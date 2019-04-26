WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:45 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur DeutGram 457075 9:20

00:11:14 Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 S 171 Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222 16:15

00:28:16 Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa Op 27 Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:45

00:34:26 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

00:47:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 29:20

01:21:14 Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 Bernard Adelstein, trumpet London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 18:28

01:40:55 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

01:50:24 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 Op 53 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 7:02

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Women's Dance, from Aleko London Symphony Orchestra Andre Previn, conductor Album: Rachmaninov, Symphonic Dances Op. 45 EMI 69025 Music: 04:37

Sean Michael Salamon: June Dances for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano Yi Xiang, flute; Bethany Lawrence, oboe; Jacob Meyer, clarinet; Jenny Huang, piano Round Top Festival Institute, Edith Bates Old Chapel, Round Top, TX Music: 08:11

Radiohead, arr. sybarite5: No Surprises sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:54

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, Op. 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Jerry Hou, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Music: 30:20

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in G Minor, S. 1004; Gigue Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Album: J. S. Bach Partitas EDI Records 829757673820 Music: 4:22

Paul Dooley: Northern Nights Lisa Pegher, solo percussion Lake George Music Festival Symphony Roger Kalia, conductor Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School Music: 20:15

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Sonoran Storm for Viola and Orchestra Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra Anthony Armore, conductor Ondrej Danek, Janacek Philharmonic Recording Hall, Ostrava, Czech Republic Music: 9:13

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Sonata for violin and piano Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Adventure Culture Fund/88.7 KCME, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 13:01

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 Op 53 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 24:46

04:27:56 Elliott Carter: Woodwind Quintet Boehm Quintet Premier 1006 7:50

04:37:45 Judy Collins: Albatross Judy Collins, vocal Portrait 592079 5:29

04:44:24 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 3:37

04:49:34 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 Op 63 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60401 34:30

05:28:03 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

05:39:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

05:51:19 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:01

05:54:44 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 S 139/5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 3:26

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:26 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

06:14:30 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

06:27:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:17

06:41:01 Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade Ana Bela Chaves, viola Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 45416 7:54

06:50:22 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 5:17

06:57:10 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:08

07:03:43 Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80551 3:21

07:10:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

07:23:34 Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen: Shine You No More Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:33

07:28:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from WTC-1 BWV 847 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 1:52

07:31:01 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

07:42:00 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 04:47

07:46:49 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 02:56

07:53:04 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

07:58:30 George Gershwin: Somebody Loves Me Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:46

08:07:57 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:10

08:16:30 Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

08:26:29 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground BW Men's Chorus Frank Bianchi Soundwaves 2014153 4:06

08:31:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2003 5:14

08:43:30 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

08:55:26 Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 5:13

09:07:01 Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

09:27:23 Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace Op 116 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 3:39

09:33:30 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: South Beach, midnight Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 3:34

09:38:01 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande Op 167 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 5:32

09:44:23 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

09:48:52 Clarice Assad: A Tale of Living Water Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 1:47

09:53:03 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance K 611 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783 1:53

10:03:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 3:52

10:09:56 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

10:27:22 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370 2:51

10:33:09 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5123 3:06

10:39:33 George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March ASMF Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 6:30

10:48:20 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 Op 17 # 2 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 2:01

10:51:47 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 28:34

11:22:42 Maurice Ravel: La valse Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41

11:37:05 Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

11:49:59 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

12:06:22 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11 London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 453436 10:07

12:18:25 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

12:30:19 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 03:55

12:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

12:49:27 Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 8:38

13:00:10 Franz Schubert: An Sylvia D 891 Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 445294 2:37

13:03:18 David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 2:10

13:07:14 Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

13:24:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

13:30:12 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op 76 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 3:18

13:37:11 Robert Schumann: Toccata Op 7 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 6:31

13:45:38 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. '1B' Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5392 12:49

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla balata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:29

Henri Tomasi: Trombone Concerto Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 16:26

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movement 4 Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 11:26

Alexander Scriabin: Sonata No.5 Op 53 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 11:20

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 No 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss Nocturno for Horn Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 6:06

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor (excerpt) Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 7:24

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:05 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 5:17

16:06:43 Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 3:26

16:12:54 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 12:23

16:27:49 Miklós Rózsa: Julius Caesar: Overture National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 2792 4:30

16:35:27 Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' S 410 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 60893 4:42

16:42:38 Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:16

16:53:34 Leonard Bernstein: Macbeth Blues Leonard Bernstein, narrator Chamber Ensemble Sony 60566 1:54

16:57:49 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 1:58

17:04:21 Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 5:45

17:13:02 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

17:26:08 Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 8:52

17:39:52 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

17:46:59 Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' Plácido Domingo, tenor Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel EMI 72105 3:36

17:53:32 Peter Schickele: Songs from Shakespeare Michèle Eaton, off-coloratura Telarc 80666 5:59

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296 18:29

18:30:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture Op 11 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999046 5:08

18:37:56 Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5101 4:08

18:43:47 George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' Op 30 Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 9:46

18:54:46 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:34

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:54 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 16:14

19:19:53 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 36:05

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:49 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

20:15:00 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Idillio Concertino Op 15 Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 23:09

20:39:11 Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 H 18:11 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 56960 18:11

21:02:38 Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

21:20:19 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Chorus of the Scottish Refugees Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 4825281 4:54

21:26:17 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 3:23

21:32:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

21:48:24 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

22:25:30 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 20:12

22:48:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 9:01

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:26

23:07:05 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

23:13:05 Duke Ellington: Day Dream Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:32

23:19:35 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 3:46

23:23:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 7:15

23:30:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 Op 23 # 10 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701 3:25

23:35:07 Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 168 4:52

23:40:02 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 Midori, violin Sony 46742 8:28

23:48:24 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Ave Maria Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 4:39

23:53:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne Op 19 # 4 Zuill Bailey, cello San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Telarc 80724 4:49