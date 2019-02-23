WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in d minor, Hob. XV:23 Mvmt III. Finale: Vivace Beaux Arts Trio Album: Haydn: Complete Piano Trios Philips 432 070 Music: 4:24

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60, Op. 76 No. 1 Ehnes Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Gold Room - The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:09

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne for Orchestra Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:25

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D Minor for Solo Piano, BWV 903 Jeremy Denk, piano Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 11:21

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Atlanta Symphony Orchestra; Yoel Levi, conductor Album: The Telarc Collection, Vol. 8 Telarc 89108 Music: 4:18

Mel Bonis: Suite Orientale Sylvan Trio First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 10:20

Michael Kurth: String Quartet No. 2 "Some of a Sudden" members of Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Justin Bruns, violin; Anastasia Agapova, violin; Paul Murphy, viola; Joel Dallow, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta GA Music: 21:30

William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony: Movement 2 Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Still: Symphony No. 2 / Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony / Ellington: Harlem Chandos 9226 Music: 9:50

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 32:11

02:34:45 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 23:35

03:00:44 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Quintet Op 57 Yefim Bronfman, piano Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60677 31:02

03:37:06 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa DeutGram 435619 19:57

03:59:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Angela Denoke, soprano Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 1:02:20

04:65:20 Claude Debussy: Piano Trio Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379 23:44

05:31:01 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 19:49

05:55:19 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini: D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer: Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573

07:00:45 Julio Gomez: Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt: Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661

07:27:57 Joan Manen: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Peter Tchaikovsky: Snowflake Waltz Houston Symphony; Sergiu Comissiona, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky Waltzes ProArte 251 Music: 4:36

Alfredo Casella: Serenata, Op. 46 Daiel Gilbert, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Kevin Cobb, trumpet; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Bion Tsang, cello Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 26:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa V from Syracuse, NY Music: ~7:28

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka Op. 68 No. 2 in A minor Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Chopin: Complete Mazurkas Harmonia Mundi 907247 Music: 2:50

Olivier Messiaen: Les offrandes oubliees (The Forgotten Offerings) Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:13

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Paris La Belle Epoque - Faure, Massenet, Etc / Ma, Stott Sony 87287 Music: 4:36

Gabriel Faure: Pelleas and Melisande Suite IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 15:59

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:51

Florence Beatrice Price: Symphony No. 1 In E Minor: Movement 1 Fort Smith Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Florence Beatrice Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 4 Naxos 559827 Music: 16:34

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:36 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 3:38

10:08:05 Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 8:39

10:18:45 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

10:37:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 13:22

10:53:53 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin & More Black Composers ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:56 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 Op 32 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:39

11:13:12 George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:31

11:26:05 Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 442425 10:10

11:39:33 Jacques Ibert: Divertissement Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 15:56

11:57:43 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:03

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Fall of 2017 - This fundraising edition of From the Top features young musicians who’ve performed on From the Top. In each of the 4 segments young alumni introduce their own original performances on From the Top, we hear those great first musical appearances and then the young musicians themselves describe the importance of public radio

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto

Verdi’s tragic jester returns in Michael Mayer’s neon-bedecked, Las Vegas–themed production. Baritones Roberto Frontali and George Gagnidze share the title role, and soprano Nadine Sierra reprises her portrayal of Gilda, the role that helped launch her now-blossoming Met career. Tenors Vittorio Grigolo, Francesco Demuro, Matthew Polenzani, and Stephen Costello share the role of the lascivious Duke, and Nicola Luisotti conducts

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:20:59 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 9 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447733 13:44

16:39:12 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 3

Dimitri Tiomkin: High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler (RCA 60354) 2:55

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 1:59

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier (Royal Philharmonic 17) 7:49

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 4:48

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Henry Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart (Boston Pops 4) 2:50

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80600) 5:44

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 3015) 8:15

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis (Naxos 572111) 4:34

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80168) 2:41

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Richard Glazier - A visit with the popular pianist of many PBS specials: an evangelist for the glorious music written during the heyday of Broadway and Hollywood. Selections by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, Rodger and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:20 00:01:57 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Isn't It Romantic? Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:03:29 00:04:37 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery, Vol. 2 Centaur CRC2486

18:09:08 00:02:27 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery Centaur CRC2271

18:13:09 00:03:07 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman I Cover the Waterfront Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:20:18 00:02:00 Johnny Green-Edward Heyman Body and Soul Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery Centaur CRC2271

18:22:23 00:04:18 Cole Porter Begin the Beguine Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery, Vol. 2 Centaur CRC2486

18:29:09 00:03:46 George and Ira Gershwin Soon Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery, Vol. 2 Centaur CRC2486

18:33:40 00:05:36 George Gershwin An American in Paris (in Miniature) Richard Glazier Remembrance and Discovery Centaur CRC2271

18:39:19 00:06:14 Hugh Martin Medley from Meet Me in St. Louis Richard Glazier A Salute to the Hollywood Musical Centaur CRC2577

18:48:21 00:02:18 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Richard Glazier Harold Arlen: Hooray for Love Centaur CRC2741

18:50:57 00:02:03 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:53 Harold Arlen-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Man That Got Away Richard Glazier Harold Arlen: Hooray for Love Centaur CRC2741

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:09 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48

19:24:52 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 Op 7 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 33:16

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – live from Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale”

FELIX MENDELSSON: Symphony No. 3 “Scottish”

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stories – Daddy Tell Me a Story!...Auntie Rotter…Peter Sellers – The Upside Down Midnight…Mark Levy: Can I get there from Here?...Hitchhiker’s Guide too the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #6

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:05 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:05

23:03:11 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 Op 80 Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 9:02

23:12:13 Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:57

23:17:23 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy Op 54 # 1 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 5:18

23:22:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Lento from Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9902 16:12

23:39:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:55

23:43:45 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Ave Maria S 173/2 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 6:36

23:50:21 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4777457 3:41

23:55:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica K 617 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 3:17