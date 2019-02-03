WCLV Program Guide 02-03-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 9:19

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 7:40

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 13:52

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:29

Georges Delerue: The Woman Next Door: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 6:49

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 2:09

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Semyon Bychkov; Soloist: Renaud Capuçon, violin

Detlev Glanert: Brahms-Fantasie

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 77

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68

Samuel Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal/Leonard Slatkin

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Alan Gilbert, George Szell, Leonard Bernstein, Pierre Boulez, Lorin Maazel; Soloist: Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Anatoli Lyadov: The Enchanted Lake--Alan Gilbert

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture and Nocturne from A Midsummer Night’s Dream--George Szell

Charles Ives: Central Park in the Dark--Leonard Bernstein

Arnold Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night)--Pierre Boulez

Adam Adolphe: Dark Sand, Sifting Light--Alan Gilbert

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale--Leonard Bernstein

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on Bald Mountain--Alan Gilbert

Hector Berlioz: Au Cimetière: Clair de lune From Les Nuits d’été Op. 7-- Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Night Music: Andante amoroso from Symphony No. 7-- Lorin Maazel

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Capella Pratensis - This Dutch ensemble (familiar to our listeners from many performances from the Utrecht Festival) gives us an amazing program of music that surrounded the artist Hieronymus Bosch

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:59 Giovanni Palestrina: Super flumina Babylonis Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:05

06:08:05 Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:22

06:13:04 Giovanni Palestrina: Tu es Petrus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 6:26

06:20:29 Giovanni Palestrina: Nunc dimittis Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 6:15

06:28:03 Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:55

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Antics - Excerpts from the Pipedreams 35th Anniversary (and Barone’s 50th) bash with Minnesota friends at the Wooddale Church

RICHARD PROULX: Fanfare Raymond Johnston

DANIEL GAWTHROP: 2 Pieces (Chorale, Op. 1, no. 2; Exultate, Op. 3, no. 3) Jessica Park

HEINZ WERNER ZIMMERMANN: 4 Organ Psalms Jacob Benda

THOMAS KERR: Anguished American Easter 1968 Melanie Ohnstad

PAUL MANZ: Nun danket alle Gott, Op. 20, no. 7 David Cherwien

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Candlemas - February 2 is celebrated each year as both the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple. On this edition of With Heart and Voice with Peter DuBois, we’ll explore music for these observances

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Celebrating the Operetta

Johann Strauss, Jr. Waldmeister Overture Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 431628 CD) 9:26

Franz Lehar: Paganini “Gern hab’ ich die Frauen geküsst” Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Symphony Orchestra of Radio Berlin/Jochen Rieder (Sony 3757422 CD) 3:26

Emmerich Kálmán: Die Zirkusprinzessin “Zwei Märchenaugen” Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra of the Deutsches Künstlertheater/Ernst Hauke (EMI 69787 CD) 4:24

Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow “Lippen schwiegen” Renée Fleming, soprano; Christopher Maltman, baritone; Staatskapelle Dresden/Christian Thielemann (DG15299 CD) 3:35

Franz Lehar: Gold and Silver Waltz Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra/Franz Lehar (Naxos 110857 CD) 8:09

Richard Tauber: Der Singende Traum – “Du bist die Welt für mich” Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/Richard Tauber (Membran 12281 CD) 3:20

Robert Stolz: Das Lied ist aus (film) “Adieu, mein kleiner Gardeoffizier” Richard Tauber, tenor; Orchestra/Franz Weissmann (EMI 69787 CD) 3:00

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Die Fledermaus “Mein Herr Marquis” – Wilma Lipp, soprano/Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Ackermann (EMI 73812 CD) 3:26

Johann Strauss, Jr.: Der Zigeunerbaron “Ja das alles auf her’” Joseph Schmidt, tenor; Orchestra/ Franz Weissmann (Membran 12281 CD) 2:36

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:03:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 6:05

10:11:58 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55

10:31:04 George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne Kiera Duffy, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 20:41

10:53:56 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings RV 114 Israel Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz MusicMasters 67096 5:50

11:01:31 Martin Peerson: O rex gloriae Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 4:31

11:08:20 Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium Oxford Camerata Jeremy Summerly Naxos 503293 12:14

11:22:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451 20:28

11:45:22 Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto Op 10 # 1 Monica Huggett, violin Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Atma 2143 12:35

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Soloist: Pinchas Zuckerman, violin

John Stafford Smith: “The Star Spangled Banner

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto #1

Mason Bates: Resurrexit

Johannes Brahms: Symphony #2

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with John Schaefer and Susan Graham - Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Zubin Mehta, conductor; Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano; MasterVoices; Manhattan Girls Chorus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in d minor (recorded Nov. 8, 2017)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-sharp Op 78--András Schiff (recorded April 3, 2018)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) – recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde: Act 3

17:57:44 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr. by G. Agosti (1901-1989)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:01 Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 11:50

19:16:21 Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 29:23

19:49:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 Op 52 Lucia Popp, soprano Bamberg Symphony Claus Peter Flor RCA 60248 1:07:11

20:58:33 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 Op 10 # 5 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6718 1:35

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: Quintet No. 1 Winds “Fnermalog” Krumenauer Quintet (private CD) 13:27

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh : Sinfonia Concertante (2010) Kent/Blossom Chamber Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Rudolph Bubalo: Valence II for Clarinet, Bassoon and Tape (1977) Lawrence McDonald, clarinet; Kenneth Moore, bassoon (New World 80446) 7:00

21:58:01 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Hommage à S. Pickwick, Esq. P.P.M.P.C. Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111 2:15

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Safe Neighborhoods for All: Reducing Violent Crime in our Community - Justin E Herdman, US Attorney: Northern District of OH

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:42

23:05:08 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 Op 5 # 2 Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 6:21

23:11:30 Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 6:40

23:20:02 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:16

23:26:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 7:14

23:35:06 Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 # 1 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670 5:52

23:40:59 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 Op 69 # 1 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

23:45:27 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 11:00

23:57:15 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55