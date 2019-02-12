© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2019

Published February 12, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major (encore) Yefim Bronfman, piano Album: Summer Night Concert: Schonbrunn 2010 DG 4763793 Music: 4:26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 Movement 1. Allegro moderato Yefim Bronfman, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 19:23

Charles Rochester Young: The Song of the Lark Christina Smith, flute; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 9:47

Fritz Kreisler: Concerto in C Major (In the Style of Vivaldi) for Violin and Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:13

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde 5. Der Trunkene im Fruhling Brennen Guillory, tenor; Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, conductor Album: Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde and Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen Somm 109 Music: 4:34

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, Op. 29, D. 804, "Rosamunde": Allegro ma non troppo The Dover Quartet: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Camden Shaw, cello Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:59

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major, "Titan": Movements 1-2 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 23:55

Jenő Hubay: Scenes de la Csarda No. 3, Op. 18 Danbi Um, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Rosarian Academy, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:40

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:02:45  Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition     Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 34:01

02:39:07  Michael Daugherty: Letters from Lincoln    Thomas Hampson, baritone Spokane Symphony Eckart Preu E1 Music 7725 27:09

03:07:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 22:22

03:35:25  Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form     Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

04:07:04  Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553038 44:50

04:55:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19   Arthur Rubinstein, piano Symphony of the Air Josef Krips RCA 300350 28:56

05:29:17  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35  K 385  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 22:23

05:52:54  Alexander Scriabin: Waltz Op 38   Sean Chen, piano   Steinway 30029 6:24

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:13  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

06:13:19  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 11 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:17

06:21:31  James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

06:27:15  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 Op 34 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6669 5:46

06:33:12  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now    Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 8 3:40

06:43:19  Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 64    Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4793449 11:06

06:56:04  Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out'     Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7503 2:53

07:02:45  John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Main theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 5:56

07:11:54  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

07:21:06  Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz     Danish String Quartet  ECM 2550 3:14

07:25:56  Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance     Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 2:21

07:30:23  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

07:42:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Sonata No. 15 Op 28   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 7:49

07:53:04  Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

07:58:39  George Gershwin: Nobody but You    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:52

08:07:56  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 5:27

08:16:33  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Serenade No. 9  K 320  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 8:43

08:27:10  John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz    John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 3:33

08:31:16  Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 6:15

08:42:13  Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina    Ann Mason Stockton, harp Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 8:54

08:52:43  Eleanor Farjeon: Morning Has Broken    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:26

08:57:32  Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara    King's Singers   EMI 63052 2:30

09:10:47  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

09:25:23  John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None    Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

09:31:44  William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus    Ora  Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:35

09:35:40  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Waltz 'Since we met'     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 6:07

09:42:48  Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10 # 6 Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437839 7:18

09:53:33  Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 6:07

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:49  Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Hornpipe     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 2:03

10:03:19  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 4:51

10:09:57  Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 16:30

10:28:16  William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries'    Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Intl 7084 2:52

10:32:22  William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14   Ian Hobson, piano   Arabesque 6596 4:04

10:38:52  Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26    Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 8:50

10:53:03  Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 22:41

11:18:10  Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture Op 15    London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 9190 13:06

11:32:48  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia  H 666  Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter DeutGram 4795448 9:42

11:43:59  Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto  RV 461 Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 9:26

11:55:08  Chris Marshall: Bluestone    Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 5:48

12:07:32  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus'  S 98  Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Sony 66834 10:43

12:19:53  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

12:27:41  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra     City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harm Mundi 906011 5:05

12:33:41  Charles Ives: Variations on 'America'     New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

12:46:58  Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:33

13:00:52  Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 6  S 172/6 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 4782728 2:03

13:03:25  Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1  S 215/1 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 4788977 2:33

13:09:47  Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

13:28:28  David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 5:28

13:39:17  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March  K 249  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 416154 3:33

13:45:44  Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C     Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt Archiv 4776418 7:10

13:53:31  Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117   Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin Album: Handel: Pellerin - Laberge – Plouffe CBC 1157 Music: 4:34

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano

David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:05

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Beethoven: The Violin Sonatas DG 457619 Music: 4:20

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 26:52

Mily Balakirev (arr. Casella): Islamey: Oriental Fantasy, Op. 18 Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 8:27

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:58:21  Florence Price: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:14

16:07:46  Florence Price: Finale from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 4:41

16:14:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

16:26:45  John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None    Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

16:28:14  John Williams: Lincoln: With Malice Towards None    Christopher Martin, trumpet Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:19

16:34:25  William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

16:41:37  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 60    London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 8:07

16:51:53  Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:11

16:57:14  Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute    Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 2:53

17:04:03  Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture     Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli EMI 56535 6:02

17:17:00  Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40    London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9275 11:05

17:29:54  John Williams: Hook: Main Themes     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

17:39:51  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 6:20

17:47:51  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau Op 33 # 6 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 459634 1:43

17:52:43  Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:15  Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet  D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 19:51

18:30:54  Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807544 2:32

18:36:17  Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807572 3:10

18:41:35  Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 12:11

18:55:15  Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807544 3:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:45  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

19:23:39  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite    Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3104 33:21

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op 10 # 1 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 18:03

20:20:35  Antonín Dvorák: The Wood Dove Op 110    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 21278 19:39

20:41:23  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony Op 18 # 5  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 13:47

20:57:07  Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin'     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

21:04:10  Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra    Gillian Benet, harp Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 16:01

21:21:41  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance Op 17   Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 61767 7:05

21:30:18  Édouard Lalo: Romance-Sérénade    Juri Toschmakow, violin Frankfurt State Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Signum 6600 7:54

21:41:37  Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach'     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

21:51:19  Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 Op 16    New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 35:07

22:28:09  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 16:49

22:46:38  Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 7093 12:29

 

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:01  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:09:47  Ola Gjeilo: Serenity    Tenebrae  Nigel Short Decca 24646 5:04

23:14:51  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:22:26  Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 # 2  Chiara String Quartet  Azica 71289 9:34

23:32:01  Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 Op 51    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 6:54

23:39:57  Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan'    Manuela Wiesler, flute Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Bis 529 6:20

23:46:16  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

23:51:36  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Philharmonia Orchestra Warwick Braithwaite EMI 18459 4:24

23:56:42  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 3:15

 

 

 