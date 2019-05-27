WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2019

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live - recorded Friday 4/12 Severance Hall; Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Robert Spano, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

01:36:06 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes Vienna Philharmonic André Previn DeutGram 437790 23:42

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:46 Arturo Marquez: Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classic 61

02:10:40 Astor Piazzolla: Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano Clarinet Classic 61

02:17:43 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gramophone 000983702

02:30:59 Reynaldo Hahn: Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:33:23 Reynaldo Hahn: L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:37:11 Reynaldo Hahn: To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano Deutsche Grammophon 0602527598

02:41:32 Reynaldo Hahn: Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman Music & Arts Programs 649

03:00:56 Adolfo Mejia: Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica Alca n/a

03:14:55 Emilio Murillo: Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:07:42 Emilio Murillo: Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano Banco de la Republica 958664085X

03:10:33 Emilio Murillo: El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple Vibra Music 2522001108

03:20:01 Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d, Op. 70 Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:31 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

04:42:43 David Diamond: This Sacred Ground Erich Parce, baritone Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

05:00:21 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

05:37:07 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

05:57:34 John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 46709 2:25

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

06:00:41 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

06:07:19 Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:52

06:13:18 Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:04

06:18:07 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

06:30:52 George M Cohan: Over There Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 1:05

06:33:28 Morton Gould: American Salute National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24

06:38:59 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:02:47 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

07:12:47 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 4:05

07:20:36 John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 24:30

07:47:17 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

07:51:48 John Williams: Midway: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:10

07:55:59 John Williams: 1941: March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

08:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

08:02:21 James Hewitt: New Federal Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

08:13:41 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:23

08:23:49 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2 Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:45

08:36:58 Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled Banner' St Louis Symphony Chorus St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 6:09

08:45:36 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

09:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

09:02:03 Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

09:05:32 Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

09:08:48 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Guadalcanal March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:08

09:12:09 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

09:17:05 Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird Mark O'Connor, violin London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Sony 61679 20:21

09:39:11 Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

09:59:27 Karl King: March 'Voice of America' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna

10:03:02 Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 6:51

10:11:50 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

10:32:10 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

10:56:23 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:06

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills

11:02:18 Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:36

11:07:55 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

11:15:58 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

11:22:09 John Williams: The Reivers Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

11:43:24 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

11:51:46 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 9:13

12:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

12:02:36 Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody Op 47 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Alun Francis CPO 999308 14:32

12:20:13 Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

12:23:33 Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:11

12:25:44 Traditional: The Water is Wide Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:49

12:29:34 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:23

12:35:35 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

13:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad

13:01:00 Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' Dallas Symphony Donald Johanos Vox 112 8:50

13:12:50 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite Op 98b Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 90723 22:28

13:37:18 Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' Op 102 Joseph Evans, tenor Berlin Radio Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 60297 20:22

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Williams: Hymn To the Fallen Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square; Craig Jessop, conductor Album: Showtime! Music of Broadway and Hollywood Mormon Tabernacle Choir 4973811 Music: 5:59

John Philip Sousa (arr. Keith Brion): The Honored Dead Funeral March Royal Swedish Navy Band; Keith Brion, conductor Album: John Philip Sousa: Music for Wind Band Naxos 559691 Music: 4:18

Johannes Brahms: German Requiem: Movement 7 Blessed are the Dead Monteverdi Choir; Revolutionary and Romantic Orchestra; John Eliot Gardiner, conductor Album: Brahms: Ein Deutsches Requiem Philips 432140 Music: 9:35

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Selections from Nineteen American Folk Songs for Piano Virginia Eskin, piano Album: Music of Marion Bauer and Ruth Crawford Seeger Albany 297 Music: 9:26

John Duarte: Joan Baez Suite, Op. 144: Movements 2 & 6one? Sharon Isbin, guitar Album: Journey To the New World Sony 45456 Music: 5:22

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor Album: He Got Game: The Music of Aaron Copland Sony 60593 Music: 3:18

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace (2003) Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Naxos 559722 Music: 3:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN Album: The Frederic Chopin Society (Live) MPR 091108 Music: 4:23

Franz Schubert: Introduction & Variations on "Trockne Blumen" for Flute and Piano Demarre McGill, flute; Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:51

Astor Piazzolla: Tangazo Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 14:56

John Stevens: Seasons: Movement 2 Summer Tom Hooten, trumpet; Jennifer Marotta, trumpet; Gail Williams, French horn; Michael Mulcahy, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba The Hunter Hereford Ranch, Moose, WY Music: 7:09

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

18:00 MEMORIAL DAY with Jim Mehrling

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:14 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

19:24:05 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:50 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

20:22:02 Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings Op 63 do.gma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 16:13

20:40:10 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 19:11

21:02:58 Aaron Copland: Music for Movies St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

21:19:30 George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 4:55

21:26:36 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:16

21:36:27 Howard Hanson: Serenade for Flute, Harp & Strings Op 35 Sean Gabriel, flute Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 6:13

21:44:56 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

22:25:07 Morton Gould: Interplay Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 15:39

22:43:59 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:40 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:04

23:04:43 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

23:10:30 John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings Paul Edmund-Davies, flute I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80421 8:06

23:19:50 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland AmerChorCl 122 5:30

23:25:11 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:36:12 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:34

23:39:24 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

23:45:47 William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 7:08

23:52:55 Duke Ellington: Melancholia Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:49

23:56:09 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10