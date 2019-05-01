WCLV Program Guide 05-01-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:09 Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

00:15:14 Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 80 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 94180 25:43

00:42:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 5:20

00:49:19 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

00:57:05 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

01:29:36 Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 14:35

01:46:14 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' Op 367 Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

01:54:37 Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 Op 23 # 4 András Schiff, piano ECM 1806 4:06

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il Signor Bruschino Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees; Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283 Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:57 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:54

04:30:04 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

04:41:22 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:17

04:45:34 Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' Op 78 # 2 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 3:45

04:51:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 69506 35:31

05:30:54 Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 6:35

05:38:56 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363 8:45

05:47:58 Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 D 89 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:41

05:54:37 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

06:14:13 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 5:18

06:20:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

06:25:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:16

06:33:29 Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 2:16

06:39:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

06:51:59 Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:53

06:56:26 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Belle of Chicago' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:16

07:03:33 Coldplay: Viva la Vida Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36

07:10:29 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

07:23:51 David Lang: light moving Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 19103 2:48

07:28:46 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 6:10

07:40:47 Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra John Harle, saxophone Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 72109 10:04

07:53:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Ave Maria Op 2 # 2 The Sixteen Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:52

07:56:33 Billy Joel: Rootbeer Rag Rich Ridenour, piano Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Centaur 2433 2:53

08:07:52 Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

08:16:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 8:30

08:26:46 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

08:32:02 Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501 2:51

08:39:55 George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

08:50:00 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

08:56:53 Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38

09:04:57 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 18:45

09:26:45 John Williams: 1941: March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 4:16

09:34:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Foxtrot Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:54

09:38:57 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 6:00

09:46:39 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 4:45

09:53:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:23 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

10:03:20 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:28

10:08:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 14:36

10:24:23 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 7:13

10:33:38 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 3:02

10:40:14 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

10:49:02 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 1:36

10:52:34 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 24:09

11:18:23 Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 33 4:40

11:24:54 Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

11:42:57 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 3 Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

12:07:24 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:20:14 Béla Bartók: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Géza Anda, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ferenc Fricsay DeutGram 4796018 6:44

12:30:15 Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

12:41:29 Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

12:53:32 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

13:01:47 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

13:04:59 Don Gillis: Cotton Bowl from Symphony No. 10 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 1058 3:32

13:09:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet K 370 Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601 14:27

13:25:43 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Judith Blegen, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:12

13:32:44 Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Op 43 Itzhak Perlman, violin Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 4:31

13:40:56 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 5:16

13:48:13 Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:39

13:56:40 Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 3:16

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso Weilerstein Trio: Donald Weilerstein, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano Album: Dvorak Trios Koch 7657 Music: 4:25

Thomas Whitman: Soekia's Dance (world premiere) Mimi Stillman, flute; Kerri Ryan, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jonathan Jager from Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66 - 4. Finale: Allegro Appassionato Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:13 (excerpt as needed)

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet in G major for Strings, Op. 106: Movements 2-4 Emerson String Quartet UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 28:34

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941 Music: 4:32

Ernest Chausson: Chanson perpetuelle, Op. 37 Pacifica Quartet; Julian Martin, piano; Esther Heideman, soprano Aspen Music Festical and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:56

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 'Mishima' Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:42

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, Romantic: Movement 1 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 18:02

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:57 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 4:45

16:06:50 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:48

16:14:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

16:19:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare Ruben Drole, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:47

16:21:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:53

16:26:41 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

16:33:15 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 7:23

16:42:22 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

16:52:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 Op 23 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:10

16:57:56 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

17:04:37 Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 6:16

17:13:40 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

17:27:13 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

17:39:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 4:51

17:46:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 BWV 847 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 3:07

17:52:56 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:03 Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 12:20

18:22:51 Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 4:41

18:29:36 Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 4:35

18:35:50 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 17:39

18:54:43 Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 3:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:59 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 15:15

19:19:32 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite Op 57a Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61939 36:08

19:57:26 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:23

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Sayaka Shoji, violin

Toru Takemitsu: Waltz from The Face of Another

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta

Avner Dorman: Violin Concerto No. 3 ‘Still’ (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

György Ligeti: Concerto Romanesc CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 16:21

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2006 19:45

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: duets featuring sopranos Nicole Cabell and Alyson Cambridge

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:57

23:06:38 Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

23:11:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:17:39 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Netherlands Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 058 5:29

23:23:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:30:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 8:44

23:40:15 William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 3:34

23:43:49 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 17 Op 24 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 5:06

23:48:55 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:42

23:54:44 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:55

23:57:56 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 1:30