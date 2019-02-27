© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2019

Published February 27, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 08256464056941 Music: 04:16

Giovanni Battista Viotti: Duetto for Solo Violin Adam Barnett-Hart, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 06:59

Michel-Richard Delalande: Chaconne Les Fontained de Versailles Sonnambula; Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 03:01

George Gershwin: Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra Conrad Tao, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 32:43

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from "Liebesfruhling" Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo soprano Album: Reflection DG 69040 Music: 4:25

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:00

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 09:30

Samuel Barber: Summer Music for Woodwind Quintet, Op.31 Lorna McGhee, flute; Chengwen Lai, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Seth Krimsky, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 11:57

Edvard Grieg: Anitra's Dance Donald Lambert, piano Album: Recorded 1951-61 Storyville NA Music: 2:34

Donald Lambert: Pilgrim's Chorus (after Wagner's opera 'Tannhauser') (encore) Jeremy Denk, piano Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:33

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:56  Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30    Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis MAA 2001 32:17

02:35:31  Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto    Simone Dinnerstein, piano MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Kristjan Järvi Sony 503245 22:44

03:00:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14  K 449 Maria João Pires, piano Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:21

03:27:07  Carl Orff: Carmina burana    Patricia Petibon, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 1:01:28

04:30:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 1 # 1 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Koch Intl 7724 31:11

05:04:59  Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments     Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 75330 23:36

05:32:13  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94     Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 22:22

05:55:34  Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin Op 15 # 2 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 3:11

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93    West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 16871 3:47

06:14:19  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

06:26:07  Claude Pascal: Ouverture from Wind Octet     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 3:08

06:29:54  Franz Schubert: Polonaise  D 580 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 5:36

06:41:09  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

06:53:05  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus    Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21

06:57:59  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post'     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:23

07:04:24  Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

07:13:57  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

07:25:43  William Bolcom: Incineratorag    Spencer Myer, piano   Steinway 30041 3:29

07:30:53  Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme    Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 5:34

07:42:07  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9     Berlin Philharmonic Wilhelm Furtwängler DeutGram 4796018 11:12

07:56:52  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 2:54

08:08:55  Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79   Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

08:17:03  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9  K 320  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 9:25

08:29:42  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad'    Trinity College Choir  Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 4:55

08:40:10  Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

08:51:55  Alexandre Tansman: Foxtrot from 'Sonatine Transatlantique'    Daniel Blumenthal, piano   Cybelia 849 3:09

08:55:49  Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

09:04:55  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 16:16

09:25:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:48

09:35:18  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française "Kreuzfidel" Op 301    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:41

09:41:00  Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture     Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

09:46:09  Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26   YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 9048 8:19

09:56:24  Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13     Empire Brass  Telarc 80204 2:30

09:59:53  Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March    Gidon Kremer, violin   DeutGram 453440 3:15

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:26  Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 3:27

10:08:55  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Andrew Penny Naxos 553469 12:37

10:23:01  Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors Op 66    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 3:48

10:29:15  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

10:37:10  Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85   Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

10:43:50  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

10:50:38  Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 35   Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 4795448 24:29

11:17:29  Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun    Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

11:30:18  Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade'     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 12:17

11:43:59  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

11:55:36  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

12:06:21  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

12:20:02  Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4  S 139/4 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 8:06

12:29:47  Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

12:37:13  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 6:52

12:46:39  Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

12:57:51  Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

13:00:31  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down    New York Choral Artists New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 1:43

13:02:39  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 4:56

13:09:26  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 19:04

13:30:03  Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 1  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 2:49

13:34:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue  BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 3:32

13:41:51  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

13:50:07  Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 7:01

13:57:51  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Dance of the Little     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:34

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor Album: Viva España: The Music of Spain Naxos 550174 Music: 4:20

Edward Elgar: Quintet in A minor for Piano and String Quartet, Op. 84: Movements 2 & 3 Takács Quartet & Garrick Ohlsson, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 22:35

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Chris Freitag from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat Mai Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:27 (short excerpt)

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin; Amy Yang, piano Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario Lausanne Chamber Orchestra; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in G Major for Flute and Orchestra, K. 313 Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra First Editions; James Freeman, conductor Chamber Orchestra First Editions, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 27:53

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Bragato/Sybarite5): Milonga del Angel sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 7:32

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra Imperial Philharmonic of Tokyo; William Strickland, conductor Album: Music of Talma, Fine, Perry, Daniels & Howe NWCRI Music: 7:10

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:59  Ladislav Kupkovic: Souvenir    Gidon Kremer, violin Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 5:42

16:06:56  Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5  D 89 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  DeutGram 437535 3:50

16:13:11  Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations    Gidon Kremer, violin Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 11:31

16:27:21  Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

16:36:42  Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto    Victoria Chiang, viola Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 3:55

16:42:28  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

16:52:24  Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time    Lara Downes, piano   Sony 84284011251 3:25

16:58:10  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Polka     Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 2:19

17:04:03  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 5:23

17:12:29  Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13   Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

17:27:32  Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie Op 17   Stanislav Khristenko, piano   Steinway 30032 7:23

17:39:11  Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun Op 18 # 3 Amy Dickson, saxophone Aurora Orchestra Nicholas Collon Decca 4825281 5:31

17:46:54  Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow Op 10   Ars Nova Copenhagen  Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:29

17:52:59  Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4  Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 6:53

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:18  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite     English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

18:25:31  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Judith Blegen, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:12

18:32:59  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: Sing to the Lord, All Ye Voices    Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:58

18:38:31  Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture Op 72    Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 14:02

18:54:24  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 95     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 3:25

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:15  Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 57   Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 25:57

19:30:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:29

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: from Cleveland State University, Dr. John Flower Faculty Recital Series, recorded 2/24/2019 - J. c. Sherman, tuba; Judith Ryder, piano

Guy Earl Holmes:  Emmet’s Lullaby

George Frideric Handel:  Sonata

Fritz Kreisler:  Liebeslied

Malcolm Arnold:  Fantasy for Solo Tuba

Clarence Barber:  Tuba Concerto

Giussepe Verdi:  La Traviata - Brindisi

21:16:04  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto    John Fletcher, tuba London Symphony André Previn RCA 60586 1230

21:30:08  Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge Op 10    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 73126 27:45

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by Marian Anderson

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:24  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:06:54  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:54

23:08:49  Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 1:41

23:12:08  César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18   Paul Crossley, piano   Sony 58914 12:46

23:24:54  Anton Bruckner: Adagio from String Quintet    Enrique Santiago, viola Melos Quartet  Harm Mundi 901421 13:08

23:38:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double    Chris Thile, mandolin   Nonesuch 535360 5:17

23:43:44  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 60771 5:10

23:48:55  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 3:41

23:53:04  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:56:32  Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang Op 70 # 2 Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 3:31

 

 