WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major (encore) Yefim Bronfman, piano Album: Summer Night Concert: Schonbrunn 2010 DG 4763793 Music: 4:26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Movement 1. Allegro moderato Yefim Bronfman, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 19:23

Charles Rochester Young: The Song of the Lark Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:47

Fritz Kreisler: Concerto in C Major (In the Style of Vivaldi) for Violin and Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:13

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde 5. Der Trunkene im Fruhling Brennen Guillory, tenor; Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, conductor Album: Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde and Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen Somm 109 Music: 4:34

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, Op. 29, D. 804, "Rosamunde": Allegro ma non troppo The Dover Quartet: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Camden Shaw, cello Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:59

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major, "Titan": Movements 1-2 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:55

Jenő Hubay: Scenes de la Csarda No. 3, Op. 18 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:40

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:45 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 34:01

02:39:07 Michael Daugherty: Letters from Lincoln Thomas Hampson, baritone Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu E1 Music 7725 27:09

03:07:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 22:22

03:35:25 Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

04:07:04 Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 44:50

04:55:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Arthur Rubinstein, piano Symphony of the Air Josef Krips RCA 300350 28:56

05:29:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 22:23

05:52:54 Alexander Scriabin: Waltz Op 38 Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 6:24

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:13 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

06:13:19 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

06:21:31 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

06:27:15 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 Op 34 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 5:46

06:33:12 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 3:40

06:43:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4793449 11:06

06:56:04 Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out' Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:53

07:02:45 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Main theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 5:56

07:11:54 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

07:21:06 Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:14

07:25:56 Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 2:21

07:30:23 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

07:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:49

07:53:04 Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

07:58:39 George Gershwin: Nobody but You Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:52

08:07:56 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 5:27

08:16:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9 K 320 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:43

08:27:10 John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 3:33

08:31:16 Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 6:15

08:42:13 Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina Ann Mason Stockton, harp Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 8:54

08:52:43 Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:26

08:57:32 Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara King's Singers EMI 63052 2:30

09:10:47 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

09:25:23 John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

09:31:44 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:35

09:35:40 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met' São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 6:07

09:42:48 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 6 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437839 7:18

09:53:33 Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 6:07

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49 Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:03

10:03:19 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 4:51

10:09:57 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

10:28:16 William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 2:52

10:32:22 William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14 Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596 4:04

10:38:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 8:50

10:53:03 Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 22:41

11:18:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture Op 15 London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 9190 13:06

11:32:48 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 666 Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 9:42

11:43:59 Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto RV 461 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 9:26

11:55:08 Chris Marshall: Bluestone Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 5:48

12:07:32 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' S 98 Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66834 10:43

12:19:53 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

12:27:41 Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

12:33:41 Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

12:46:58 Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:33

13:00:52 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6 S 172/6 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:03

13:03:25 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33

13:09:47 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

13:28:28 David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 5:28

13:39:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March K 249 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 416154 3:33

13:45:44 Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

13:53:31 Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin Album: Handel: Pellerin - Laberge – Plouffe CBC 1157 Music: 4:34

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano

David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:05

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Beethoven: The Violin Sonatas DG 457619 Music: 4:20

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:52

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:27

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:21 Florence Price: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:14

16:07:46 Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

16:14:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

16:26:45 John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

16:34:25 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

16:41:37 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60 London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 8:07

16:51:53 Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:11

16:57:14 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 2:53

17:04:03 Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli EMI 56535 6:02

17:17:00 Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9275 11:05

17:29:54 John Williams: Hook: Main Themes Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

17:39:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

17:47:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau Op 33 # 6 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459634 1:43

17:52:43 Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:15 Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 19:51

18:30:54 Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 2:32

18:36:17 Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 3:10

18:41:35 Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 12:11

18:55:15 Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 3:37

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:45 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

19:23:39 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3104 33:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 10 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 18:03

20:20:35 Antonín Dvorák: The Wood Dove Op 110 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 21278 19:39

20:41:23 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 5 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 13:47

20:57:07 Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

21:04:10 Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Gillian Benet, harp Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 16:01

21:21:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 7:05

21:30:18 Édouard Lalo: Romance-Sérénade Juri Toschmakow, violin Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 7:54

21:41:37 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

21:51:19 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 Op 16 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 35:07

22:28:09 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

22:46:38 Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 7093 12:29

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:01 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:09:47 Ola Gjeilo: Serenity Tenebrae Nigel Short Decca 24646 5:04

23:14:51 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:22:26 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289 9:34

23:32:01 Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:39:57 Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' Manuela Wiesler, flute Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Bis 529 6:20

23:46:16 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

23:51:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Warwick Braithwaite EMI 18459 4:24

23:56:42 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:15