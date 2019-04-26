© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2019

Published April 26, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:45  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77   Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 9:20

00:11:14  Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2  S 171 Roberto Plano, piano   Azica 71222 16:15

00:28:16  Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27   Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:45

00:34:26  Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite    Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

00:47:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 29:20

01:21:14  Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54   Bernard Adelstein, trumpet London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 18:28

01:40:55  Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

01:50:24  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53   Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 4793449 7:02

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Women's Dance, from Aleko London Symphony Orchestra Andre Previn, conductor Album: Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances Op. 45 EMI 69025 Music: 04:37

Sean Michael Salamon: June Dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 08:11

Radiohead, arr. sybarite5: No Surprises sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Music: 30:20

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in G Minor, S. 1004; Gigue Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion Lake George Music Festival Symphony Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School Music: 20:15

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Sonoran Storm for Viola and Orchestra Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra Anthony Armore, conductor Ondrej Danek, Janacek Philharmonic Recording Hall, Ostrava, Czech Republic Music: 9:13

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Sonata for violin and piano Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Adventure Culture Fund/88.7 KCME, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:01

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 Op 53   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 24:46

04:27:56  Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet     Boehm Quintet  Premier 1006 7:50

04:37:45  Judy Collins: Albatross    Judy Collins, vocal   Portrait 592079 5:29

04:44:24  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance     Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 3:37

04:49:34  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 34:30

05:28:03  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

05:39:53  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

05:51:19  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

05:54:44  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5  S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 3:26

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:26  Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

06:14:30  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:27:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:17

06:41:01  Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade    Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

06:50:22  Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 5:17

06:57:10  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:08

07:03:43  Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80551 3:21

07:10:40  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music     London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

07:23:34  Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 3:33

07:28:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1  BWV 847  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 1:52

07:31:01  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees    Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

07:42:00  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America    Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

07:46:49  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria    José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 02:56

07:53:04  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

07:58:30  George Gershwin: Somebody Loves Me    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:46

08:07:57  Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture     London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:10

08:16:30  Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18    Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

08:26:29  Ola Gjeilo: The Ground    BW Men's Chorus  Frank Bianchi Soundwaves 2014153 4:06

08:31:10  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets     CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 5:14

08:43:30  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

08:55:26  Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral     City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 5:13

09:07:01  Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

09:27:23  Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 3:39

09:33:30  Michael Torke: Miami Grands: South Beach, midnight     Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 3:34

09:38:01  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande Op 167    Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 5:32

09:44:23  Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

09:48:52  Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water    Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 1:47

09:53:03  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:21  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance  K 611  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429783 1:53

10:03:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 3:52

10:09:56  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

10:27:22  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67370 2:51

10:33:09  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March    John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5123 3:06

10:39:33  George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March    ASMF Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 6:30

10:48:20  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 Op 17 # 2 Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 2:01

10:51:47  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 28:34

11:22:42  Maurice Ravel: La valse     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

11:37:05  Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

11:49:59  Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

12:06:22  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11    London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 453436 10:07

12:18:25  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

12:30:19  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Op 64   Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4799854 03:55

12:37:34  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

12:49:27  Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2     Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 8:38

13:00:10  Franz Schubert: An Sylvia  D 891 Bryn Terfel, baritone   DeutGram 445294 2:37

13:03:18  David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse     New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 2:10

13:07:14  Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

13:24:12  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

13:30:12  Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op 76 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 3:18

13:37:11  Robert Schumann: Toccata Op 7   Sviatoslav Richter, piano   DeutGram 4796018 6:31

13:45:38  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. '1B'     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5392 12:49

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla balata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:29

Henri Tomasi: Trombone Concerto Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 16:26

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:26

Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No.5 Op 53 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:20

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 No 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss Nocturno for Horn Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 6:06

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor (excerpt) Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 7:24

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:05  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 5:17

16:06:43  Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song    Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 3:26

16:12:54  Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 12:23

16:27:49  Miklós Rózsa: Julius Caesar: Overture     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 2792 4:30

16:35:27  Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March'  S 410 Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 60893 4:42

16:42:38  Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:16

16:53:34  Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues    Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble  Sony 60566 1:54

16:57:49  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 439886 1:58

17:04:21  Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture     NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 5:45

17:13:02  Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

17:26:08  Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3     Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 8:52

17:39:52  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

17:46:59  Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet'    Plácido Domingo, tenor Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel EMI 72105 3:36

17:53:32  Peter Schickele: Songs from Shakespeare    Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura   Telarc 80666 5:59

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67    Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296 18:29

18:30:00  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

18:37:56  Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

18:43:47  George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30    Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

18:54:46  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:34

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 16:14

19:19:53  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 36:05

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:49  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

20:15:00  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino Op 15   Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 23:09

20:39:11  Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11  H 18:11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 56960 18:11

21:02:38  Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

21:20:19  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees    Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

21:26:17  Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?'    La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 3:23

21:32:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

21:48:24  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

22:25:30  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 20:12

22:48:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20  K 466 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 9:01

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38  Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer    John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:07:05  Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

23:13:05  Duke Ellington: Day Dream    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:32

23:19:35  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:23:21  Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40   David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 7:15

23:30:37  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 Op 23 # 10 Wu Han, piano   ArtistLed 10701 3:25

23:35:07  Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental     Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 168 4:52

23:40:02  Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18   Midori, violin   Sony 46742 8:28

23:48:24  Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria    Rodolfus Choir  Ralph Allwood BBC 326 4:39

23:53:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 19 # 4 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49

 

 

 