WCLV Program Guide 03-14-2019

00:00:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387 17:03

00:18:58 Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 11:52

00:33:47 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

00:41:01 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 6:26

00:49:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 K 551 Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 27:05

01:20:51 Nino Rota: Trombone Concerto Christian Lindberg, trombone Tapiola Sinfonietta Osmo Vänskä Bis 568 13:18

01:36:11 Evencio Castellanos: Suite 'Santa Cruz de Pacairigua' Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 16:13

01:53:47 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

Erich Korngold: Suite for Piano Left Hand, Two Violins, and Cello Op. 23: Movement 4 Wu Qian, piano; Sean Lee violin; Danbi Um, violin; Mihai Marica, cello CMSLC & University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:41

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 17:25

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Stacy Fahrion from Denver, CO Music: ~9:07

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 56 Stick Dance Andrew Rangell, piano Album: A Folk Song Runs Through It Steinway & Sons 30018 Music: 4:48 (excerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, op 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Le Coq d'or: Hymn to the Sun Nina Kotova, cello; Moscow Chamber Orchestra; Constantine Orbelian, conductor Album: Nina Kotova Philips 462612 Music: 4:13

Camille Saint-Saens: Caprice On Danish and Russian Airs, Op. 79 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 10:44

Leonard Bernstein (arr. Cornelia Sommer): West Side Story Selections for Bassoon Quartet Andrew Brady, Laura Najarian, Anthony Georgeson, Juan de Gomar, bassoons Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series - Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Symphony Hall , Atlanta, GA Music: 8:24

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Op. 35: Movements 3-4 Dennis Kim, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: ~23:20

04:01:29 Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425405 25:50

04:28:16 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 S 244/4 Misha Dichter, piano Philips 416463 4:28

04:36:00 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 2:27

04:39:36 H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

04:48:43 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Byron Janis, piano RCA 300350 29:35

05:22:49 John Williams: Cowboys Overture Brian Shaw, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 9:49

05:33:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 23 K 590 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 8:51

05:43:31 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 2 Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 4:21

05:48:20 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 10:07

06:05:43 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

06:14:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

06:24:06 Emmanuel Chabrier: España Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

06:35:16 Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:34

06:45:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio K 409 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 75736 7:05

06:58:32 John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559029 1:54

07:04:06 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

07:13:17 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

07:26:31 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

07:38:50 Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 4:17

07:48:28 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

08:07:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 4:10

08:16:42 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 6 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 6:14

08:27:30 Traditional: The Drunken Sailor Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 1:53

08:35:34 Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 3:59

08:45:06 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 7:53

09:03:28 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:42

09:11:37 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 6:13

09:26:53 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 5:21

09:37:13 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

09:46:09 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

10:00:10 Jean Sibelius: Cortège Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 6:40

10:12:05 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

10:23:09 Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 4:34

10:38:03 Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 4:36

10:48:44 Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra Claude Françaix, piano London Symphony Antal Doráti Mercury 434335 7:55

11:00:37 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:43

11:14:17 Joseph Haydn: Fantasia H 17:4 Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 5:52

11:25:57 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 Yundi, piano DeutGram 851 6:20

11:38:11 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Minuet Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:06

11:46:51 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

12:04:22 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

12:14:00 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 6:10

12:26:09 Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 4:01

12:38:43 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings Op 5 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 4:36

12:49:30 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

13:03:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 15:56

13:28:03 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Orch de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 16:13

13:49:54 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade for Winds in C minor K. 388: Movement 3 Menuetto in Canone Allan Vogel, oboe; Kimaree Gilad, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Carey Bell, clarinet; Dennis Godburn, bassoon Album: Vol. 4: Mozart and Winds Music@Menlo 20064 Music: 4:18

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet The Harlem String Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Kerr Cultural Center, Scottsdale, AZ Music: 12:22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 "Jupiter": Movements 2-4 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 26:25

Elodie Jolette: Aie confiance Elodie Jolette, piano Album: L'ame au piano Elodie Jolette Music: 3:12

Bedrich Smetana: Memories of Bohemia in the form of a Polka Peter Schmalfuss, piano Album: Bedrich Smetana - Works for Piano Thorofon 2005 Music: 4:20

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 21:18

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland Gil Morgenstern, violin; Benjamin Hochman, piano An Appalachian Summer Festival, Rosen Concert Hall, Broyhill Music Center, Boone, NC Music: 8:10

Andrea Falconieri: Canzone con il basso continuo Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA Music: 13:01

16:03:17 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Viola Concerto Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:32

16:13:07 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles Welsh National Opera Chorus Men Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:17

16:15:25 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

16:25:41 John Addison: Sleuth: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80189 2:48

16:34:23 William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 Op 2 # 5 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:29

16:49:29 Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 5:39

17:03:40 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

17:13:36 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns Andrew Joy, horn Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 427619 4:12

17:23:46 Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 6:27

17:36:23 Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 5:45

17:47:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

18:06:01 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

18:18:35 Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 5:12

18:28:55 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:44

18:39:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 Op 9 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:22

18:50:29 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody Op 119 # 4 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 4:30

19:02:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 26:37

19:32:20 Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 23 André Watts, piano Dallas Symphony Orchestra Andrew Litton Telarc 80429 25:51

20:01:39 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

20:21:10 Paul Dukas: La Péri Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80515 19:46

20:41:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 15:32

21:02:54 Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Richard Adeney, flute Decca 4785437 15:31

21:19:48 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

21:26:52 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' F 65 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 9:33

21:39:10 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 3 Op 47 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448 7:24

21:48:54 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 D 804 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225 35:29

22:25:47 Frank Martin: Etudes for String Orchestra Orch de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 18:57

22:47:27 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

23:01:48 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 435757 8:17

23:10:06 Traditional: Golden Slumbers Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:19

23:12:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 Albers Trio Tre Sorell 2010 8:54

23:22:16 Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 4:24

23:26:41 Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 Nikolaj Znaider, violin Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60588 12:09

23:39:36 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 118 # 2 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 5:47

23:45:24 Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 4:30

23:49:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742 3:37

23:54:05 Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11

23:57:50 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33