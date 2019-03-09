WCLV Program Guide 03-09-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

00:11:29 Fernando Sor: L'encouragement Op 34 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 14:17

00:26:32 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:32:24 Florence Price: The Oak Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 12:36

00:46:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Clara Haskil, piano Bavarian State Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay DeutGram 4796018 29:24

01:19:19 Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza Op 38 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 13:14

01:33:34 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 8:40

01:43:02 Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 61 7:37

01:52:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 K 181 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 66859 9:16

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional: Scarborough Fair Manuel Barrueco, guitar; King's Singers Album: Annie Laurie: Folksongs of the British Isles EMI 54904 Music: 4:12

Jean Sibelius: Finnish Folksongs arranged for piano William Hobbs, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:48

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 2:14

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 32:44

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle Honens 201103 Music: 4:23

Claude Debussy (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Camerata Pacifica Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 10:23

Javier Farias: Andean Suite for string quartet and guitar Javier Farias, guitar; Matthew J. Detrick, violin I; Anabel Ramirez, violin II; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 15:16

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata, Op. 6 - Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:50

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:27 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 23:25

04:25:05 Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina Chanticleer Warner 574272 5:50

04:34:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 2 Op 23 # 1 Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701 2:49

04:37:54 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4763793 9:01

04:48:26 Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 Op 28 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 28:30

05:20:35 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

05:32:11 Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 437837 8:29

05:40:56 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 4:25

05:46:18 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 13:06

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso” National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Cesar Franck: Panis Angelicus Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; James Judd, conductor Album: Cello Adagios Decca 000233402 Music: 4:21

Bela Bartok: Six Romanian Folk Dances Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Dendrinos Chapel/Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 6:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sarah Hopkins from Scarsdale, NY Music: 9:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, "Kreutzer": Movement 1 Adagio sostenuto. Presto Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Album: Beethoven Violin Sonatas No. 5 No.9 Josef Suk, Jan Panenka Supraphon 11-0709 Music: 14:36 (excerpt)

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 27:08

Frank Martin: Fox Trot Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: European American Music Teldec 90852 Music: 4:34

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 8:38

Dai Wei Horse of the Wind Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 25:26

Felix Mendelssohn: Fair Melusina Overture, Opus 32 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:30

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:07 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28 # 5 Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 3:38

10:07:43 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:10

10:16:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 BWV 866 Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 2:44

10:23:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 25:48

10:51:44 John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

10:56:25 Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:01

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:41

11:11:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

11:30:26 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata Peter Hurford, organ RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Decca 414604 2:55

11:36:05 Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 15:43

11:53:19 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:10

11:56:30 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Jet Song Canadian Brass RCA 68633 2:03

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 5, 2018 - From Roxbury Community College in Boston,, MA this episode of From the Top features a remarkable 13-year-old pianist who shares the meaning of the family philosophy “no social comparisons" and how it's made her happier , a teenage trombone quartet performs two pieces back-to-back composed centuries apart, and the elementary school students get to ask the performers questions

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina, performs Polonaise brillante No.2, Op.21 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Han Lee from Hicksville, New York performs the fourth movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois perform "Canzona" by Biagio Marini (1594-1663) and"Intrada" by Walter Ross (b.1936)

Karl Kirkpatrick, 18; Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18; Jonah Blake, 16; Rafael Noriega, 15

18-year-old oboist Robert Diaz from Clearwater, Florida performs the first movement, Élégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13-year-old pianist Maxine Park from Hanover, New Hampshire performs VI. Capriccio from Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and VI. Pastoral: Allegro moderato from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina performs Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold

Wagner’s visionary initial installment of the Ring Cycle depicts the original sin of the theft of the sacred golden treasure, the vanity of the gods, the greed of the Nibelungen, the fratricide of the giants, and the building of Valhalla. Bass-baritone Greer Grimsley and baritone Michael Volle share the role of Wotan, the conflicted lord of the gods. Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton sings her first Wagner role at the Met as Wotan’s embattled wife, Fricka

15:47 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:47:43 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 8:57

16:00:26 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37

16:24:07 Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 20:38

16:49:14 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman, Hollywood Dynasty

George Gershwin: My One and Only—Peter Donohoe (EMI 54280) 0:38

Alfred Newman: Street Scene—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 6:25

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Cinemascope version)—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri Philips 432109 0:22

Alfred Newman: Selznick Int’l Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:14

Alfred Newman (arr Angela Morley): Cathie’s Theme from Wuthering Heights–Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

Alfred Newman: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts–Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 223750) 4:05

Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale–Brandenburg Philharmonic/Richard Kaufman (Marco Polo 223608) 4:37

Alfred Newman: The Mark of Zorro: Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3010) 4:42

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite–Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 434932) 6:46

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 3:23

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141) 7:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Membership Campaign Special –Dave Kanzeg joins Bill for an hour of historic recordings, anticipating WCLV’s Spring membership campaign which officially kicks off on Monday

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:48 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

19:27:31 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 18 in F K 456

W.A. MOZART: Divertimento in B-Flat K. 137

W.A. MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 19 in B-Flat K 459

21:30:21 Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 28:38

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:30 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 11:35

23:13:06 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:11

23:15:17 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:18:29 Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 6:36

23:25:06 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9455 12:17

23:38:02 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Andra Darzins, viola Bartholdy Piano Quartet Naxos 550966 4:48

23:42:49 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:48:39 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 Op 25 # 7 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 4:48

23:54:01 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 2:48

23:57:15 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Mélancolie Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 2:35