WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:41

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 18:15

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone –

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Twyla Robinson, soprano; Alice Coote, mezzo-soprano; Allan Clayton, tenor; Gerald Finley, bass-baritone; Jennifer Johnson, mezzo-soprano; Noah Sadik, Benjamin P. Wenzelberg, boy soprano; New York Choral Artists; Joseph Flummerfelt, Director

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The 17th Century Voice - Three views on the early Baroque, with music of Barbara Strozzi, a world-premiere recordings of counter-tenor arias, and the Grammy-award-winning Apollo’s Fire recording, “Songs of Orpheus."

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:24 Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' - Aurora lucis rutilat, Surgens Jesus, Christus resurgens, Regina coeli laetare, Magnificat super 'Aurora lucis rutilat' Pro Cantione Antiqua Bruno Turner Hyperion 22012 22:02

06:28:42 Peter Wishart: Alleluia, a new work is come on hand Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Morning of Easter - The resurrection theme has inspired composers across many generations

TRADITIONAL: Hymn, Jesus Christ is risen today William Neil (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) MSR Classics 1165

JOHANNES BUCHNER SETHUS CALVISIUS ANONYMOUS: Christ ist erstanden Verses Veit Heller, bells; Daniel Beilschmidt (2015 Metzler/University Church St. Paul, Leipzig, Germany) Genuin 17453

J.S.BACH: 3 Orgelbüchlein Easter Preludes (Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 626; Erschienen ist der herrliche Tag, BWV 629; Erstanden ist der heil’ge Christ, BWV 628) Wolfgang Rübsam (1976 Flentrop/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC) Naxos 8.553032

BOB CHILCOTT: Thy arising Lincoln Cathedral Choir/Aric Prentice; Jeffrey Makinson (1898 Willis/Lipncoln Cathedral, England) Regent 532

JOSEPH GUY ROPARTZ: Offertoire Pascal Markus Eichenlaub (1898 Cavaillé-Coll/Santa Maria la Real Church, Azkoitia, Spain) Aeolus 10391

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Easter, fr 5 Mystical Songs Hugo Popplewell, baritone; Clare College Choir/Graham Ross; Matthew Jorysz (1995 Marcussen/Tonbridge School, Kent, England) Harmonia Mundi 907655

PIERRE COGEN: Offrande for Easter Olivier Penin (1859 Cavaillé-Coll+2005 Dargassies/Basilica St. Clothilde, Paris, France) Festivo 6962432

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cherwien): Now the green blade riseth National Lutheran Choir/David Cherwien (2002 Reuter/St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN) NLC 1922

NORBERTO GUINALDO: Eternal Praises, fr 6 Contemplations of the Pascal Lamb Norberto Guinaldo (1963 Reuter/United Methodist Church, Garden Grove, CA) Guinaldo 2014

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - Peter DuBois shares glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection! And, as we mourn the destruction caused by the fire at Notre Dame de Paris, we celebrate Easter with La Maitrise Notre-Dame and organist Pierre Cochereau

Te Deum La Maitrise de Notre-Dame Plainchant Jehan Revert SOLSTICE Grand Heures Liturgiques 00:01:20 6:09 FYCD 001

Jesus Christ is Risen Today "Choir of All Saints', Beverly Hills" arr. Paul Sjolund Thomas Foster GOTHIC Easter 00:07:54 4:42 G-49097

This is the day The Cathedral Singers Melchior Franck Richard Proulx GIA This is the Day 00:13:16 3:58 CD-334

In exitu Israel "Choir of St. Paul's Cathedral, London" Edward Bairstow John Scott HYPERION Passiontide at St. Paul's 00:17:46 2:44 CDA66916

Thine is the Glory Choir of First-Plymouth Congregational Church arr. Robert Hobby Tom Trenney FIRSTPLYMOUTH.ORG Easter at First-Plymouth 00:20:51 4:22

Surrexit Pastor bonus The Cambridge Singers Samuel Scheidt John Rutter COLLEGIUM A Banquet of Voices 00:25:59 4:08 COLCD 123

O filii et filiae The Cathedral Singers Plainchant Richard Proulx GIA Sublime Chant 00:30:36 4:06 CD-338

Offertoire pour le jour de Paques "Daryl Robinson, organ" Jean-Francois Dandrieu PRO ORGANO Sempre Organo 00:35:23 7:56 CD 7261

