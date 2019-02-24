WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 3

Dimitri Tiomkin: High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloist: Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 2

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 16, Madrigal

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 11, Arrival of the Guests (Minuet)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 12, Masks

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 38, Romeo and Juliet

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64: No. 35, Romeo Decides to Avenge Mercutio’s Death

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Zweden; Soloist: Simone Lamsma, violin

Benjamin Britten: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7, “Leningrad”

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Miserere mei Deus - Funeral motets and the Deplorations of Josquin Des Prez featuring the Cappella Amsterdam

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:03 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim Lynne Dawson, soprano Symphony of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 6:18

06:11:57 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 ‘O sing unto the Lord’ Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Chandos 504 14:35

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: New Music from Boston - Premieres of commissioned works and spontaneous improvisations recorded during the 2014 AGO National Convention

ROBERT NICHOLLS: Triptych Improvisation on Themes by William Billings Robert Nicholls 1953 Aeolian-Skinner/Arlington Street Church, Boston, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/25/14)

ROBERT SIROTA: Apparitions for Organ and String Quartet Gabriela Diaz & Gabriel Boyers, violin; Noriko Herndon, viola; Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello; Heinrich Christensen (1964 Fisk/King’s Chapel, Boston, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/26/14)

DAVID LASKY: Prelude on Picardy Mark Dwyer, organist. NICO MUHLYL: Patterns John Scott, organist. TRADITINAL: Hymn, Sine nomine Mark Dwyer (1938-1964 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of the Advent, Boston, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/26/14)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Spirituals, Then & Now - As Black History Month comes to a close, we’ll survey the distinctly American repertoire of African-American Spirituals, and what they have meant in the past, and what they mean today. Join Peter DuBois for this interesting exploration

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: CIM Opera: Rameau - with Ellen Hargis and Harry Davidson

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Overture Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 2:45

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Temple sacré” Anna-Marie Panzarella, soprano; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 3:28

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Quoi! La terre” Lorraine Hunt & Katalin Károlyi, mezzo-sopranos; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 1:22

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Laisse-moi” Laurent Naouri, bass; François Piolino, tenor; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 1:19

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Dieux!” Laurent Naouri, bass; François Piolino, tenor; Christopher Josey, tenor; Matthieu Lécroart, baritone; Bertrand Bontoux, bass; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 1:33

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Du destin” Christopher Josey, tenor; Matthieu Lécroart, baritone; Bertrand Bontoux, bass; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 1:42

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Ah! Qu’on daigne” Laurent Naouri, bass; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 2:35

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Vous, qui de l’avenir” Nathan Berg, bass; Matthieu Lécroart, baritone; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 4:21

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Ah! faut-il” Mark Padmore, tenor; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 3:01

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Brui de la mer” Anna-Marie Panzarella, soprano; Mark Padmore, tenor; Chorus Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 2:26

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Quelle plainte” Lorraine Hunt, mezzo-soprano; Chorus; Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD):32

Jean-Phillipe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: “Rossignols” Les Arts Florissants/William Christie (Erato 63015517 CD) 2:17

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:01:09 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin Bis 165 16:00

10:18:55 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

10:40:11 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:43

10:52:10 Carlo Gesualdo: O vos omnes Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 134 3:33

10:56:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 1:40

10:58:43 John Sheppard: Libera nos Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 5:30

11:05:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 BWV 1051 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 13:18

11:21:37 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 524 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 10:25

11:33:30 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 19:44

11:53:51 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 531 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

17:54:49 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 Op 72 # 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:21

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Leonore Overture No. 3

JOSEPH HAYDN: Symphony No. 88

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Suite from The Firebird (1919)

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer - Vienna Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Takács Quartet

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op. 56a

Johann Strauss, Jr: Pepita Polka

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68

Leonard Bernstein (encore): Waltz from Divertimento

Josef Strauss (encore): Winterlust polka- schnell

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D. Op. 76 No. 5--Takács Quartet



16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Robert Walters, English horn; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHN ADAMS: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

AARON COPLAND: Quiet City

AARON COPLAND: Appalachian Spring

JOHN ADAMS: Scheherazade 2 (TCO premiere)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall of 2017 - This fundraising edition of From the Top features young musicians who’ve performed on From the Top. In each of the 4 segments young alumni introduce their own original performances on From the Top, we hear those great first musical appearances and then the young musicians themselves describe the importance of public radio

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:38 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66296 24:10

19:28:44 Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto Op 104 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 38:32

20:09:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 44:30

20:55:57 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 2:30

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Fanfare for Brass Quintet Paragon Brass Quintet (private CD) 1:24

Roger Zahab: Your Offending Kiss Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 4:32

William Rayer: Duo Five Miniatures for violin and cello Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia concertante (2010) Kent/Blossom Festival Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Nikola Resanovic: Trio for Sax, Violin and Piano James Umble, alto saxophone; Steven Warner, violin; Carolym Gadiel Warner, piano (CCG 04-29-07) 10:13

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech; Hate: Why We should Resist it with Free Speech, Not Censorship - Nadine Strossen; Author, Former President: ACLU

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:52 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:06:28 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:13

23:08:41 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76 # 3 Takács Quartet Decca 421360 7:42

23:17:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande BWV 808 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 4:22

23:22:11 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Serenade No. 1 Op 11 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 14:29

23:37:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song Op 118 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80248 7:32

23:45:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:28

23:51:36 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' S 571 Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9471 4:07

23:56:18 Howard Hanson: Slumber Song Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:30