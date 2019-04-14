WCLV Program Guide 04-14-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 15:24

Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 19:20

Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love scene—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 3:27

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite— BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 11:12

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen; Soloist: Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to King Stephen

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 3

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Foreign Bodies

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Leos Janacek: Sinfonietta

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite--Kurt Masur, conductor

Christopher Rouse: Trombone Concerto-- Joseph Alessi, trombone; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Richard Wagner: Overture & Venusberg Music from Tannhäuser--Zubin Mehta, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Ibn Battuta: The Traveler of Islam - The latest from Jordi Savall tells the tale of the “greatest traveler of all time”, whose 14th century journey took him from Morocco to Afghanistan, India to sub-Saharan Africa, Sri Lanka to Spain

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' Op 78 # 1 RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harm Mundi 2908304 6:41

06:11:51 Felix Mendelssohn: Cantata 'O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden' Gilles Cachemaille, baritone Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Erato 45462 13:08

06:27:33 Thomas Tallis: Miserere nostri, Domine à 7 Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:10

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Famous Last Words - In anticipation of Holy Week, selections from various compositions that enshrine Jesus’s final earthy utterances

PAMELA DECKER: Father, forgive them (i.), fr The Seven Last Words and Triumph of Christ (premiere) Douglas Cleveland (2017 Richards-Fowkes/ Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS) PD Archive (r. 7/3/18)

DECKER: Truly, I tell you (ii.), fr The Seven Last Words Jacob Benda (1949 Wicks/Basilica of St. Mary, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 8/5/18)

THEODORE DUBOIS: Mother, behold thy son (iii.), fr The Seven Last Words of Christ Choir of 1st United Methodist Church/Gordon McMillan; Frederick Swann (1980 Möller/1st United Methodist Church, Lubbock, TX) Gothic 49124

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Eli, Eli, Lamma sabachthani (iv.), fr Sept Paroles du Christ, Op. 67 Pierre Moreau (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) Charlin AMS 106

FERNAND de la TOMBELLE: I thirst (v.), fr Les Sept Paroles de Notre Seigneur Les Chantres Musiciens/Gilbert Patenaude; Jacques Boucher (1915-1996 Casavant/St. John the Baptist Church, Montreal, Quebec, Canada) XXI-21 Productions 1721

ALAN RIDOUT: It is finished (vi.), fr The Seven Last Words Allan Wicks (1886 Willis/Canterbury Cathedral, England) EMI 85421

F. J. HAYDN (trans. Rantanen): Father, into Thy hands (vii.), fr The Seven Last Words Matti Rantanen, accordion SIBA Records 1009

TOURNEMIRE: Consummatum est (vii.), fr Sept Paroles du Christ, Op. 67 Stefan Kagl (1961 Förster & Nikolaus/Herford Münster, Germany) Motette 13041

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passover & Easter – a joint celebration

Paul Dessau: Hagadah Shel Pessach Oratorio: Selections Bernt Weikl, baritone (Moses); soloists; North German Radio Chorus; Berlin Men’s Choir; Hamburg Children’s Choir; Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra/Gerd Albrecht (Capriccio 10590 CD) 6:15

Ario S. Hyams: A Passover Seder with Jan Peerce: selections Jan Peerce, tenor; chorus (RCA 1971 LP) 8:55

Sholem Secunda: Passover Seder Festival: selections Richard Tucker, tenor; chorus; Alexander D. Richardson, organ (Columbia 5736 LP) 4:40

Traditional: “Go Down Moses” Paul Robeson, bass; Lawrence Brown, piano (Columbia 4105 LP) 2:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Final Chorus Vienna Chamber Choirs; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Møgens Wöldike (Vanguard 5102 CD) 6:49

Roland Hayes: The Life of Christ: “Did you hear when Jesus rose?” and “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” Roland Hayes, tenor; James Boardman, piano (Vanguard 352 LP) 5:58

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: selections Water Berry, baritone; Choir and Orchestra of the Bach Guild/Felix Prohaska (Bach Guild 2542 CD) 8:11

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:01 Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45495 7:19

10:11:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 22:38

10:36:38 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

10:52:49 Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:29

10:57:43 Pieter Hellendaal: March Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:44

11:00:23 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e Op 5 # 3 Martin Sandhoff, flute Concerto Cologne Teldec 22166 10:49

11:12:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 BWV 828 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 17:36

11:33:03 Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 14:15

11:48:52 Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Archiv 4794481 6:25

11:56:00 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:35

15:00:58 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 13:26

15:15:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 Op 81a Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459634 15:54

15:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 7:54

15:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

15:48:46 Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 30 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4775419 5:56

15:55:31 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 3:10

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas

John Adams: Scheherazade 2

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Opus 64

Maurice Ravel: La Valse

14:00 GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 with Donald Runnicles & Andre Palmer Todd

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slav Op. 31 - Donald Runnicles, conductor

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome - Donald Runnicles, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story - Donald Runnicles, conductor

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1911)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor – A program observing The Cleveland Orchestra’s Centenary with performances from 1/25/1966 and 12/26/1965

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Three Orchestral Interludes

Franz Schubert (arr George Szell): Octet for Winds & Strings

17:31:00 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto Op 85 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 28:15

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:36 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 4 Op 48 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 63236 33:29

19:38:59 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 30:17

20:11:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 Op 29 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 449967 46:23

20:59:25 Andrea Luchesi: Rondo Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 1:43

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 10:47

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

H. Leslie Adams: Two Songs from “The Wider View:” The Wider View; Love Rejoices (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 9:40

Dolores White: Realizations and Acceptance Sarah Whitney, violin; Diane Mather, cello; Mark George, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 8:40

Ryan Charles Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

21:53:09 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 7:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Senate Bill 3: The Next Step in Criminal Justice Reform? - Stephanie D Howse, Zach Klein, Larry Obhof.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:34 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:09:18 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:06

23:13:25 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

23:20:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio BWV 988 Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188 5:07

23:25:58 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Romanza Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 5:57

23:31:55 Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15 Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 92136 6:06

23:39:04 César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 9:51

23:48:55 George Frideric Handel: Aria Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 439863 3:41

23:52:37 John Bull: Fantasia Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:52

23:57:29 Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 2:42