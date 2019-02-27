WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 08256464056941 Music: 04:16

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 06:59

Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontained de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 03:01

George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 32:43

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo soprano Album: Reflection DG 69040 Music: 4:25

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:00

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 09:30

Samuel Barber: Summer Music for Woodwind Quintet, Op.31 Lorna McGhee, flute; Chengwen Lai, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 11:57

Edvard Grieg: Anitra's Dance Donald Lambert, piano Album: Recorded 1951-61 Storyville NA Music: 2:34

Donald Lambert: Pilgrim's Chorus (after Wagner's opera 'Tannhauser') (encore) Jeremy Denk, piano Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:33

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:56 Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 32:17

02:35:31 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

03:00:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Maria João Pires, piano Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:21

03:27:07 Carl Orff: Carmina burana Patricia Petibon, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 1:01:28

04:30:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 # 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Koch Intl 7724 31:11

05:04:59 Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 75330 23:36

05:32:13 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 22:22

05:55:34 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin Op 15 # 2 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:11

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 16871 3:47

06:14:19 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

06:26:07 Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

06:29:54 Franz Schubert: Polonaise D 580 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 5:36

06:41:09 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

06:53:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

06:57:59 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:23

07:04:24 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

07:13:57 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

07:25:43 William Bolcom: Incineratorag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 3:29

07:30:53 Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 5:34

07:42:07 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 11:12

07:56:52 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 2:54

08:08:55 Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79 Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

08:17:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 9:25

08:29:42 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 4:55

08:40:10 Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

08:51:55 Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique' Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849 3:09

08:55:49 Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

09:04:55 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:25:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:48

09:35:18 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:41

09:41:00 Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

09:46:09 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 9048 8:19

09:56:24 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:30

09:59:53 Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 453440 3:15

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:26 Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 3:27

10:08:55 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

10:23:01 Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 3:48

10:29:15 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

10:37:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

10:43:50 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

10:50:38 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 4795448 24:29

11:17:29 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

11:30:18 Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 12:17

11:43:59 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

11:55:36 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

12:06:21 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

12:20:02 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 S 139/4 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 8:06

12:29:47 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

12:37:13 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 6:52

12:46:39 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

12:57:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

13:00:31 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down New York Choral Artists New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 1:43

13:02:39 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

13:09:26 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 19:04

13:30:03 Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 1 Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 2:49

13:34:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:32

13:41:51 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

13:50:07 Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 7:01

13:57:51 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor Album: Viva España: The Music of Spain Naxos 550174 Music: 4:20

Edward Elgar: Quintet in A minor for Piano and String Quartet, Op. 84: Movements 2 & 3 Takács Quartet & Garrick Ohlsson, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 22:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Freitag from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:27 (short excerpt)

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Amy Yang, piano Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 313 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra First Editions; James Freeman, conductor Chamber Orchestra First Editions, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 27:53

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 7:32

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra Imperial Philharmonic of Tokyo; William Strickland, conductor Album: Music of Talma, Fine, Perry, Daniels & Howe NWCRI Music: 7:10

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:59 Ladislav Kupkovic: Souvenir Gidon Kremer, violin Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 5:42

16:06:56 Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 D 89 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 437535 3:50

16:13:11 Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations Gidon Kremer, violin Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 11:31

16:27:21 Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

16:36:42 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto Victoria Chiang, viola Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 3:55

16:42:28 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

16:52:24 Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 3:25

16:58:10 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Polka Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 2:19

17:04:03 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 5:23

17:12:29 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

17:27:32 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie Op 17 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 7:23

17:39:11 Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

17:46:54 Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow Op 10 Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:29

17:52:59 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 6:53

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:18 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

18:25:31 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Judith Blegen, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:12

18:32:59 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: Sing to the Lord, All Ye Voices Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:58

18:38:31 Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture Op 72 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 14:02

18:54:24 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 95 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 3:25

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:15 Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 57 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 25:57

19:30:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: from Cleveland State University, Dr. John Flower Faculty Recital Series, recorded 2/24/2019 - J. c. Sherman, tuba; Judith Ryder, piano

Guy Earl Holmes: Emmet’s Lullaby

George Frideric Handel: Sonata

Fritz Kreisler: Liebeslied

Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Solo Tuba

Clarence Barber: Tuba Concerto

Giussepe Verdi: La Traviata - Brindisi

21:16:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto John Fletcher, tuba London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 1230

21:30:08 Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 73126 27:45

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Marian Anderson

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:06:54 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

23:08:49 Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 1:41

23:12:08 César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18 Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914 12:46

23:24:54 Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet Enrique Santiago, viola Melos Quartet Harm Mundi 901421 13:08

23:38:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:17

23:43:44 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771 5:10

23:48:55 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 3:41

23:53:04 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:56:32 Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang Op 70 # 2 Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 3:31