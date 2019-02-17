WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners, Pt. 2

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grovers Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloist: Kirill Gerstein, piano

Giacomo Puccini: Preludio Sinfonico

Richard Strauss: Suite from Le bourgeois gentilhomme

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Various; Soloist: Various

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo at Juliette’s Tomb Lorin Maazel, cond

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 “Romantic” mvmt IV Alan Gilbert, cond

Jules Massenet: Pourquoi me Reveiller Luciano Pavarotti; Leone Magiera

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 “Poem of Ecstasy” Dimitri Mitropoulos, cond

Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Mélisande Suite Lorin Maazel, cond

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas et Mélisande, I Alan Gilbert, cond

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet - Fantasy Overture Alan Gilbert, cond

Richard Wagner: Siegfried - Idyll Alan Gilbert, cond

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty André Kostelanetz

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The French Baroque - Jordi Savall shares dance music of Rebel, Les Arts Florissants and the “petits motets” of Lully, and the gamba of Antoine Forqueray

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:01:54 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Christus factus est' Collegium Vocale Ghent Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:04

06:09:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 Monteverdi Choir Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 716 16:31

06:27:27 Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa Chanticleer Warner 574272 2:01

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Prizewinners Play - Young musicians on the way up perform in Kansas, Georgia, and Massachusetts

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time. THOMAS KERR: Arietta Aaron Tan (2016 Richards, Fowkes/Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS) PD Archive (r. 7/2/18). Mr. Tan took First Prize in the American Guild of Organists 2018 National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance.

STEPHEN PAULUS: Organic Romp. ROBERT HORTON: Improvisation Robert Horton (1981 Kney/Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/3/18). Mr. Horton won Second Prize and the Audience Prize in the American Guild of Organists 2018 National Competition in Organ Improvisation.

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: La nuit, fr Trois Impressions, Op. 72. LOUIS VIERNE: Final, fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 59 Aaron Tan (r. 7/2/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Potpourri - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share some additional new and recent releases of choral and organ music, along with a variety of music for “ordinary time.”

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Ladies Morning Out

Franz Joseph Haydn: Sonata in E flat, Hob.XVI:52 Finale: Presto Sylvia Berry, fortepiano (Acis 83148 CD) 6:20

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No.1: First movement Molto allegro con fuoco Eileen Joyce, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari (Decca 4826291 CD) 7:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No.1 in G Minor for Solo Violin: Siciliana and Presto Hilary Hahn, violin (Decca 28835 CD) 3:31; 3:22

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A Major, Op.5 No.2: Allegro Moderato Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Encore Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Hege (Cedille 035 CD) 10:24

Traditional: “The Fox Went Out on a Chilly Night” Amanda Powell, soprano; members of Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2329 CD) 3:06

Vivian Fung: “Pot Roast à la RBG” Patrice Michaels, soprano; Kuang-Hao Huang, piano (Cedille 178 CD) 4:26

Robert Schumann (arr. Franz Liszt): “Widmung” Eileen Joyce, piano (Decca 4826291 CD) 3:03

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:01:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 BWV 1066 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 21:09

10:24:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 BWV 529 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 7:47

10:34:41 George Frideric Handel: Concerto English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

10:46:22 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns RV 539 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 7:22

10:54:46 Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in Neomenia tuba National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 3:47

10:59:23 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Gavotte et Six Doubles David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 9:29

11:10:15 Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 7:38

11:20:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27

11:40:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:25

11:54:45 Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:29

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

STEVEN STUCKY: Silent Spring

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 4

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon - Joshua Bell, violin and Jeremy Denk, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 454

Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 18

Leos Janacek: Sonata for Violin and Piano

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C Major, D. 934

Clara Schumann (encore): Romance

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Franz Welser-Moest, conductor; Tamara Wilson, soprano (Ariadne/Diva); Andreas Schager, tenor (Bacchus/Tenor); Daniela Fally, soprano (Zerbinetta); Kate Lindsey, mezzo-soprano (Composer) - recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD STRAUSS: Ariadne auf Naxos

18:20 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 15, 2018 - Recorded live on stage during From the Top’s Annual Gala in Boston, this episode features incredible young musicians and a special appearance by NPR’s All Things Considered Emeritus Host Robert Siegel. We hear a soprano sing a beautifully ethereal piece by Debussy, a teenage violinist shares how his love of hip-hop inspires him to communicate the power of music to his audiences, and a 10-year-old pianist from Missouri performs an exquisite piece by Chopin

Taggart Squared (Jacob and Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota) performing "Ragtime alla Turca" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) and Greg Anderson (b. 1981), arranged for four hands on one piano by Emma Taggart

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing I. Allegro con fuoco from Violin Sonata, FP 119 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

23-year-old soprano Tatum Robertson from New Orleans, Louisiana performing IV. Paysages belges. Chevaux de bois and V. Aquarelles I. Green from “Ariettes oubliées" by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing Nocturne in F sharp Major Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

18-year-old violinist Adrian Steele from Seattle, Washington performing IV. Allegretto poco mosso from Violin Sonata by César Franck (1822-1890) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Four From the Top alums (Alice Ivy-Pemberton, violin, Nathan Meltzer, 17, violin, Mira Williams, viola, and Jonah Ellsworth, cello) join Host Christopher O'Riley in performing III. Scherzo from Piano Quintet No. 2 by Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904)

10-year-old pianist Jerry Chang from St Louis, Missouri performing II. Presto agitato from 2 Klavierstücke by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

19:20 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:23:22 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

19:48:38 Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song Op 25 Eldar Nebolsin, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 24:09

20:15:04 César Franck: Symphony in d Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 41:27

20:57:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues for solo violin (1988; rev. 2016) Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 182) 10:13

Dolores White: Rock-a-My Soul (1996) Meisha Adderly, Stacey Holiday, piano (Albany 1383) 3:11

Dolores White: Rhythm of the Claves (2000) Meisha Adderly, Stacey Holliday, piano (Albany 1383) 7:44

Dolores White: Episodes for string trio (2001) Melissa Chung, violin; Joanna Patterson, viola; Peter Opie, cello (private CD) 14:46

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Nos. 3 in d#; 4 in f#; 5 in c Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 16:28

21:54:27 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 4:09

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Help Wanted: Apprenticeships in the 21st Century - Linda Dyczkiewycz; Apprenticeship Program Manager: Manufacturing Works

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:04 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:03:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 K 493 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 8:48

23:12:31 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

23:20:49 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:24:52 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 14:18

23:39:33 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 4:45

23:44:18 Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso Marianne Thorsen, violin Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:55

23:50:13 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:38

23:54:31 Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile Op 68 # 26 Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:53

23:57:44 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58