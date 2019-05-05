WCLV Program Guide 05-05-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies. Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Robert Chen, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to Don Giovanni, K. 527

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21--Fritz Reiner, conductor

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes (excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Jaap van Zweden; Zubin Mehta, Leonard Bernstein; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture--Zubin Mehta, conductor

Aaron Copland: Danzon Cubano--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three more Ricercar - Musical illustrations for a 16th century treatise on ornamentation, harpsichord works of Scheidt and Scheidemann, and wind and hunting horn music by Telemann

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm (1953)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930 )

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

06:15:09 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Past Masters - Recalling famous and forgotten names from the past who still engage us with their unique talents

PAUL MANZ: Praise to the Lord, the Almighty Festival Brass; David Cherwien (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Mount Olive 3602

PAUL MANZ: Improvisation on St. Anne Paul Manz (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Mount Olive 2021

JEAN GUILLOU: The Inflamed Soul, fr Hyperion Jean Guillou (1989 van den Heuvel/St. Euscache, Paris, France) Dorian 90134

MAX REGER: Fantasy, Wachet auf, Op. 52, no. 2 Heinz Wunderlich (1960 Kemper/St. Jacobi Church, Hamburg, Germany) Signum 2600

We celebrate the centenaries of Paul Manz (b. 5/10/1919) and Heinz Wunderlich (4/25/1919), and lament the passing of Jean Guillou (d. 1/26/2019)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the birthdays of four “May” composers – Sweelinck, Brahms, Fauré, and Monteverdi. Join Peter DuBois for the party!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Blowing cool – homage to the flute

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in E-flat Major BWV 1031: Allegro Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, harpsichord; Jean Huchot, cello (Epic 145 LP) 4:12

Josef Bodin de Boismortier: Concerto for 5 flutes in D major Op.15 No.3 Jean-Pierre Rampal, Samuel Baron, Harold Bennett, Lois Schaefer, Paula Robison, flutes (Connoisseur Society 362 LP) 7:29

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Flute and strings “Il gardellino” Kathie Stewart, traverso flute; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (AF20-05 CD) 9:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute, Harp & Orchestra: Andantino Susan Palma, flute; Nancy Allen, harp; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 100009 CD) 7:43

Claude Debussy: Syrinx Joshua Smith, flute (Telarc 80694 CD) 2:27

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Sharon Bezaly, flute; Residence Orchestra of the Hague/Neeme Järvi (BIS 1679 CD) 7:07

Claude Bolling: Music from Suite for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace Sir James Galway, flute; Tiempo Libre (RCA 32164 CD) 4:19

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov (arr. Kalevi Aho): Flight of the Bumblebee Sharon Bezaly, flute (BIS 1679 CD)1:02

09:58:30 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:24

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:39 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 5:02

10:10:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

10:30:51 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute RV 540 Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 12:03

10:45:51 George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata Op 5 # 4 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 12:58

10:59:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

11:21:29 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:15

11:38:22 Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying Chanticleer Warner 574272 1:10

11:41:17 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 12:18

11:54:42 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 119 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 5:14

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Soloists: Nadya Tichman, violin; Measha Breuggergosman, Mikaela Bennett, Kara Dugan, Kiva Dawson, Erin Moore, Peter Dugan

Charles Ives: From the Steeples and the Mountains

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question

Michael Tilson Thomas: Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind

Lou Harrison: Selections from Suite for Violin with American Gamelan

George Antheil: A Jazz Symphony

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3--Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:01:20 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

15:16:35 Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas Ola Gjeilo, piano Voces8 Decca 24646 5:15

15:24:28 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 18:50

15:44:58 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Mariinsky Theater Chorus Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 11:18

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Anton Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben

17:39:18 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 19:56

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2018 - From the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, this week’s From the Top features the winning ensemble of KDFC’s Local Vocals High School Choir Sing-Off and, at 120 singers, it’s the largest choir ever featured on the program. We meet a 17-year-old pianist with a moving story to tell about losing access to her beloved piano for financial reasons and how she overcame that situation ... and a young string quartet performs the rhapsodic first movement of Debussy’s string quartet in G major, Op. 10

Meraki Quartet, all 15 from Berkeley, California performing I. Animé et très décidé from String Quartet in G minor, Op.10 by Claude Debussy.

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Abigail Arkley, 17, piano from Bloomington, Minnesota performing: 1.Molto allegro from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op.64, “The Fire Sermon”, by Einojuhani Rautavaara

17-year-old cellist Woojin Nam, 17, cello from San Ramon, California performing: III. Andante from the Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op.19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Gunn High School Concert Choir from Palo Alto, California performing: “Tshotsholoza”, Traditional South African Song, adapted by Jeffrey L. Ames (b.1969) and Pilgrim's Hymn by Stephen Paulus

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performing: "Sea-Shell" by Carl Engel, arr. by Efrem Zimbalist, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 K 451 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:04

19:28:48 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 2 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 36:11

20:07:45 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 50:14

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Piano Sonata No. 3 (2017) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 20:33

Jeffrey Mumford: a focus further within (2011) Rhonda Rider, cello (MSR 1462) 4:41

Jeffrey Mumford: two short dances (2017) Igor Kalnin, violin; Rochelle Sennet, piano (Albany 1751) 6:28

NOYO Lab Group: Chaos Ensues; Salt; 33 Vertices (Rectangle); Slaughterplause NOYO Lab Group (private CD) 14:30

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:59:01 Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Sumaré Op 67/9 Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 1:41

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Designing Victory; Robert P Madison, FAIA

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:05 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 1:51

23:04:57 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:11:12 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:16:11 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:19:47 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 7:26

23:27:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:14

23:35:03 George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony Op 26 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9169 8:44

23:43:48 Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings Op 50 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 8:15

23:52:03 Will Todd: My Lord Has Come Voces8 Decca 22601 3:31

23:56:08 Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 3:25