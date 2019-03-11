WCLV Program Guide 03-11-2019

00:00 SPECIAL: Gods and Monsters, The Musical Journey of Wagner’s ‘Ring’ – conductor Brett Mitchell and WCLV’s Bill O’Connell discuss with

musical examples some of the leitmotivs you’ll hear tonight in the broadcast on Cleveland Ovations. The show also serves as an introduction to the Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast of Richard Wagner’s complete cycle, Der Ring des Nibelungen, this month and next.

01:35 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live, recorded in Kulas Hall, 3/28/2018, the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor

Richard Wagner (arr Lorin Maazel): The Ring without Words

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso” National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

02:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

02:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454

02:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296

03:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

03:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

03:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:18 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 Op 97 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4792437 31:11

04:35:45 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35 Michel Schwalbé, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 46:27

05:23:47 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887 10:32

05:37:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 K 138 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 12:31

05:50:59 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 Op 15 # 1 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 6:42

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:13:13 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Hot Club of San Francisco Azica 72241 5:05

06:23:16 C. Monteverdi & T. Merula: Two Ciacconas Members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001 5:02

06:35:20 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 3:54

06:44:08 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

06:57:18 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:23

07:02:17 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Angelika Bachmann, musical saw Warner 554295 3:26

07:12:48 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Resound 9011101 6:06

07:23:57 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 4:40

07:35:33 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus D 797 Vienna State Opera Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 4:04

07:43:58 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

07:51:46 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:42

08:05:08 Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:33

08:12:41 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

08:24:31 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:04

08:35:45 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:37

08:44:58 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 07:18

09:02:37 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

09:11:46 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:06

09:29:31 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Waltz of the Doll San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:07

09:35:55 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 24646 3:35

09:44:52 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 8:23

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:08 Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:34

10:13:45 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings RV 149 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

10:25:38 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

10:40:21 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 3:54

10:49:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

11:01:28 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

11:14:53 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

11:25:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 6:45

11:38:20 Percy Grainger: Spoon River Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:06

11:48:10 Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds Op 7 Members of Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 8:01

12:04:13 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

12:16:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 5:41

12:27:28 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 62034 6:19

12:46:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76 Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69509 7:03

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

13:04:33 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

13:27:38 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

13:45:09 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:09

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche for Two Pianos, Op. 1: Movement 2 Vif Sergio Tiempo, piano; Karin Lechner, piano Album: Duo Lechner Tiempo: La Belle Epoque Avanticlassic 10312 Music: 4:28

Traditional (arr. Pablo Casals): Song of the Birds Heifetz Internat'l Music Institute: Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello; Stefan Petrov, piano University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 2:30

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Sergio Tiempo, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Xian Zhang, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 34:38

Pete Seeger (arr. Adam Ward): Where have all the flowers gone? Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 05:43

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in C, D. 346 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Album: Piano Sonata D958/Lieder/Fragments EMI 84321 Music: 4:29

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night for String Sextet, Op. 4 Arnaud Sussmann, Kristin Lee, violins; Richard O'Neill, Matthew Lipman, violas; David Requiro, Nicholas Canellakis, cellos Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 28:12

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World" Movement 3 Scherzo The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 7:46

Franz Schubert: Impromptu, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando Andras Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 6:35

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:54 Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:28

16:11:47 Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 5:05

16:23:50 John Williams: Jaws: Theme London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 2:51

16:32:23 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 Op 46 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 5:00

16:43:19 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra S 359/3 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

17:03:38 Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 2:34

17:11:23 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 5:50

17:22:55 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667 5:30

17:35:26 John Williams: Hook: The Banquet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

17:47:53 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 5:50

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:06:01 Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 7:17

18:17:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 5:00

18:27:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:55

18:40:23 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Caroso Dances Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:54

18:51:14 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 3:50

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony H 662 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 8:03

19:13:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 45:10

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:02 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

20:19:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12 Op 26 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 19:34

20:41:45 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

21:03:12 Lord Berners: Luna Park RTÉ Sinfonietta Kenneth Alwyn MarcoPolo 223716 16:32

21:21:37 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 Yundi, piano DeutGram 851 6:20

21:29:57 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet Anna Netrebko, soprano SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 5:31

21:38:21 William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9595 9:56

21:50:22 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 40:20

22:31:56 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:42

22:45:46 Ernest Chausson: Poème Op 25 Julia Fischer, violin Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Decca 15535 16:02

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:05:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 6:39

23:12:11 Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied Op 124 # 16 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:38

23:15:50 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: The Little Horses Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:25

23:19:14 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald DeutGram 21290 8:22

23:27:37 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

23:38:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

23:46:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'O Mensch, bewein dein' Sünde gross' BWV 622 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:52

23:51:56 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33

23:57:04 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03