WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:47 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:52

00:08:51 Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song Op 111 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 19:44

00:29:26 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

00:37:06 Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 4 Op 30 Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 8:18

00:46:52 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

01:24:49 Michael Torke: Ash Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 14:56

01:40:47 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 9:21

01:50:56 Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations William Appling, piano Albany 1163 4:46

01:56:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte BWV 1066 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 2:47

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for two violins & viola, Op. 12: Movement 1 Nancy Wu, violin; Carmen Abelson, violin; Brett Deubner, viola Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 4:34

Paul Dukas: La Peri Texas Festival Orchestra; Perry So, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 19:57

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35, for violin, viola and 2 cellos: Movement 2 Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Eric Byers, cello Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 13:14

George Walker: Sonata for Piano No. 3 Redi Llupa, piano George Walker 95th Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 09:29

Bela Bartok: Two Romanian Dances, Op. 8a, Sz 43: Allegro vivace György Sandor, piano Album: Bela Bartok Solo Piano Works, Vol. 2 Sony 68275 Music: 4:26

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2, Op. 73: Movements 3 & 4 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: BPO Live BRAHMS TCHAIKOVSKY Beau Fleuve Records 610708-095002 Music: 13:57

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet, Op. 80 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Steven Copes, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 18:43

Bela Bartok: Violin Sonata for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Tempo di ciaccona Timothy Kantor, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:40

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 440653 23:18

04:25:15 Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' Op 232 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:23

04:35:20 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 8:40

04:44:54 George Frideric Handel: Aria Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 439863 3:41

04:50:22 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 52192 29:13

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Paulo de Carvalho: Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas Warner Music Portugal 8256463074

06:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101

06:05:59 Darius Milhaud: Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

06:09:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 001687102

06:17:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI Classics 66948

06:26:44 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz EMI Classics 37681

07:00:43 Ruperto Chapí: Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:06:00 Jerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta Ica Classics 5087

07:12:43 Manuel Saumell: Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso Columna Musica 0002

07:26:23 Jacques Ibert: Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 92109

07:41:41 Evencio Castellanos: Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso Weilerstein Trio: Donald Weilerstein, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano Album: Dvorak Trios Koch 7657 Music: 4:25

Thomas Whitman: Soekia's Dance (world premiere) Mimi Stillman, flute; Kerri Ryan, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jonathan Jager from Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66 - 4. Finale: Allegro Appassionato Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:13 (excerpt as needed)

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet in G major for Strings, Op. 106: Movements 2-4 Emerson String Quartet UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 28:34

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in D minor, Op. 116, Nos. 1 & 7 Richard Goode, piano Album: Richard Goode Plays Brahms Nonesuch 79154 Music: 4:26

Maurice Greene: Overture No. 2 in G Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 5:55

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne for violin and piano Tessa Lark, violin; Andrew Armstrong, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 18:18

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34: Movements 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Dover Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 18:23

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

05:23:08 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra S 359/1 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:38

05:34:47 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24

05:46:54 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 Op 28 # 3 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 0:57

05:48:47 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

10:01:34 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:23

10:07:59 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

10:23:26 Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 6:38

10:34:12 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

10:55:15 John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:28

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What's an Opera? - CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:52 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

11:15:28 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 9:38

11:25:48 Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin London Symphony Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464 10:39

11:39:22 J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 3:24

11:43:56 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 9 # 5 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 9:05

11:54:56 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2018 - From the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, this week’s From the Top features the winning ensemble of KDFC’s Local Vocals High School Choir Sing-Off and, at 120 singers, it’s the largest choir ever featured on the program. We meet a 17-year-old pianist with a moving story to tell about losing access to her beloved piano for financial reasons and how she overcame that situation ... and a young string quartet performs the rhapsodic first movement of Debussy’s string quartet in G major, Op. 10

Meraki Quartet, all 15 from Berkeley, California performing I. Animé et très décidé from String Quartet in G minor, Op.10 by Claude Debussy.

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Abigail Arkley, 17, piano from Bloomington, Minnesota performing: 1.Molto allegro from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op.64, “The Fire Sermon”, by Einojuhani Rautavaara

17-year-old cellist Woojin Nam, 17, cello from San Ramon, California performing: III. Andante from the Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op.19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Gunn High School Concert Choir from Palo Alto, California performing: “Tshotsholoza”, Traditional South African Song, adapted by Jeffrey L. Ames (b.1969) and Pilgrim's Hymn by Stephen Paulus

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performing: "Sea-Shell" by Carl Engel, arr. by Efrem Zimbalist, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida

In what should be a highlight of the new season, soprano Anna Netrebko sings her first Met Aida, going toe-to-toe with mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as Amneris. Later in the season, a second star-studded cast takes over, with Sondra Radvanovsky and Olesya Petrova as the leading ladies. Tenors Aleksandrs Antonenko, Yonghoon Lee, and Jorge de León alternate as Radamès, and Nicola Luisotti and Plácido Domingo take the podium for the Met’s monumental production

16:15 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:14:18 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

16:28:02 Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto P 54 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 16:47

16:48:19 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 5:13

16:57:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies. Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1965 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "Man of La Mancha" on Broadway and "The Sound of Music" in Hollywood, plus eight other musicals with performances by Liza Minnelli, Tommy Steele, Barbara Harris and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

19:28:21 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 28:47

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 “Military”

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano & Male Chorus

21:54:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81b Richard King, horn Cleveland Orchestra Albany 1325 5:01

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Rock Island Line – Stan Freberg…Puttin on the Smile – Peter Sellers…Jan C. Snow: State Musical Instruments…Stuart McLean: In the Weeds

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18

23:08:18 Arvo Pärt: Summa Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harm Mundi 907182 6:22

23:14:40 Alexander Scriabin: Poème Op 32 # 1 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 2:56

23:19:17 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

23:23:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:46

23:33:06 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:53

23:42:09 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:46:25 Reynaldo Hahn: Caprice mélancolique Hüseyin Sermet, piano Valois 4658 3:44

23:50:07 Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:02

23:56:43 Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain Orchestra of the Mill Andrew Penny Lydian 18132 2:34