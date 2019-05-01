© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-01-2019

Published May 1, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:09  Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

00:15:14  Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 80   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 94180 25:43

00:42:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 4796922 5:20

00:49:19  Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

00:57:05  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107    London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

01:29:36  Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana     Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 14:35

01:46:14  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Waltzes 'Du und Du' Op 367    Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna Willi Boskovsky EMI 64108 6:29

01:54:37  Robert Schumann: Nachtstuck No. 4 Op 23 # 4 András Schiff, piano   ECM 1806 4:06

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il Signor Bruschino Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees; Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283  Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:57  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 25:54

04:30:04  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

04:41:22  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:17

04:45:34  Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 43 'Richte mich, Gott' Op 78 # 2 RIAS Chamber Chorus  Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 3:45

04:51:29  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 69506 35:31

05:30:54  Ola Gjeilo: Unicornis captivatur    Phoenix Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100 6:35

05:38:56  Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 415363 8:45

05:47:58  Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3  D 89  Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:41

05:54:37  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

06:14:13  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 5:18

06:20:04  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

06:25:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Sonata No. 15 Op 28   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:16

06:33:29  Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 2:16

06:39:58  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

06:51:59  Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:53

06:56:26  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Belle of Chicago'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:16

07:03:33  Coldplay: Viva la Vida    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 4:36

07:10:29  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

07:23:51  David Lang: light moving    Hilary Hahn, violin   DeutGram 19103 2:48

07:28:46  Percy Grainger: Colonial Song     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 6:10

07:40:47  Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra    John Harle, saxophone Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 72109 10:04

07:53:12  Sir Edward Elgar: Ave Maria Op 2 # 2 The Sixteen  Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:52

07:56:33  Billy Joel: Rootbeer Rag    Rich Ridenour, piano Grand Rapids Symphony John Varineau Centaur 2433 2:53

08:07:52  Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

08:16:31  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 8:30

08:26:46  Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

08:32:02  Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery    Richard Rodgers, piano   Harbinger 2501 2:51

08:39:55  George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture     Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

08:50:00  John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

08:56:53  Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight!     London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38

09:04:57  Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33   Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 18:45

09:27:50  John Williams: 1941: March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 4:16

09:34:31  Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Foxtrot     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 3:54

09:38:57  Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 6:00

09:46:39  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 4:45

09:53:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht'     Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:23  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31

10:03:20  Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 3:28

10:08:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano   Naxos 503293 14:36

10:24:23  Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61    San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 7:13

10:33:38  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 3:02

10:40:14  Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

10:49:02  Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 1:36

10:52:34  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 24:09

11:18:23  Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time'     Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 33 4:40

11:24:54  Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:15

11:42:57  Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3   3  Aulos Wind Quintet  Schwann 310011 13:55

12:07:24  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 359/2  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:20:14  Béla Bartók: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3    Géza Anda, piano Berlin Radio Symphony Ferenc Fricsay DeutGram 4796018 6:44

12:30:15  Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

12:41:29  Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78    Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

12:53:32  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

13:01:47  Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay'    Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

13:04:59  Don Gillis: Cotton Bowl from Symphony No. 10     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 1058 3:32

13:09:41  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet  K 370  Boston Sym Chamber Players  BSO Clas 601 14:27

13:25:43  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Judith Blegen, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:12

13:32:44  Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella Op 43   Itzhak Perlman, violin Abbey Road Ensemble Lawrence Foster EMI 55475 4:31

13:40:56  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 5:16

13:48:13  Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 7:39

13:56:40  Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 425862 3:16

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Trio in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky" Movement 6 Lento maestoso Weilerstein Trio: Donald Weilerstein, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, piano Album: Dvorak Trios Koch 7657 Music: 4:25

Thomas Whitman: Soekia's Dance (world premiere) Mimi Stillman, flute; Kerri Ryan, viola; Bridget Kibbey, harp Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 6:51

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jonathan Jager from Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66 - 4. Finale: Allegro Appassionato Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:13 (excerpt as needed)

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet in G major for Strings, Op. 106: Movements 2-4 Emerson String Quartet UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 28:34

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941 Music: 4:32

Ernest Chausson: Chanson perpetuelle, Op. 37 Pacifica Quartet; Julian Martin, piano; Esther Heideman, soprano Aspen Music Festical and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:56

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 'Mishima' Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:42

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, Romantic: Movement 1 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 18:02

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:57  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio Op 114   Afendi Yusuf, clarinet   Steinway 30109 4:45

16:06:50  Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 4:48

16:14:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

16:19:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Se vuol ballare    Ruben Drole, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:47

16:21:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete    Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:53

16:29:04  Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34    Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

16:33:15  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65    Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 7:23

16:42:22  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

16:52:12  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 Op 23 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 3:10

16:57:56  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:22

17:04:37  Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 6:16

17:13:40  Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89   Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

17:27:13  Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30    St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

17:39:54  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande  BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano   Steinway 30001 4:51

17:46:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2  BWV 847 Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 12504 3:07

17:52:56  Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes'     Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:03  Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata    Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30109 12:20

18:22:51  Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 4:41

18:29:36  Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65    La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 4:35

18:35:50  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 17:39

18:54:43  Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 3:41

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:59  Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 15:15

19:19:32  Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite Op 57a    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61939 36:08

19:57:26  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 11     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:23

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Sayaka Shoji, violin

Toru Takemitsu: Waltz from The Face of Another

Francis Poulenc: Sinfonietta

Avner Dorman: Violin Concerto No. 3 ‘Still’ (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 15:31

György Ligeti: Concerto Romanesc CityMusic Cleveland Ryan McAdams CityMusic 2011 16:21

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2006 19:45

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: duets featuring sopranos Nicole Cabell and Alyson Cambridge

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2  Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:57

23:06:38  Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'    St. Olaf Choir  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

23:11:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande  BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:17:39  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches     Netherlands Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg PentaTone 058 5:29

23:23:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19  K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:30:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50   David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 8:44

23:40:15  William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet  Koch Intl 7192 3:34

23:43:49  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 17 Op 24 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 5:06

23:48:55  Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 4:42

23:54:44  Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 2:55

23:57:56  Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep    Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 1:30

 

 