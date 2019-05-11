WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:38 Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces Op 119 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:38

00:15:27 Antonín Dvorák: Terzetto Op 74 Arnaud Sussmann, violin CMS Studio 82503 17:22

00:34:07 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 69282 4:37

00:39:54 Toru Takemitsu: Air Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 5:51

00:48:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 33:59

01:26:34 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound Concerto Roderick Elms, piano Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 13:15

01:40:58 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:27

01:52:08 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 463179 4:34

01:57:47 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:07

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois in B Minor, Op. 2 Elena Urioste, violin; Tom Poster, piano Album: Estrellita- Miniatures for violin BIS Records 2428 Music: 4:27

Michael Brown: Reflections (2016) for Piano Trio Michael Brown, piano; Elena Urioste, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:43

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op.44 Selected Movements Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 25:09

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade for String Quartet Orion String Quartet Franklin College Chamber Music Series The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 07:08

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata in D Minor Movement 1 Prologue Harriet Krijgh, cello; Kamilla Isanbaeva, piano Album: The French Album Capriccio Records 5131 Music: 4:31

Anton Garcia Abril: Tres piezas amantinas, Movement 2 (2005) Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, Montana Concert Record Date: 6/25/2016 Music: 5:53

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor (selected movements) Harriet Krijgh, cello Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~25:58

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 5 in D Minor (after Scarlatti) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Jonathan Cohen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:02

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 23:35

04:24:46 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

04:33:34 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 4:43

04:39:27 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:29

04:49:02 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

05:18:54 Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 30 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 22:22

05:43:02 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

05:49:55 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 6:45

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonio Bazzini: The Dance of the Goblins (La ronde des Lutins) Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Album: Introducing Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite Conducting Fellows from Aspen Conducting Academy Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 21:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kelly Ferjutz from Cleveland, OH Music: 11:42

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454 Movement 2 Andante Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Emily Cooley: Street Haunting Shannon Lee, violin; Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong, viola; Jean Kim, cello Curtis Institute of Music, Field Concert Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA Music: 11:40

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 29 in G major, Hob. III:41, Op. 33, No. 5 Schumann Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Rose Studio, New York, NY Music: 17:07

Aleksandra Vrebalov: My Desert, My Rose Sybarite5 88.7 KCME, ENT Center for the Arts, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 6:34

Ludwig van Beethoven: Triple Concerto: Movements 2 & 3 Orion Weiss, piano; Ruggero Allifranchini, violin; Julie Albers, cello; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:10

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:25 Irving Berlin: Blue Skies Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 3:20

10:07:31 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 6:57

10:16:20 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

10:34:44 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 10:42

10:47:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lacrimosa from Requiem K 626 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw Sony 86793 4:05

10:53:29 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:20

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Life of Verdi - CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:47 Irving Berlin: God Bless America Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:13

11:12:17 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

11:28:25 Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 9:04

11:40:47 Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 13:36

11:56:13 Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud Gil Shaham, violin Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 449923 3:03

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 15, 2019 - From the Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts, this week’s From the Top features a cast made up entirely by students of the renowned high school. Film and television actor Damon Gupton is our guest host and sets the stage for a young tubist who performs a virtuosic concerto backed by the full orchestra, a group of seven percussionists perform the aptly titled work “Shared Space”, and a 17-year-old cellist passionately performs a beautiful work by Tchaikovsky

JunMing Wen, 17, tuba performs I. Prelude. Allegro moderato from the Tuba Concerto by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Selections from Swan Lake, Op. 20 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), conducted by guest host, Damon Gupton

Esther Chae, 17, cello performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Michelle Cann, piano

Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble performs “Shared Space” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983)

The Interlochen Arts Academy Percussion Ensemble’s appearance on From the Top Show 368 is supported by Associated Chamber Music Players (ACMP).

Luis Marquez Teruel, 17, bassoon performs II. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921), with Michelle Cann, piano

The Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra performs Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez (b.1950), conducted by Dr. Leslie B. Dunner

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK (season finale)

Francis Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmélites

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress

16:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:22:40 Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 6:33

16:33:21 William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 10:12

16:47:21 Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 Op 55 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 4:16

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt.1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:55

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 8:21

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:18

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:51

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:40

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:38

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 10:20

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:44

17:58:06 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 # 4 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:10

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Least Likely to Succeed - Our hall of fame devoted to actors who played starring roles in musicals without any real experience in the field: Harrison and Preston, of course, but also some surprises -- two Anthony’s (Quinn and Perkins), Vivien Leigh, Julie Harris, Katharine Hepburn and (gasp!) Lee Marvin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:39 Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant Op 22 Boris Krajn², piano Prague Chamber Orchestra Ivan Parík Supraphon 3868 13:23

19:20:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 London Symphony Claudio Abbado Decca 4785437 36:30

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Katia Labeque, piano; Marielle Labeque, piano - live from Severance Hall

Detlev Glanert: Distant Land (US premiere)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Two Pianos (TCO premiere)

Bedrich Smetana: Three Selections from Má vlast: Vyšehrad, The Moldau, and Sárka

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Music Teacher…Stan Freberg: John and Marsha, a Dear John letter…Richard Howland-Bolton: Don’t Confuse the Wii

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:07 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350 4:56

23:06:37 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:44

23:12:22 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 3:42

23:17:23 Randall Thompson: Alleluia Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

23:23:03 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 10:01

23:33:05 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:36:46 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:41:14 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla Vicente Coves, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 6:19

23:47:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 8:09

23:56:22 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55