My beloved spake Choir of Ely Cathedral Patrick Hadley Paul Trepte REGENT A Year at Ely 00:43:47 3:13 REGCD441

Finale (Symphony No. 2) City of Birmingham Choir & Renaissance Singers Gustav Mahler Christopher Robinson CHESTNUT MUSIC Mahler: Symphony No. 2 (Resurrection) 00:47:48 8:38 CD 012

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Shakespeare’s Birthday

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo & Juliet “The Montagues and Capulets” New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Dimitri Mitropoulos (Odyssey 32160038 LP) 5:12

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet: Fantasy Overture Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam/Willem Mengelberg (History 205256-303 CD) 18:31

Hector Berlioz: Romeo & Juliet: A Dramatic Symphony “Queen Mab Scherzo” Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 7:46

Charles Gounod: Romeo & Juliette “Je veux vivre dans ce rêve” Maria Callas, soprano; Orchestre National de la R.D.F./George Prêtre (EMI 101739 CD) 3:36

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: “Cool” Fugue, Rumble & Finale New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 47154 CD) 7:42

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:56:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Capriccio BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 2:59

10:03:00 Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 3:41

10:07:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Barbara Schlick, soprano Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 98536 20:54

10:31:39 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute TWV 52:e1 Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 13:47

10:46:28 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Trio Sonata No. 5 Geminiani Ensemble Christoph 74590 8:21

10:55:32 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38

11:00:30 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: I know that my Redeemer liveth Amanda Forsythe, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 6:20

11:08:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 19:17

11:30:08 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

11:48:44 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80344 6:35

11:55:42 George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 Empire Brass Telarc 80344 3:49

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas; Gautier Capuçon, cello

Mikhail Gnessin The Jewish Orchestra at the Ball of Nothingtown, Op 41

Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Op 107

Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 ‘Pathétique’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd - Composer Spotlight: Kareem Roustom

Kareem Roustom: Ramal Donald Runnicles, conductor

Kareem Roustom: Excerpts from the String Quartet: Shades of Night [World Premier] - Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Marta krechkovsky, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Charae Krueger, cello

Johannes Brahms : String Sextet No. 2 - First Movement - Julian Rachlin, violin; Marta Krechkovsky, violin; Sarah McElravy, viola; Joan DerHovespian, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello; Charae Krueger, cello

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:00:45 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:50

15:07:36 Carl Nielsen: Easter Bloom! Why Are You Here? Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 4:54

15:15:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio BWV 249 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31

15:30 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Henry Waddington, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

17:55:33 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 4:19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2018 - This week on From the Top, legendary jazz pianist Fred Hersch collaborates with young performers with guest host Yuga Cohler. We hear a teenage pianist join Hersch in a piano duo performance of Samuel Barber, an award-winning string quartet wows the audience with Mendelssohn, and a young cellist performs one of Hersch’s original compositions, “Bittersweet Tango”

14-year-old violinist Hina Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op.17 by Josef Suk with Jingxuan Zhang, piano

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Piano Sonata, Sz.80 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs Samuel Barber’s “Hesitation Tango” with Fred Hersch, piano

The Kairos Quartet from Chicago, Illinois performs the first movement, Allegro vivace assai, from String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 by Felix Mendelssohn: Joshua Brown (violin/viola); Julian Rhee (violin/viola);Thompson Wang (violin);and Lydia Rhea (cello)

19-year-old cellist Lydia Rhea from Fishers, Indiana performs “Tango Bittersweet” with Fred Hersch, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:48 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 5 Op 76 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 37:10

19:42:29 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 30:11

20:15:00 Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Symphony No. 4 Op 54 Prague Symphony Orchestra Vßclav Smetßcek Supraphon 111822 41:37

20:57:59 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:13

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:55:49 Boris Pasternak: Prelude Lera Auerbach, piano Bis 1502 4:03

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Cracking the Culture Code; Daniel Coyle; Special Advisor: Cleveland Indians and author of The Culture Code

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:45 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 3:33

23:08:19 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

23:14:29 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 6 Op 15 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:57

23:20:00 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:24:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 7:20

23:31:59 George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 2104 9:15

23:42:19 Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45

23:54:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 BWV 1030 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 3:48

23:57:53 Gregorian Chant: Ave regina celorum Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 1:27