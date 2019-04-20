WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4785437 9:33

00:11:40 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

00:19:05 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

00:27:38 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari Op 22 # 1 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 18:17

00:47:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 33:34

01:24:53 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

01:40:07 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 9:12

01:50:09 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:05

01:55:36 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 3:42

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Eric Byers: Pop Rocks Sybarite5 Album: Outliers Bright Shiny Things LLC BTSC-0121 Music: 4:11

Marcel Tournier: Au Matin Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu Caprice Parish Alvars: Romance No. 5 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 22:30

Radiohead (arr. Sybarite5): Paranoid Android Sybarite5 Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 6:05

Nino Rota: Sarabande e Toccata Paul Hindemith: Sonata for Harp: Movement 1 Mallory McHenry, harp Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 20:15

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor: Movement 1 Allemanda Bella Hristova, violin Album: Bella Unaccompanied Tonegold Records Music: 4:26

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Piano Quintet No. 1 Arc Ensemble Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 28:03

Malek Jandali: Phoenix in Exile South Dakota Symphony Orchestra; Delta David Gier, conductor South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD Music: 6:01

John Corigliano: Red Violin Caprices Bella Hristova, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 8:38

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:30 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

04:18:28 Giovanni Croce: From Profound Centre of My Heart Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 4:29

04:25:48 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 4:52

04:31:40 Henryk Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto Op 40 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 8:30

04:41:44 Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony Op 44 Alison Hagley, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 453433 41:30

05:26:46 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 6:25

05:34:17 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:17

05:43:24 Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 Op 49 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 6:22

05:50:40 Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 8:18

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 8572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler Classic 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 0050

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907616

07:56:52 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 2:59

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830: Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra (World premiere) Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA Music: ~7:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3 Movement 4, Rondo Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54 (excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de Habanera Peter Sanders, cello; Adrienne Kim, piano Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 2:45

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110 Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O’Neill, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Yura Lee, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Colin Carr, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:32

Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 3:23

Astor Piazzolla: Michelangelo 70 Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 4:13

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6: Movements 2-3 Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~24:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:09 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

10:10:10 Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 7:17

10:19:43 Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 20:51

10:44:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 12:35

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Military Music ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:52 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 4:01

11:12:08 Johannes Brahms: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:59

11:23:32 Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 3:31

11:30:45 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 21:53

11:54:19 Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop Op 146 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 2:57

11:57:54 Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Entrada Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 0:39

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2018 - This week on From the Top, legendary jazz pianist Fred Hersch collaborates with young performers with guest host Yuga Cohler. We hear a teenage pianist join Hersch in a piano duo performance of Samuel Barber, an award-winning string quartet wows the audience with Mendelssohn, and a young cellist performs one of Hersch’s original compositions, “Bittersweet Tango”

14-year-old violinist Hina Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op.17 by Josef Suk with Jingxuan Zhang, piano

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Piano Sonata, Sz.80 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs Samuel Barber’s “Hesitation Tango” with Fred Hersch, piano

The Kairos Quartet from Chicago, Illinois performs the first movement, Allegro vivace assai, from String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 by Felix Mendelssohn: Joshua Brown (violin/viola); Julian Rhee (violin/viola);Thompson Wang (violin);and Lydia Rhea (cello)

19-year-old cellist Lydia Rhea from Fishers, Indiana performs “Tango Bittersweet” with Fred Hersch, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato sings Sesto at the Met for the first time, and tenor Matthew Polenzani adds yet another role to his extensive Mozartean repertoire as Tito. Mozart’s opera of vengeance and forgiveness, set during the Roman Empire, also stars Elza van den Heever as Vitellia, with Ying Fang, Emily D’Angelo, and Christian Van Horn completing the principal cast. Lothar Koenigs conducts

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:02:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra K 269 Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

16:13:06 Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

16:36:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 11:48

16:48:37 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 4 Op 64 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:39

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:41

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 18:15

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - Very interesting year! Bob Fosse conquering Broadway with "Pippin" and Hollywood with the movie version of "Cabaret"; the smash hit "Grease" and even Leonard Bernstein's "Mass."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 K 130 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 19:38

19:26:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 31:54

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral

Claude Debussy: Iberia

Joseph Haydn: Te Deum for Empress Maria Therese

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Mystical Songs

21:18:32 Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2012 42:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Gamble Rogers…Bulbous Boufant…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:31 Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 447751 6:39

23:09:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 K 593 Sarah Kapustin, violin Marlboro 80001 7:00

23:16:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 25 Op 62 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 2:46

23:20:18 Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

23:26:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 7:30

23:33:38 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:43:13 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute Julius Baker, flute Columbia String Orchestra Frank Sinatra Sony 4271 4:34

23:47:47 Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a "Canto de Octubre" Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 4:24

23:52:12 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 3:18

23:56:37 Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading Op 48 # 1 English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:13