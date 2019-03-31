WCLV Program Guide 03-31-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, A Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:45

Elmer Bernstein: The Man With the Golden Arm: Theme—Kenny Baker, trumpet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:00

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird–-Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 8:14

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:44

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Theme–UK Symphony/Harry Rabinowitz (RCA 60470) 2:17

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:47

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:10

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: End credits ‘The Hero’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80468) 5:42

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Soloists: Regula Mühlemann, soprano; Paul Lewis, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to La clemenza di Tito

W.A. Mozart: Exsulte, jubilate

W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27

W.A. Mozart: Laudamus te from Mass in C Minor and Correi spiegarvi, oh Dio

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D Major

W.A. Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major Pinchas Zukerman, cond.

02:00:00 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance Op 47 # 6 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:19

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein; Pierre Monteux; Alan Gilbert;

Pierre Boulez; Soloist: Philippe Entremont, piano

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3 Leonard Bernstein, cond; Philippe Entremont, p

William Grant Still: Old California Pierre Monteux, cond.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6, “Pathetique” Alan Gilbert, cond

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (Verklarte Nacth) Pierre Boulez

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three more from CPO - The great German label gives us a mass by Hieronymus Praetorius, oratorios by Carissimi, and sacred concertos on Psalm 31 by Johann Rosenmuller. NOTE: All of the releases on this program are on the German label CPO

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:00 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem Mary Wilson, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:27

06:11:27 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 H 22:7 Janice Watson, soprano Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 592 17:42

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: David Briggs in Concert - The talented British recitalist presents a program of transcriptions, plus and improvisation, at Verizon Hall in Philadelphia

J.S. BACH (trans. Briggs): Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068.

PAUL DUKAS (trans. Briggs): The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

DAVID BRIGGS: Fantasy on Le Cloche de la Liberté (after John Philip Sousa)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 4, Laetare Sunday - The Fourth Sunday in Lent is often celebrated as “Laetare” Sunday, from the opening words of the Latin introit for the day, Laetare Jerusalem. “Laetare” means “rejoice,” and music for this day will provide a brief respite from Lenten introspection and reflection

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A River Runs Through It

Oscar Hammerstein II & Jerome Kern: “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat Paul Robeson, bass; Columbia Concert Orchestra/Emanuel Balaban (Sony 63223 CD) 3:09

Charles Ives: “The Housatonic at Stockbridge” Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnanyi (London 443776 CD) 3:42

Bedrich Smetana: “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast (My Country) Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Supraphon 1208 CD) 11:35

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried’s Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony 46286 CD) 12:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Blue Danube Waltz Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (1989) (Sony 45564 CD) 9:45

09:56:00 John Dowland: Time Stands Still English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:00 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

10:15:15 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 15:15

10:33:30 Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 14:45

10:51:15 Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:00

10:59:15 Anthony Holborne: Galliard "The Fairie Round" Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

11:01:00 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

11:07:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 18:07

11:28:47 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 7:10

11:38:57 Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 19:12

11:58:09 John Playford: Wallom Green Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:00

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas ( season debut)

Josef Haydn Symphony: No. 69 in C major, Laudon

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C major, Opus 52

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Opus 67

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, Marin Alsop, conductor; Christopher O’Reilly, piano; Jonathan Lopez, clarinet (season finale)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Gabriela Lena Frank: Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra

Gerald Finzi: Bagatelle

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1 in D Major

George Gershwin: A Symphonic Poem

Arturo Marquez: El Conga del Fuego

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor; Kiera Duffy, soprano – recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART (arr BICKET): Fantasia Piece for Mechanical Clock

W.A. MOZART: Exsultate, jubilate

W.A. MOZART: “Eine kleine Nachtmusik

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 38 “Prague”

17:42:00 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring nearly twice as much music as From the Top's regular episodes, this highlights program celebrates some of the best performances by young people From the Top has presented over the past couple of seasons. An irresistibly charming 11-year-old violinist performs the music of Claude Debussy, a teenage soprano describes her charmed meeting with the great opera diva Renee Fleming, and we’ll hear one of the greatest young trumpet players we’ve ever had on the program perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

11-year-old violinist Elli Choi from San Diego, California, performs the first movement, I. Allegro vivo, from the Sonata in G minor for Violin and Piano, by Claude Debussy (1862–1918), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old guitarist Xavier Jara from Arlington, Minnesota, performs Sonata in D major, K. 53, by Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

17-year-old pianist Dong Won Lee from Redmond, Washington, performs Prelude No. 8, “Un reflet dans le vent,” by Olivier Messiaen (1908–1992).

16-year-old trumpeter Elmer Churampi from Lima, Peru, performs “Rhapsody in Blue” for Trumpet and Piano by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Timofei Dokshitser, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, performs Humoresque, Op. 5, by Mstislav Rostropovich, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Miriam Liske-Coorandish from Eggleston, Virginia, 18-year-old cellist Taeguk Mun from Westbury, New York, and special guest artist and world-renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz perform Requiem, for Three Cellos and Piano, Op. 66, by David Popper (1843–1913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old soprano Emily Helenbrook from Alexander, New York, performs “O luce di quest’anima” (Oh! Star that guid’st my fervent love) from the opera Linda di Chamounix, by Gaetano Donizetti (1797–1848), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The American Boychoir from Princeton, New Jersey, performs “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa (1854–1932), arranged by John Kuzman.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

19:32:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 K 451 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:04

20:01:00 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443753 57:28

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Monica Houghton: Stay, Shadow Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Laura Shuster, viola; Alijcia Basinska, piano (private CD) 7:14

William Rayer: The Dirac Sea Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG CD 03-17-13) 13:35

Jack Gallagher: movements 1 & 2 Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 768) 30:22

21:57:00 Eugène Bozza: Scherzo for Winds Op 48 Members of Scandinavian Wind Quintet Paula 58 2:32

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Response and Responsibility: How to Address Grave Violence Beyond our Borders; John Evans and Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley: former Abassadors to Armenia and Malta, respectively, Julie Mazzei, PhD

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:06:27 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 9 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5321 5:01

23:11:28 Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:19

23:17:47 Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 4:33

23:22:20 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 9:56

23:32:16 Claude Debussy: Ballade Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047 6:16

23:40:32 Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 4:57

23:45:29 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 5:47

23:51:16 Traditional: Hector the Hero Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:07

23:55:53 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 3:05