the Faroe Islands Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra; Kristjan Järvi, conductor Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, Philharmonic Concert Hall, Warsaw, Poland

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije Suite: Romance Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andre Previn, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66: Movement 4 Emily Daggett Smith, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Manchester Music Festival, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Jose Mauricio Nunes Garcia: Gloria in excelsis Associacao de Canto Coral & Camerata de Rio Janeiro; Carlos Alberto Figueiredo, conductor

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in D (1778)

Jerry Goldsmith: Masada: Main Themes (1981)

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale (1908)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 (1780)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo (1894)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph' (1849)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 'In Autumn' (1878)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Fantasy (1828)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 (1750)

Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.11 after Corelli (1726)

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings (1720)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931)

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece "Ode to Spring" (1857)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

John Field: Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1816)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 (1835)

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay (1937)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

Gaspar Fernandes: Lullaby 'Hush dear little baby' (1600)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1637)