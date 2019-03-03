WCLV Program Guide 03-03-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 4

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 62592) 3:32

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 10:01

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:55

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 6:14

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 5:40

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer (Sony 63213) 6:54

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 1160) 8:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: John Storgårds; Soloist: Gil Shaham, violin

Edvard Grieg: Suite No. 1 from Peer Gynt

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E Minor

Max Raimi: Anger Management (encore)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E Minor

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from Lieutenant Kijé /Carlos Miguel Prieto

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Soloist: Mathias Goerne, baritone

J. S. Bach/Webern: Fuga (Ricercata) from A Musical Offering

Various: Song Program with Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: England Around 1600 - The lute book of the Dark Lord, transcriptions of Elizabethan works for gamba and accordion (!), and music for the 12-course lute

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:26 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 Kenneth Riegel, tenor Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:15

06:16:38 Giuseppe Verdi: Stabat Mater from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 12:21

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Preludes and Fugues - From the core format of organ music, these select and delectable items from beyond the standard repertoire

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in B Stephen Tharp (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX) Pipedreams 1004

GEORG ANDREAS SORGE: Praeludium No. 4 in e. FRIEDRICH WILHELM MARPURG: Fugue No. 7 in E Martin Haselböck (1753 Silbermann/Parish Church, Frankenstein, Germany) Querstand 0220

FRANZ LACHNER: Prelude & Fugue in E/e Rudolf Innig (1911 Walcker/St. Jacob’s Church, Ilmenau, Germany) MD&G 317 1487

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Prelude & Fugue in e Tom Winpenny (1892 Binns/Queen’s College Chapel, Oxford, England) Resonus 10104

FERUCCIO BUSONI: Prelude & Fugue, Op. 5 Paolo Bottini (1968 Bevilacqua/St. Andrea Church. Empoli, Italy) Bongiovanni 5191

FREDRIK SIXTEN: Prelude & Fugue (1986) James D. Hicks (1929 Setterquist/Linköping Cathedral,Linköping, Sweden) Pro Organo 7239

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration and Ash Wednesday - In some traditions, The Feast of the Transfiguration brings the season after Epiphany to a close, and precedes Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the season of Lent. Tune in to this program, as we listen to music of brilliance, and introspection.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Spanish Conductor Ataulfo Argenta

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances, Op.12, Nos.1,3,4,5 London Symphony Orchestra/Ataulfo Argenta (Decca 466378 CD) 9:56

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1: Movements 3 & 4 Julius Katchen, piano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/ Ataulfo Argenta (Decca 460831 CD) 8:12

Enrique Granados: Andaluza: Danza española No.5, op.37 London Symphony Orchestra/Ataulfo Argenta (Decca 466378 CD) 4:06

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” First movement Orquesta Nacioñal de Espana/Ataulfo Argenta (ICA 5087) 14:22

Bedrich Smetana: Overture to The Bartered Bride Orchestra of the Suisse Romande/Ataulfo Argenta (ICA 5087) 6:56

10:009:55:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12

0 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 7:18

10:12:32 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

10:33:07 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:46

10:44:45 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

11:00:20 Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite Z 597 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 907110 10:00

11:11:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

11:27:20 Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus Nancy Argenta, soprano English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423386 22:17

11:51:06 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Dame Janet Baker, mezzo-soprano English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Philips 4788977 3:08

11:55:03 Francesco Manfredini (Ital. 1684-1762): Pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 12 Lucerne Festival Strings Rudolf Baumgartner DeutGram 469376 4:17

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Maximilian Hornung, cello

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Capriccio espagnol

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Concerto No. 1

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 1, “Winter Dreams”

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Bavarian State Orchestra - Conductor Kirill Petrenko; Soloists: Julia Fischer, violin; Daniel Muller Schott, cello

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor. Op 102

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca--Yuja Wang, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra - An archival concert featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pre, cello, with conductors Louis Lane and Daniel Barenboim – recorded live in Severance Hall

MAURICE RAVEL: “Mother Goose” Suite (1966)

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Cello Concerto in e, Op (1967

EDUARD LALO: Cello Concerto in d (1973).

17:33:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 K 543 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 24:42

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 18, 2018 - From one of the most prestigious teenage music competitions in the country, this episode of From the Top doubles as a documentary featuring the Stulberg International String Competition! In addition to adrenaline-filled performances from three young musicians striving for first prize, we’ll hear from the organization’s executive director and one of the judges

Interview with Margaret Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Stulberg International String Competition

18-year-old violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan from Chicago, Illinois performs the finale, Allegro Assai Vivace, from the Violin Concerto in D, Opus 35 by Erich Korngold, Elizabeth DeMio piano. Bronze medal-winning performance

15-year-old cellist La Li from New York City performs the first and second movements from the Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar, Elizabeth DeMio, piano. Silver medal-winning performance

Interview with a judge of the competition, Tony Ross.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the “Grave” movement from the Sonata No. 2 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the third movement from the Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint Saens, Andrea Swann, piano. Gold medal-winning performance

19:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra & Youth Chorus, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Alexander Elliott, baritone

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Tragic Overture Op 81

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: “Iberia”

JOSEPH HAYDN: “Te Deum for Empress Maria Therese”

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Five Mystical Songs

20:38:24 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

20:46:20 Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 63025 13:05

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch : Lady Evergreen Song (1987) Rosalind Rees, mezzo; Gregg Smith Singers (Living Artist 19406) 15:37

Donald Erb: Clarinet Concerto (1985) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Grand Rapids Symphony/Catherine Comet, cond. (Koss 3302) 19:14

Howie Smith: Songs for the Children (1986) Howie Smith, alto saxophone, WX7 MIDI wind controller; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 298) 11:38

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

21:57:49 George Enescu: Wedding Dance Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4795305 1:42

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - From Healing in Hospital to Healthy at Home: A New Narrative for Improving Value; Peter J Pronovost MD, PhD; Chief Clinical Transformation Officer: University Hospitals

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:36 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:49

23:04:26 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 8 Op 84 # 8 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:56

23:07:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 K 250 Oldrich Vlcek, violin Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80161 9:47

23:18:15 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

23:26:17 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 11:40

23:38:51 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 4:08

23:43:00 Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 G 482 Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 6:16

23:49:16 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 S 139/3 Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977 4:14

23:54:18 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30

23:58:07 Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:48