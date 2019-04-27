WCLV Progarm Guide 04-27-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

00:17:09 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

00:31:19 Hugo Wolf: Mörike Lieder: Auf ein altes Bild Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 2:23

00:35:54 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:29

00:45:58 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 27:54

01:17:46 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 H 16:43 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 89363 12:55

01:31:55 Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets Op 69 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 18:31

01:51:17 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

01:53:46 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 118 # 6 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 5:02

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla balata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:29

Henri Tomasi: Trombone Concerto Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 16:26

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:26

Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No.5 Op 53 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:20

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 No 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss Nocturno for Horn Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 6:06

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor (excerpt) Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 7:24

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:14 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Op 129 János Starker, cello Bamberg Symphony Dennis Russell Davies RCA 68027 25:21

04:27:53 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

04:40:07 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 4:18

04:45:32 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:51

04:50:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 Op 40 London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 36:21

05:31:17 Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' Op 9 City of Granada Orchestra Josep Pons Harm Mundi 901808 8:45

05:41:48 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:32

05:53:12 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture Orch of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli Decca 4785437 2:51

05:57:06 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101 1:54

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano: El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

07:21:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez: Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Ernö Dohnányi: Sextet in C Major for Winds, Strings, and Piano, Op. 37 Movement 2-4 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Kevin Rivard, horn; Bella Hristova, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 18:18

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY Music: 7:33

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine - III Anime Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Ravel: L'oeuvre Pour Piano Seul / Jean-Yves Thibaudet Decca 433515 Music: 3:37 (excerpt)

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor Edgar Meyer, Double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:52

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99:Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:27

Claude Debussy: Sonata for flute, Viola and Harp Demarre McGill, flute; Matthew Lipman, viola; Valerie Muzzolini, harp Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue No. 6 in d minor from Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, BWV 875 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 3:21

Charlie Parker (arr. Stephen Prutsman) Ornithology Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 1:51

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue Nov. 15 in G Major from Well-Tempered Clavier Book II, BWV 884 Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 2:31

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77: Movements 2-3 Vadim Gluzman, violin; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 16:12

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:20 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:46

10:07:30 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 1:23

10:10:17 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

10:19:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 14:02

10:35:40 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:12

10:40:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 Op 90 Karl Lo, piano Brioso 152 12:34

10:54:14 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar Michael Schade, tenor Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:12

10:56:50 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:25

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Famous pianist composers (who played their own music) ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:30 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

11:11:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 9:45

11:24:09 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

11:41:56 Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp Op 95 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 8:47

11:53:02 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 3:43

11:57:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 BWV 779 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 0:43

12:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung

Wagner’s epic cycle concludes with acts of betrayal, murder, vengeance, and, finally, the destruction of the world. Christine Goerke plays Brünnhilde, whose heroic self-sacrifice paves the way for humankind’s redemption and rebirth. Andreas Schager and Stefan Vinke share the role of the hero Siegfried, and Eric Owens is Hagen. Philippe Jordan conducts

17:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

17:47:19 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29

17:52:49 Ann Ronell: Willow Weep for Me Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 3:27

17:56:17 Florence Price: Memory Mist Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:37

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Strike Up the Band - An hour of 10 terrific overtures written to raise the curtain on shows ranging from George Gershwin's "Of Thee I Sing" to Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along," and the composers also include Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen and Burton Lane

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:08 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite Op 39 NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 437506 22:19

19:27:43 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 30:11

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marek Janowski, conductor; Richard King, horn

Matthew Polenzani, tenor - recorded live in Severance Hall

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Mélisande Suite Op. 80

Benjamin Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings Op 31

César Franck: Symphony in d

21:36:16 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 22:26

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Little Orphan Annie sequence…Word Power; ANOTHER Lot; Cougher Royal – Spike Mulligan…Jan C. Snow: Eggs (Easter)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

23:08:15 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53

23:13:09 Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 5:52

23:21:22 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 4 S 172/4 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:56

23:24:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50

23:34:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:44

23:41:58 Eric Whitacre: The River Cam Julian Lloyd Webber, cello London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 11:49

23:53:47 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Erika Sebök, flute Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 1:57

23:56:29 Duke Ellington: I Got it Bad [and That Ain't Good] Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:42